LPL Financial Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income was $134 million, up 3% from a year ago and translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.64, up 3% from a year ago.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* increased 10% year-over-year to $1.95. Gross profit* increased 15% year-over-year to $669 million. Core G&A* increased 19% year-over-year to $281 million. EBITDA* of $267 million increased 10% year-over-year and EBITDA* as a percentage of Gross profit* was 40%.



Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 21% year-over-year to $1.16 trillion. Advisory assets increased 26% year-over-year to $624 billion. Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 53.7%, up from 51.8% a year ago.

Total organic net new assets were $18 billion, translating to 6% annualized growth, and $107 billion over the past twelve months, translating to 11% annualized growth. Total organic net new asset annualized growth rate was 6% in January, 5% in February and 7% in March. Organic net new advisory assets were $17 billion, translating to 11% annualized growth.

Recruited assets (1) were $10 billion. Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $76 billion, up approximately 34% from a year ago.

LPL Services Group had annualized revenue of $ 30 million in Q1, up more than 70% from a year ago. Services Group subscriptions were 3,529 at the end of Q1, more than double a year ago and up by 507 sequentially.

Advisor count (2) was 20,091, up 215 sequentially and 2,419 year-over-year.**

Total client cash balances were $62 billion, an increase of $5 billion sequentially. Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 5.3%, up from 4.7% at the end of Q4.



Corporate cash ( 3 ) was $270 million.

Leverage ratio ( 4 ) was 2.16x.

Share repurchases were $ 50 million for 292 thousand shares at an average price of $ 171 per share.

Dividends paid of $20 million.

*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the end notes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures.

**This included the addition of 1,209 advisors from Waddell & Reed.

Bank sweep demand: Added new floating rate capacity, which drove a $3 billion increase in Insured Cash Account balances in Q1.

Added new floating rate capacity, which drove a $3 billion increase in Insured Cash Account balances in Q1. CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. ("CBSI"): Expected to onboard in the second quarter of 2022. CBSI supports ~550 financial advisors across almost 300 credit unions that collectively serve ~$36 billion in brokerage and advisory assets.***

Expected to onboard in the second quarter of 2022. CBSI supports ~550 financial advisors across almost 300 credit unions that collectively serve ~$36 billion in brokerage and advisory assets.*** People's United Bank ("People's"): Following the close of M&T Bank's acquisition of People's, M&T plans for People's to join LPL's institutional platform in the second half of 2022. People's supports ~30 financial advisors who collectively serve ~$6 billion in brokerage and advisory assets.****

Following the close of M&T Bank's acquisition of People's, M&T plans for People's to join LPL's institutional platform in the second half of 2022. People's supports ~30 financial advisors who collectively serve ~$6 billion in brokerage and advisory assets.**** Investor and Analyst Day: The Company will hold its next event on November 16, 2022 in New York City.

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, reporting net income of $134 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $1.59 per share, in the first quarter of 2021 and $108 million, or $1.32 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past quarter, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients," said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "This led to the continued enhancement of the appeal of our model in the advisor-centered marketplace and contributed to another quarter of solid business results."

“As we move into 2022, we remain focused on serving our advisors, growing our business, and delivering shareholder value," said Matt Audette, CFO. "Additionally, we are looking forward to onboarding CUNA later this quarter and People's in the second half of this year. We are excited by our strong and growing pipeline, positioning us to drive additional growth and long-term shareholder value."

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28. To listen, call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international); passcode 3557307, or visit investor.lpl.com (webcast). Replays will be available by phone and on investor.lpl.com beginning two hours after the call and until May 5 and May 19, respectively. For telephonic replay, call 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international); passcode 3557307.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve†, supporting over 20,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

† Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

***Estimates as of June 14, 2021. Estimate of brokerage and advisory assets served includes approximately $4.4 billion of assets on third party asset management platforms and retirement plan assets, which LPL will not include in its reporting of total advisory and brokerage assets.

****Estimates as of March 31, 2022. Estimate of brokerage and advisory assets includes approximately $0.5 billion of assets on third party asset management platforms and retirement plan assets, which LPL will not include in its reporting of total advisory and brokerage assets.

