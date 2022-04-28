First Solar, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales of $367 million



Net loss per diluted share of $0.41

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.6 billion

YTD net bookings of 16.7 GW DC ; 11.9 GW DC since prior earnings call

Record expected module shipment backlog of over 35 GW DC

Reiterated full year 2022 guidance

TEMPE, Ariz., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net sales for the first quarter were $367 million, a decrease of $540 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in module sold volume, a decrease in the module average selling price, and lower project revenue in Japan.

The Company reported a first quarter loss per share of $0.41, compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.23 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter decreased to $1.6 billion from $1.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily a result of capital expenditures related to expansion in India and Ohio and operating expenses.

“We are encouraged by our strong bookings progress, as we booked 11.9 GW DC in less than 60 days since the prior earnings call, bringing our year-to-date bookings total to 16.7 GW DC , further setting ourselves up for 2023 and beyond,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Our agile approach to contracting continues to attract customers looking for long-term certainty and value.”

2022 guidance remains unchanged. The complete 2022 guidance is as follows:

Prior Current Net Sales $2.4B to $2.6B Unchanged Gross Margin (1) $155M to $215M Unchanged Operating Expenses (2) $365M to $380M Unchanged Operating Income (3)(4) $55M to $150M Unchanged Earnings per Diluted Share $0.00 to $0.60 Unchanged Net Cash Balance (5) $1.1B to $1.35B Unchanged Capital Expenditures $850M to $1.1B Unchanged Shipments 8.9GW to 9.4GW Unchanged

——————————



(1) Includes $10 million to $15 million of underutilization losses (2) Includes $85 million to $90 million of production start-up expense (3) Includes $95 million to $105 million of production start-up expense and underutilization losses (4) Includes $270 million to $290 million pre-tax gain related to the potential sale of the Japan project development and O&M platform (5) Defined as cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2022

The guidance figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials, which contain more information about First Solar’s first quarter 2022 financial results, 2022 guidance, and financial outlook.



About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,326,363 $ 1,450,654 Marketable securities 223,091 375,389 Accounts receivable trade, net 293,357 429,436 Accounts receivable unbilled, net 28,764 25,273 Inventories 840,750 666,299 Other current assets 282,668 244,192 Total current assets 2,994,993 3,191,243 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,785,824 2,649,587 PV solar power systems, net 214,386 217,293 Project assets 391,774 315,488 Deferred tax assets, net 61,794 59,162 Restricted marketable securities 220,167 244,726 Goodwill 14,462 14,462 Intangible assets, net 42,769 45,509 Inventories 237,854 237,512 Other assets 435,202 438,764 Total assets $ 7,399,225 $ 7,413,746 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 146,233 $ 193,374 Income taxes payable 4,759 4,543 Accrued expenses 334,975 288,450 Current portion of long-term debt 4,701 3,896 Deferred revenue 218,923 201,868 Other current liabilities 25,399 34,747 Total current liabilities 734,990 726,878 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 137,455 139,145 Long-term debt 247,354 236,005 Other liabilities 404,251 352,167 Total liabilities 1,524,050 1,454,195 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,583,300 and 106,332,315 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 107 106 Additional paid-in capital 2,863,318 2,871,352 Accumulated earnings 3,141,200 3,184,455 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129,450 ) (96,362 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,875,175 5,959,551 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,399,225 $ 7,413,746

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Net sales $ 367,040 $ 907,319 $ 803,374 Cost of sales 355,577 660,830 618,607 Gross profit 11,463 246,489 184,767 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 36,728 38,411 52,087 Research and development 27,108 29,881 19,873 Production start-up 7,338 5,038 11,354 Total operating expenses 71,174 73,330 83,314 Gain on sales of businesses, net 1,907 — 150,895 Operating (loss) income (57,804 ) 173,159 252,348 Foreign currency loss, net (4,198 ) (3,362 ) (2,595 ) Interest income 2,325 2,183 956 Interest expense, net (2,865 ) (2,530 ) (2,996 ) Other (expense) income, net (212 ) (2,284 ) 8,448 (Loss) income before taxes (62,754 ) 167,166 256,161 Income tax benefit (expense) 19,499 (35,796 ) (46,490 ) Net (loss) income $ (43,255 ) $ 131,370 $ 209,671 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.41 ) $ 1.24 $ 1.98 Diluted $ (0.41 ) $ 1.23 $ 1.96 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 106,412 106,327 106,088 Diluted 106,412 107,007 106,890



