LPL Financial Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net Income was $134 million, up 3% from a year ago and translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.64, up 3% from a year ago.
  • EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* increased 10% year-over-year to $1.95.
    • Gross profit* increased 15% year-over-year to $669 million.
    • Core G&A* increased 19% year-over-year to $281 million.
    • EBITDA* of $267 million increased 10% year-over-year and EBITDA* as a percentage of Gross profit* was 40%.

Key Business Results

  • Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 21% year-over-year to $1.16 trillion.
    • Advisory assets increased 26% year-over-year to $624 billion.
    • Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 53.7%, up from 51.8% a year ago.
  • Total organic net new assets were $18 billion, translating to 6% annualized growth, and $107 billion over the past twelve months, translating to 11% annualized growth.
    • Total organic net new asset annualized growth rate was 6% in January, 5% in February and 7% in March.
    • Organic net new advisory assets were $17 billion, translating to 11% annualized growth.
  • Recruited assets(1) were $10 billion.
    • Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $76 billion, up approximately 34% from a year ago.
  • LPL Services Group had annualized revenue of $30 million in Q1, up more than 70% from a year ago.
    • Services Group subscriptions were 3,529 at the end of Q1, more than double a year ago and up by 507 sequentially.
  • Advisor count(2) was 20,091, up 215 sequentially and 2,419 year-over-year.**
  • Total client cash balances were $62 billion, an increase of $5 billion sequentially.
    • Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 5.3%, up from 4.7% at the end of Q4.

Key Capital and Liquidity Results

  • Corporate cash(3) was $270 million.
  • Leverage ratio(4) was 2.16x.
  • Share repurchases were $50 million for 292 thousand shares at an average price of $171 per share.
  • Dividends paid of $20 million.

*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the end notes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures.
**This included the addition of 1,209 advisors from Waddell & Reed.

Key Updates

  • Bank sweep demand: Added new floating rate capacity, which drove a $3 billion increase in Insured Cash Account balances in Q1.
  • CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. ("CBSI"): Expected to onboard in the second quarter of 2022. CBSI supports ~550 financial advisors across almost 300 credit unions that collectively serve ~$36 billion in brokerage and advisory assets.***
  • People's United Bank ("People's"): Following the close of M&T Bank's acquisition of People's, M&T plans for People's to join LPL's institutional platform in the second half of 2022. People's supports ~30 financial advisors who collectively serve ~$6 billion in brokerage and advisory assets.****
  • Investor and Analyst Day: The Company will hold its next event on November 16, 2022 in New York City.

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, reporting net income of $134 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $1.59 per share, in the first quarter of 2021 and $108 million, or $1.32 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past quarter, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients," said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "This led to the continued enhancement of the appeal of our model in the advisor-centered marketplace and contributed to another quarter of solid business results."

“As we move into 2022, we remain focused on serving our advisors, growing our business, and delivering shareholder value," said Matt Audette, CFO. "Additionally, we are looking forward to onboarding CUNA later this quarter and People's in the second half of this year. We are excited by our strong and growing pipeline, positioning us to drive additional growth and long-term shareholder value."

***Estimates as of June 14, 2021. Estimate of brokerage and advisory assets served includes approximately $4.4 billion of assets on third party asset management platforms and retirement plan assets, which LPL will not include in its reporting of total advisory and brokerage assets.
****Estimates as of March 31, 2022. Estimate of brokerage and advisory assets includes approximately $0.5 billion of assets on third party asset management platforms and retirement plan assets, which LPL will not include in its reporting of total advisory and brokerage assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding:

  • the amount and timing of the onboarding of brokerage and advisory assets from CUNA and People's;
  • the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2022 Core G&A* outlook);
  • future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, long-term shareholder value; and
  • any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. 