Statements in this press release regarding:

the amount and timing of the onboarding of brokerage and advisory assets from CUNA and People's;

the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2022 Core G&A* outlook);

future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, long-term shareholder value; and

any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates and expectations as of April 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity or the timing of events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of People's or CUNA's advisors;

disruptions in the businesses of the Company, CUNA, or M&T Bank that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with their respective advisors and their clients;

the choice by clients of People's and CUNA's advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;

changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;

changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;

changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings;

fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenues;

effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions;

whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;

the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;

the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves;

changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs;

the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs;

the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to contain it; and

the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(5)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 Change 2021 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 1,047,097 $ 997,338 5% $ 722,046 45% Commission 585,525 612,837 (4%) 557,229 5% Asset-based 296,401 302,040 (2%) 264,706 12% Service and fee 112,812 110,385 2% 96,824 17% Transaction 46,726 39,306 19% 44,120 6% Interest income 7,745 7,780 —% 6,518 19% Other (30,613 ) 24,506 n/m 16,174 n/m Total revenue 2,065,693 2,094,192 (1%) 1,707,617 21% EXPENSE Advisory and commission 1,374,134 1,431,157 (4%) 1,108,899 24% Compensation and benefits 192,034 209,630 (8%) 161,540 19% Promotional 87,002 87,743 (1%) 54,181 61% Occupancy and equipment 51,112 47,800 7% 43,584 17% Depreciation and amortization 45,454 40,816 11% 35,499 28% Interest expense on borrowings 27,211 27,121 —% 25,059 9% Amortization of other intangibles 21,196 20,373 4% 17,431 22% Brokerage, clearing and exchange 22,600 20,372 11% 19,364 17% Professional services 19,022 18,384 3% 15,625 22% Communications and data processing 15,127 15,549 (3%) 11,993 26% Loss on extinguishment of debt — — —% 24,400 (100%) Other 37,422 38,688 (3%) 24,900 50% Total expense 1,892,314 1,957,633 (3%) 1,542,475 23% INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 173,379 136,559 27% 165,142 5% PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 39,635 28,478 39% 35,522 12% NET INCOME $ 133,744 $ 108,081 24% $ 129,620 3% EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.67 $ 1.35 24% $ 1.63 2% Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.32 24% $ 1.59 3% Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,976 80,064 —% 79,697 —% Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,572 81,744 —% 81,622 —%





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,009,693 $ 495,246 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations 644,986 1,496,463 Restricted cash 92,393 80,655 Receivables from clients, net 624,188 578,889 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 154,398 102,503 Advisor loans, net 970,368 963,869 Other receivables, net 587,601 581,483 Investment securities ($32,619 and $39,274 at fair value at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 43,709 49,192 Property and equipment, net 685,771 658,841 Goodwill 1,642,468 1,642,443 Other intangibles, net 433,925 455,028 Other assets 883,831 886,988 Total assets $ 7,773,331 $ 7,991,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 1,568,025 $ 1,712,224 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 149,237 170,119 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 210,884 222,379 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 2,722,396 2,814,044 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 331,333 384,025 Other liabilities 1,056,450 1,018,276 Total liabilities 6,038,325 6,321,067 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 129,220,710 shares and 128,758,086 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 129 129 Additional paid-in capital 1,861,019 1,841,402 Treasury stock, at cost — 49,160,358 shares and 48,768,145 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (2,569,035 ) (2,498,600 ) Retained earnings 2,442,893 2,327,602 Total stockholders’ equity 1,735,006 1,670,533 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,773,331 $ 7,991,600





