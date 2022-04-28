PAVmed Announces Procedural Update on its Settlement of a Previously Disclosed Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced a procedural update on its settlement of a previously disclosed class action lawsuit.



As previously disclosed, on January 28, 2021, the Company entered into a term sheet agreement for the settlement of a previously disclosed putative class action lawsuit commenced in November 2020, captioned Spritzer v. PAVmed Inc., et al., C.A. No. 2020-0935-KSJM, filed in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the “Court”). The terms of the settlement do not contemplate payment by the Company of any monetary damages.

The terms of settlement are subject to final approval by the Court, and the Court has scheduled a hearing for November 3, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to be held in person in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, to consider approval of the terms of settlement.

Stockholders have the right to object to the settlement. The deadline for the submission by stockholders of an objection is October 20, 2022, fourteen calendar days prior to the hearing.

Additional information regarding the proposed terms of settlement can be found in the Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Settlement and Settlement Hearing and the Stipulation and Agreement of Compromise, Settlement And Release, copies of which can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, http://www.pavmed.com.



