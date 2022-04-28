The Sale of Construction equipment in Colombia to Reach 10,662 Units by 2028. Rising Number of Mining & Road Infrastructure Projects Driving the Demand - Arizton

Chicago, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the lastest research report by Arizton, the sale of the Colombia Construction Equipment Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2022. Soaring investment in construction & mining projects is prompting the demand for IoT- & AI-equipped equipment

Colombia Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Detail MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) 552 Million (2028) MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 10,662 Unit Sales (2028) CAGR (VOLUME) 6.7% (2028) HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 TYPE Earth Moving Equipment (Excavator, Backhoe Loader, Motor Grader, and Other Earth Moving Equipment), Material Handling Equipment (Crane, Forklift & Telescopic Handler, Arial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc.) and Road Construction Equipment (Asphalt Paver and Road Roller) END-USER Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others KEY VENDORS Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Komatsu, SANY, JCB, Liebherr, XCMG, Hitachi, Hyundai

Key Insights

The construction industry was adversely impacted in 2020 as major infrastructure projects were halted to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. In Colombia, demand for new construction equipment declined by 15 .2 % in the same year.

in the same year. In 2021, the earthmoving equipment segment had the largest share. Colombian government investment in infrastructure development including improving water drainage and renewable energy projects are expected to drive the demand for excavators as compared to other earthmoving equipment over the forecast period. The earthmoving equipment segment in Colombia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28 % by 2028 .

are expected to drive the demand for excavators as compared to other earthmoving equipment over the forecast period. The earthmoving equipment segment in Colombia is estimated to by 2028 I ncreasing minerals production & FDI inflow in the mining sector have positive impact on construction equipment sales. Colombia’s mining sector recovered by 15% in 2021 due to a surge in the production of coal, gold, and nickel in the country . FDI investment in the mining industry was $2.7 billion in 2021. The growth in the mining industry due to rising FDI investment in the mining sector and increasing production of gold, nickel, and copper in 2022 triggers the demand for large excavators, backhoe loaders and cranes in the Colombian market.

have positive impact on construction equipment sales. Colombia’s mining sector recovered by 15% in 2021 due to a surge in the . FDI investment in the mining industry was in 2021. The growth in the mining industry due to rising in the mining sector and in 2022 triggers the demand for large excavators, backhoe loaders and cranes in the Colombian market. Surge in urban development & maintenance projects triggers the need for fuel efficient & flexible equipment . The government’s focus on road maintenance projects, development of the municipality and proper drainage systems prompts the demand for flexible, low maintenance , and fuel-efficient equipment in the market .

. The government’s focus on road maintenance projects, development of the municipality and proper drainage systems prompts the . The major OEMs in the country are expected to follow the recent trends in the demand for construction equipment and focus on delivering fuel-efficient and low maintenance equipment such as backhoe loaders , skid loaders, and mini excavators in the Colombia market .

. Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Volvo have the major share in the Colombia construction equipment market. Chinese manufacturer such as SANY & XCMG is recently gaining popularity due to their low price compared to that of other manufacturers.

The surge in Urban Development & Maintenance Projects Trigger Need for Fuel-efficient & Flexible Equipment

The Colombian government is investing in road infrastructure development projects in 2022. The increasing investment in road construction triggers the demand for low-maintenance flexible equipment in the market. For instance, CASE construction equipment delivered a fleet of equipment, which includes road rollers, motor graders, and backhoe loaders in 2022.