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change Gross Profit ( 6 ) Advisory $ 1,047,097 $ 997,338 5% $ 722,046 45% Sales-based commissions 240,331 248,382 (3%) 236,273 2% Trailing commissions 345,194 364,455 (5%) 320,956 8% Advisory fees and commissions 1,632,622 1,610,175 1% 1,279,275 28% Production-based payout ( 7 ) (1,405,698 ) (1,410,458 ) —% (1,095,377) 28% Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 226,924 199,717 14% 183,898 23% Client cash 84,716 82,109 3% 97,104 (13%) Other asset-based ( 8 ) 211,685 219,931 (4%) 167,602 26% Service and fee 112,812 110,385 2% 96,824 17% Transaction 46,726 39,306 19% 44,120 6% Interest income and other, net ( 9 ) 8,696 11,587 (25%) 9,170 (5%) Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 691,559 663,035 4% 598,718 16% Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (22,600 ) (20,372 ) 11% (19,364) 17% Gross Profit ( 6 ) 668,959 642,663 4% 579,354 15% G&A Expense Core G&A ( 10 ) 280,907 299,401 (6%) 236,262 19% Regulatory charges 7,323 8,442 (13%) 7,595 (4%) Promotional (ongoing) ( 11 ) ( 12 ) 87,411 86,071 2% 54,181 61% Acquisition costs ( 12 ) 13,323 14,291 (7%) 2,429 n/m Employee share-based compensation 12,755 9,589 33% 11,356 12% Total G&A 401,719 417,794 (4%) 311,823 29% Loss on extinguishment of debt — — —% 24,400 (100%) EBITDA ( 13 ) 267,240 224,869 19% 243,131 10% Depreciation and amortization 45,454 40,816 11% 35,499 28% Amortization of other intangibles 21,196 20,373 4% 17,431 22% Interest expense on borrowings 27,211 27,121 —% 25,059 9% INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 173,379 136,559 27% 165,142 5% PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 39,635 28,478 39% 35,522 12% NET INCOME $ 133,744 $ 108,081 24% $ 129,620 3% Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.32 24% $ 1.59 3% Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,572 81,744 —% 81,622 —% EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs ( 14 ) $ 1.95 $ 1.63 20% $ 1.77 10%





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,530 4,766 (5%) 3,973 14% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,070 2,245 (8%) 2,221 (7%) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 12 8 4bps 8 4bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets ( 15 ) $ 624.3 $ 643.2 (3%) $ 496.7 26% Brokerage assets ( 16 ) 538.8 563.2 (4%) 461.6 17% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,163.1 $ 1,206.4 (4%) $ 958.3 21% Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 53.7 % 53.3 % 40bps 51.8 % 190bps Assets by Platform Corporate platform advisory assets ( 17 ) $ 415.8 $ 429.6 (3%) $ 317.5 31% Independent RIA advisory assets ( 18 ) 208.5 213.6 (2%) 179.2 16% Brokerage assets 538.8 563.2 (4%) 461.6 17% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,163.1 $ 1,206.4 (4%) $ 958.3 21% Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets ( 19 ) $ 93.8 $ 96.1 (2%) $ 77.0 22% Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.0 % 14.9 % 10bps 15.5 % (50bps)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net new advisory assets ( 20 ) $ 17.4 $ 24.2 n/m $ 22.7 n/m Net new brokerage assets ( 21 ) 0.2 2.0 n/m 6.2 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 17.6 $ 26.2 n/m $ 28.9 n/m Organic Net New Assets ( 22 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 17.4 $ 24.2 n/m $ 22.7 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 0.2 2.0 n/m 6.2 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 17.6 $ 26.2 n/m $ 28.9 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 23 ) $ 2.9 $ 3.4 n/m $ 3.3 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth ( 24 ) 10.8% 16.3% n/m 19.7% n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth ( 24 ) 5.8% 9.2% n/m 12.8% n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate platform net new advisory assets ( 25 ) $ 10.6 $ 17.0 n/m $ 17.1 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets ( 26 ) 6.8 7.2 n/m 5.6 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 17.4 $ 24.2 n/m $ 22.7 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets ( 27 ) $ 3.3 $ 4.4 n/m $ 7.8 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account balances $ 32.6 $ 30.0 9% $ 37.4 (13%) Deposit cash account balances 9.4 9.3 1% 7.9 19% Total Bank Sweep Balances 42.0 39.3 7% 45.3 (7%) Money market account cash balances 18.2 16.1 13% 1.3 n/m Purchased money market funds 1.6 1.9 (16%) 1.6 —% Total Money Market Balances 19.8 18.0 10% 3.0 n/m Total Client Cash Balances $ 61.8 $ 57.3 8% $ 48.3 28% Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 5.3% 4.7% 60bps 5.0% 30bps Client Cash Balance Average Fees ( 28 ) Insured cash account average fee - bps 102 101 1 99 3 Deposit cash account average fee - bps 24 19 5 29 (5) Money market account average fee - bps 7 3 4 3 4 Purchased money market fund average fee - bps 7 6 1 9 (2) Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps 58 62 (4) 81 (23) Net buy (sell) activity ( 29 ) $ 11.0 $ 16.0 n/m $ 17.4 n/m





