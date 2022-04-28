AXT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today reported financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2022.



Management Qualitative Comments

“Q1 was another strong quarter for AXT,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “As our growth demonstrates, we have reached an inflection point in our business, where our investments in technology, business operations, and customer relationships are contributing to our growth. Market share gains, and expansion into new applications and Tier-one opportunities enabled us to post a 26 percent revenue increase in Q1 from the prior year. We are particularly pleased with the continued strong growth of our indium phosphide products. Total revenue growth is coming from a diverse set of applications and customers across telecom infrastructure, data center, industrial, consumer, healthcare, automotive, and other markets – giving us confidence in the sustainability of our business model throughout 2022 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $39.7 million, compared with $37.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. This is an approximately 26 percent increase over the first quarter of 2021 and is our ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.





GAAP gross margin was 33.6 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 32.2 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 36.8 percent for the first quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.8 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 32.4 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 36.9 percent for the first quarter of 2021.





GAAP operating expenses were $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP operating expenses were $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.





GAAP operating profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, compared with $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP operating profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.8 million, compared with $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.





Non-operating income and expense, net (including income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests) for the first quarter of 2022 was an expense of $0.5 million, compared with an expense of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an expense of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2021.





GAAP net income, after minority interests, for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with net income of $3.0 million or $0.07 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income of $3.4 million or $0.08 per share for the first quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.3 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with net income of $4.1 million or $0.09 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income of $4.2 million or $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2021.



STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022 AXT announced that Tongmei, its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange in late December 2021 its application to go public on the STAR Market. The application was accepted for consideration on January 10, 2022. Subsequently Tongmei responded to questions received from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and submitted a revised application, which was accepted for review by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on April 18, 2022. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Tongmei expects to accomplish this goal in the second half of 2022. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California and includes sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends and new applications, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation and our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 39,653 $ 31,350 Cost of revenue 26,345 19,814 Gross profit 13,308 11,536 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,450 5,570 Research and development 3,159 2,405 Total operating expenses 9,609 7,975 Income from operations 3,699 3,561 Interest expense, net (183 ) (50 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,125 1,111 Other expense, net (9 ) (111 ) Income before provision for income taxes 4,632 4,511 Provision for income taxes 660 746 Net income 3,972 3,765 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (807 ) (340 ) Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. $ 3,165 $ 3,425 Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.08 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 41,871 41,004 Diluted 42,662 42,726

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,494 $ 36,763 Short-term investments 5,400 5,419 Accounts receivable, net 39,848 34,839 Inventories 68,821 65,912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,501 17,252 Total current assets 160,064 160,185 Long-term investments 9,400 9,576 Property, plant and equipment, net 147,286 142,415 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,223 2,324 Other assets 19,426 17,941 Total assets $ 338,399 $ 332,441 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,399 $ 16,649 Accrued liabilities 12,213 17,057 Short-term loan, related party — 1,887 Bank loan 20,192 12,229 Total current liabilities 46,804 47,822 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,810 1,935 Other long-term liabilities 2,263 2,453 Total liabilities 50,877 52,210 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 50,971 50,385 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 232,311 231,622 Accumulated deficit (26,805 ) (29,970 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,629 6,302 Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 215,710 211,529 Noncontrolling interests 20,841 18,317 Total stockholders’ equity 236,551 229,846 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 338,399 $ 332,441

AXT, INC.

Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 13,308 $ 11,536 Stock compensation expense 113 39 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 13,421 $ 11,575 GAAP operating expenses $ 9,609 $ 7,975 Stock compensation expense 975 777 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,634 $ 7,198 GAAP income from operations $ 3,699 $ 3,561 Stock compensation expense 1,088 816 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 4,787 $ 4,377 GAAP net income $ 3,165 $ 3,425 Stock compensation expense 1,088 816 Non-GAAP net income $ 4,253 $ 4,241 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.08 Stock compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 42,662 42,726