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates and expectations as of April 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity or the timing of events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

  • difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of People's or CUNA's advisors;
  • disruptions in the businesses of the Company, CUNA, or M&T Bank that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with their respective advisors and their clients;
  • the choice by clients of People's and CUNA's advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;
  • changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;
  • changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;
  • changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings;
  • fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenues;
  • effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions;
  • whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;
  • the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;
  • the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves;
  • changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs;
  • the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs;
  • the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to contain it; and
  • the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(5)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
 March 31, December 31,   March 31,  
  2022   2021 Change  2021 Change
REVENUE         
Advisory$1,047,097  $997,338 5% $722,046 45%
Commission 585,525   612,837 (4%)  557,229 5%
Asset-based 296,401   302,040 (2%)  264,706 12%
Service and fee 112,812   110,385 2%  96,824 17%
Transaction 46,726   39,306 19%  44,120 6%
Interest income 7,745   7,780 —%  6,518 19%
Other (30,613)  24,506 n/m  16,174 n/m
Total revenue 2,065,693   2,094,192 (1%)  1,707,617 21%
EXPENSE         
Advisory and commission 1,374,134   1,431,157 (4%)  1,108,899 24%
Compensation and benefits 192,034   209,630 (8%)  161,540 19%
Promotional 87,002   87,743 (1%)  54,181 61%
Occupancy and equipment 51,112   47,800 7%  43,584 17%
Depreciation and amortization 45,454   40,816 11%  35,499 28%
Interest expense on borrowings 27,211   27,121 —%  25,059 9%
Amortization of other intangibles 21,196   20,373 4%  17,431 22%
Brokerage, clearing and exchange 22,600   20,372 11%  19,364 17%
Professional services 19,022   18,384 3%  15,625 22%
Communications and data processing 15,127   15,549 (3%)  11,993 26%
Loss on extinguishment of debt     —%  24,400 (100%)
Other 37,422   38,688 (3%)  24,900 50%
Total expense 1,892,314   1,957,633 (3%)  1,542,475 23%
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 173,379   136,559 27%  165,142 5%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 39,635   28,478 39%  35,522 12%
NET INCOME$133,744  $108,081 24% $129,620 3%
EARNINGS PER SHARE         
Earnings per share, basic$1.67  $1.35 24% $1.63 2%
Earnings per share, diluted$1.64  $1.32 24% $1.59 3%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,976   80,064 —%  79,697 —%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,572   81,744 —%  81,622 —%


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and equivalents $1,009,693  $495,246 
Cash segregated under federal or other regulations  644,986   1,496,463 
Restricted cash  92,393   80,655 
Receivables from clients, net  624,188   578,889 
Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations  154,398   102,503 
Advisor loans, net  970,368   963,869 
Other receivables, net  587,601   581,483 
Investment securities ($32,619 and $39,274 at fair value at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)  43,709   49,192 
Property and equipment, net  685,771   658,841 
Goodwill  1,642,468   1,642,443 
Other intangibles, net  433,925   455,028 
Other assets  883,831   886,988 
Total assets $7,773,331  $7,991,600 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES:    
Client payables $1,568,025  $1,712,224 
Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations  149,237   170,119 
Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable  210,884   222,379 
Corporate debt and other borrowings, net  2,722,396   2,814,044 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  331,333   384,025 
Other liabilities  1,056,450   1,018,276 
Total liabilities  6,038,325   6,321,067 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 129,220,710 shares and 128,758,086 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  129   129 
Additional paid-in capital  1,861,019   1,841,402 
Treasury stock, at cost — 49,160,358 shares and 48,768,145 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  (2,569,035)  (2,498,600)
Retained earnings  2,442,893   2,327,602 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,735,006   1,670,533 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $7,773,331  $7,991,600 


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

 Quarterly Results
 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change
Gross Profit(6)         
Advisory$1,047,097  $997,338  5% $722,046  45%
Sales-based commissions 240,331   248,382  (3%)  236,273  2%
Trailing commissions 345,194   364,455  (5%)  320,956  8%
Advisory fees and commissions 1,632,622   1,610,175  1%  1,279,275  28%
Production-based payout(7) (1,405,698)  (1,410,458) —%  (1,095,377)  28%
Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 226,924   199,717  14%  183,898  23%
Client cash 84,716   82,109  3%  97,104  (13%)
Other asset-based(8) 211,685   219,931  (4%)  167,602  26%
Service and fee 112,812   110,385  2%  96,824  17%
Transaction 46,726   39,306  19%  44,120  6%
Interest income and other, net(9) 8,696   11,587  (25%)  9,170  (5%)
Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 691,559   663,035  4%  598,718  16%
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (22,600)  (20,372) 11%  (19,364)  17%
Gross Profit(6) 668,959   642,663  4%  579,354  15%
          