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

March 2022 February 2022 Feb to

March

Change January 2022 December 2021 Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets ( 15 ) $ 624.3 $ 612.9 2% $ 619.6 $ 643.2 Brokerage assets ( 16 ) 538.8 531.9 1% 538.2 563.2 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,163.1 $ 1,144.8 2% $ 1,157.8 $ 1,206.4 Net New Assets (NNA) Net new advisory assets ( 20 ) $ 6.0 $ 5.4 n/m $ 5.9 $ 10.5 Net new brokerage assets ( 21 ) 0.3 (0.2 ) n/m 0.1 1.6 Total Net New Assets $ 6.3 $ 5.2 n/m $ 6.1 $ 12.1 Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 23 ) $ 0.9 $ 0.9 n/m $ 1.2 $ 1.1 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 22 ) Net new advisory assets ( 20 ) $ 6.0 $ 5.4 n/m $ 5.9 $ 10.5 Net new brokerage assets ( 21 ) 0.3 (0.2 ) n/m 0.1 1.6 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 6.3 $ 5.2 n/m $ 6.1 $ 12.1 Client Cash Balances Insured cash account balances $ 32.6 $ 29.9 9% $ 29.6 $ 30.0 Deposit cash account balances 9.4 10.5 (10%) 9.7 9.3 Total Bank Sweep Balances 42.0 40.4 4% 39.4 39.3 Money market account cash balances 18.2 18.4 (1%) 17.3 16.1 Purchased money market funds 1.6 1.8 (11%) 1.7 1.9 Total Money Market Balances 19.8 20.1 (1%) 19.0 18.0 Total Client Cash Balances $ 61.8 $ 60.5 2% $ 58.4 $ 57.3 Net buy (sell) activity ( 29 ) $ 3.5 $ 4.0 n/m $ 3.5 $ 4.7 Market Drivers S&P 500 index (end of period) 4,530 4,374 4% 4,516 4,766 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,070 2,048 1% 2,028 2,245 Fed funds effective rate (average bps) 20 8 12bps 8 8





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 299,734 $ 310,889 (4 %) $ 280,776 7 % Mutual funds 189,527 198,210 (4 %) 173,150 9 % Fixed income 25,205 29,427 (14 %) 32,162 (22 %) Equities 34,633 33,604 3 % 38,911 (11 %) Other 36,426 40,707 (11 %) 32,230 13 % Total commission revenue $ 585,525 $ 612,837 (4 %) $ 557,229 5 % Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 106,733 $ 108,023 (1 %) $ 95,539 12 % Mutual funds 47,545 46,986 1 % 47,279 1 % Fixed income 25,205 29,427 (14 %) 32,162 (22 %) Equities 34,633 33,604 3 % 38,911 (11 %) Other 26,215 30,342 (14 %) 22,382 17 % Total sales-based commissions $ 240,331 $ 248,382 (3 %) $ 236,273 2 % Trailing commissions Annuities $ 193,001 $ 202,866 (5 %) $ 185,237 4 % Mutual funds 141,982 151,224 (6 %) 125,871 13 % Other 10,211 10,365 (1 %) 9,848 4 % Total trailing commissions $ 345,194 $ 364,455 (5 %) $ 320,956 8 % Total commission revenue $ 585,525 $ 612,837 (4 %) $ 557,229 5 % Payout Rate ( 7 ) 86.10% 87.60% (150bps) 85.62% 48bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Cash and equivalents $ 1,009,693 $ 495,246 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (828,079 ) (284,105 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 88,551 25,846 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) $ 270,165 $ 236,987 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) Cash at Parent $ 172,924 $ 202,407 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 88,551 25,846 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 8,690 8,734 Corporate Cash $ 270,165 $ 236,987 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 2,745,925 $ 2,838,600 Total corporate cash 270,165 236,987 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,475,760 $ 2,601,613 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) ( 30 ) $ 1,147,662 $ 1,150,691 Leverage Ratio 2.16 x 2.26 x





March 31, 2022 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Yield At Issuance Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ — ABR+25bps 3.500 % 3/15/2026 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility ( b ) — FFR+125bps — % 7/31/2024 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,045,925 LIBOR+175 bps ( c ) 1.981 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes ( d ) 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes ( e ) 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes ( f ) 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Unsecured, Uncommitted Lines of Credit ( g ) — Broker Base Rate+75bps 1.000 % 9/30/2022 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,745,925 3.377 %

(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").

(b) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $300 million at LPL Financial LLC.

(c) The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.

(d) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.

(e) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in March 2021 at par.

(f) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in May 2021 at par.

(g) This unsecured, uncommitted line of credit has borrowing capacity of $75 million at LPL Financial.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change Advisors Advisors 20,091 19,876 1% 17,672 14% Net new advisors 215 249 n/m 385 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor ( 31 ) $327 $326 —% $293 12% Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) ( 32 ) $57.9 $60.7 (5%) $54.2 7% Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) ( 33 ) $41.4 $39.6 5% $30.2 37% Total client accounts (in millions) 7.3 7.2 1% 6.1 20% Employees - period end 6,051 5,919 2% 4,815 26% Productivity Metrics Services Group subscriptions ( 34 ) 3,529 3,022 17% 1,715 106% Advisory revenues as a % of corporate advisory assets ( 35 ) 0.99% 1.00% (1bps) 1.01% (2bps) Gross profit ROA ( 36 ) 22.4bps 22.7bps (0.3bps) 25.2bps (2.8bps) OPEX as a % of advisory and brokerage assets ( 37 ) 15.3bps 15.3bps —bps 16.7bps (1.4bps) EBIT ROA ( 38 ) 7.1bps 7.4bps (0.3bps) 8.5bps (1.4bps) AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) ( 39 ) 98.3% 98.3% —bps 98.1% 20bps Recurring gross profit rate ( 40 ) 87.2% 85.2% 200bps 82.4% 480bps EBITDA as a % of gross profit 39.9% 35.0% 490bps 42.0% (210bps) Capital expenditure ($ in millions) ( 41 ) $73.5 $76.0 (3%) $41.1 79% Share repurchases ($ in millions) $50.0 $50.0 —% $— 100% Dividends ($ in millions) 20.0 20.0 —% 20.0 —% Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $70.0 $70.0 —% $20.0 n/m Weighted-average share count, diluted 81.6 81.7 —% 81.6 —% Total Capital Returned per Share ( 42 ) $0.86 $0.86 —% $0.25 n/m

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs and Adjusted net income

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; amortization of other intangibles; brokerage, clearing and exchange; interest expense on borrowings; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional; acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of core G&A to the Company’s total expense, please see the endnote disclosures of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for core G&A to an outlook for total expense cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is consolidated net income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters, including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which includes LPL Financial LLC and The Private Trust Company N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial LLC, is net capital in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1), and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under our revolving credit facility.

(5) Certain financial statement line items in the condensed consolidated statements of income have been reclassified to more closely align with industry practice and the Company's business, and to better serve financial statement users. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current presentation; however, these reclassifications did not impact total net income.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Total revenue $ 2,065,693 $ 2,094,192 $ 1,707,617 Advisory and commission expense 1,374,134 1,431,157 1,108,899 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 22,600 20,372 19,364 Gross profit $ 668,959 $ 642,663 $ 579,354

(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands except payout rate):

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Advisory and commission expense $ 1,374,134 $ 1,431,157 $ 1,108,899 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 31,564 (20,699 ) (13,522 ) Production-based payout $ 1,405,698 $ 1,410,458 $ 1,095,377 Advisory and commission revenue $ 1,632,622 $ 1,610,175 $ 1,279,275 Payout rate 86.10% 87.60% 85.62%

(8) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenue is a component of asset-based revenue and is derived from the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income.

(9) Interest income and other, net is a financial measure calculated as interest income plus (less) other revenue, plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net to the Company’s interest income and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Interest income $ 7,745 $ 7,780 $ 6,518 (Less) Plus: Other revenue (30,613 ) 24,506 16,174 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 31,564 (20,699 ) (13,522 ) Interest income and other, net $ 8,696 $ 11,587 $ 9,170

(10) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 1,892,314 $ 1,957,633 $ 1,542,475 Advisory and commission 1,374,134 1,431,157 1,108,899 Depreciation and amortization 45,454 40,816 35,499 Interest expense on borrowings 27,211 27,121 25,059 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 22,600 20,372 19,364 Amortization of other intangibles 21,196 20,373 17,431 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 24,400 Total G&A 401,719 417,794 311,823 Promotional (ongoing) ( 11 ) ( 12 ) 87,411 86,071 54,181 Acquisition costs ( 12 ) 13,323 14,291 2,429 Employee share-based compensation 12,755 9,589 11,356 Regulatory charges 7,323 8,442 7,595 Core G&A $ 280,907 $ 299,401 $ 236,262

(11) Promotional (ongoing) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes $2.3 million of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income and excludes $1.9 million of expenses incurred as a result of acquisitions, which are included in the Acquisition costs line item.

(12) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities. Acquisition costs incurred during the first quarter of 2022 were driven primarily by $5.7 million of compensation and benefits expense, $5.6 million of professional services expense, and $1.9 million of promotional expense. Acquisition costs incurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 were driven primarily by $6.0 million of compensation and benefits expense, $6.0 million of professional services expense, and $1.7 million of promotional expense. Acquisition costs incurred during the first quarter of 2021 were driven primarily by $1.7 million of compensation and benefits expense and $0.6 million of professional services expense.

(13) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EBITDA to the Company's net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 133,744 $ 108,081 $ 129,620 Interest expense on borrowings 27,211 27,121 25,059 Provision for income taxes 39,635 28,478 35,522 Depreciation and amortization 45,454 40,816 35,499 Amortization of other intangibles 21,196 20,373 17,431 EBITDA $ 267,240 $ 224,869 $ 243,131

(14) Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs (in thousands, except per share data):

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 133,744 $ 1.64 $ 108,081 $ 1.32 $ 129,620 $ 1.59 Amortization of other intangibles 21,196 0.26 20,373 0.25 17,431 0.21 Acquisition costs 13,323 0.16 14,291 0.17 2,429 0.03 Tax benefit (9,078 ) (0.11 ) (9,217 ) (0.11 ) (5,332 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs $ 159,185 $ 1.95 $ 133,528 1.63 $ 144,148 $ 1.77 Diluted share count 81,572 81,744 81,622

(15) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed, LLC. As of March 31, 2022, there were no advisory assets under custody at Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(16) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed, LLC. As of March 31, 2022, there were no brokerage assets under custody at Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(17) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC.

(18) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent RIA advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than of LPL Financial.

(19) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(20) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts, including advisory assets serviced by former BMO Harris Financial advisors, less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(21) Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts, less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(22) Waddell & Reed, LLC assets and net new assets were not included in organic net new assets through Q3 2021 as we completed Waddell & Reed onboarding. Starting in Q4 2021, Waddell & Reed assets and net new assets are included in total organic net new assets.

(23) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(24) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(25) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(26) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent RIA advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent RIA advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(27) Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(28) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(29) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

(30) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 463,990 $ 459,866 Interest expense on borrowings 106,566 104,414 Provision for income taxes 145,576 141,463 Depreciation and amortization 161,382 151,428 Amortization of other intangibles 83,025 79,260 EBITDA $ 960,539 $ 936,431 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other $ 101,215 $ 92,142 Employee share-based compensation expense 43,243 41,844 M&A accretion ( 43 ) 40,372 53,550 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,293 2,324 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24,400 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 1,147,662 $ 1,150,691

(31) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(32) Calculated based on the end-of-period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end-of-period advisor count.

(33) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(34) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (Business Strategy Services (formerly CFO Solutions), Marketing Solutions, and Admin Solutions) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans, and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(35) Represents advisory revenue as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets for the trailing twelve-month period.

(36) Represents gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the trailing twelve month period.

(37) Represents operating expense for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the trailing twelve month period. Production-related expense includes advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses include core G&A, a non-GAAP financial measure, as well as regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles.

(38) EBIT ROA is calculated as gross profit ROA less OPEX as a percentage of advisory and brokerage assets.

(39) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, over the prior-quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(40) Recurring gross profit rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring gross profit, a characterization of gross profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion.

(41) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(42) Total capital returned per share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

(43) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.