G&A Expense         
Core G&A(10) 280,907   299,401  (6%)  236,262  19%
Regulatory charges 7,323   8,442  (13%)  7,595  (4%)
Promotional (ongoing)(11)(12) 87,411   86,071  2%  54,181  61%
Acquisition costs(12) 13,323   14,291  (7%)  2,429  n/m
Employee share-based compensation 12,755   9,589  33%  11,356  12%
Total G&A 401,719   417,794  (4%)  311,823  29%
Loss on extinguishment of debt      —%  24,400  (100%)
EBITDA(13) 267,240   224,869  19%  243,131  10%
Depreciation and amortization 45,454   40,816  11%  35,499  28%
Amortization of other intangibles 21,196   20,373  4%  17,431  22%
Interest expense on borrowings 27,211   27,121  —%  25,059  9%
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 173,379   136,559  27%  165,142  5%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 39,635   28,478  39%  35,522  12%
NET INCOME$133,744  $108,081  24% $129,620  3%
Earnings per share, diluted$1.64  $1.32  24% $1.59  3%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,572   81,744  —%  81,622  —%
EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs(14)$1.95  $1.63  20% $1.77  10%


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change
Market Drivers         
S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,530   4,766  (5%)  3,973  14%
Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,070   2,245  (8%)  2,221  (7%)
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 12   8  4bps  8  4bps
          
Advisory and Brokerage Assets         
Advisory assets(15)$624.3  $643.2  (3%) $496.7  26%
Brokerage assets(16) 538.8   563.2  (4%)  461.6  17%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets$1,163.1  $1,206.4  (4%) $958.3  21%
Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 53.7%  53.3% 40bps  51.8% 190bps
          
Assets by Platform         
Corporate platform advisory assets(17)$415.8  $429.6  (3%) $317.5  31%
Independent RIA advisory assets(18) 208.5   213.6  (2%)  179.2  16%
Brokerage assets 538.8   563.2  (4%)  461.6  17%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets$1,163.1  $1,206.4  (4%) $958.3  21%
          
Centrally Managed Assets         
Centrally managed assets(19)$93.8  $96.1  (2%) $77.0  22%
Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.0%  14.9% 10bps  15.5% (50bps)


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change
Net New Assets (NNA)         
Net new advisory assets(20)$17.4  $24.2  n/m $22.7  n/m
Net new brokerage assets(21) 0.2   2.0  n/m  6.2  n/m
Total Net New Assets$17.6  $26.2  n/m $28.9  n/m
          
Organic Net New Assets(22)         
Organic net new advisory assets$17.4  $24.2  n/m $22.7  n/m
Organic net new brokerage assets 0.2   2.0  n/m  6.2  n/m
Total Organic Net New Assets $17.6  $26.2  n/m $28.9  n/m
          
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(23)$2.9  $3.4  n/m $3.3  n/m
Organic advisory NNA annualized growth(24) 10.8%   16.3%  n/m  19.7%  n/m
Total organic NNA annualized growth(24) 5.8%   9.2%  n/m  12.8%  n/m
          
Net New Advisory Assets         
Corporate platform net new advisory assets(25)$10.6  $17.0  n/m $17.1  n/m
Independent RIA net new advisory assets(26) 6.8   7.2  n/m  5.6  n/m
Total Net New Advisory Assets$17.4  $24.2  n/m $22.7  n/m
Centrally managed net new advisory assets(27)$3.3  $4.4  n/m $7.8  n/m
          
Client Cash Balances         
Insured cash account balances$32.6  $30.0  9% $37.4  (13%)
Deposit cash account balances 9.4   9.3  1%  7.9  19%
Total Bank Sweep Balances 42.0   39.3  7%  45.3  (7%)
Money market account cash balances 18.2   16.1  13%  1.3  n/m
Purchased money market funds 1.6   1.9  (16%)  1.6  —%
Total Money Market Balances 19.8   18.0  10%  3.0  n/m
Total Client Cash Balances$61.8  $57.3  8% $48.3  28%
Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 5.3%   4.7%  60bps  5.0%  30bps
          
Client Cash Balance Average Fees(28)         
Insured cash account average fee - bps 102   101  1  99  3
Deposit cash account average fee - bps 24   19  5  29  (5)
Money market account average fee - bps 7   3  4  3  4
Purchased money market fund average fee - bps 7   6  1  9  (2)
Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps 58   62  (4)  81  (23)
          
Net buy (sell) activity(29)$11.0  $16.0  n/m $17.4  n/m


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Monthly Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  March 2022 February 2022 Feb to
March
Change		 January 2022 December 2021
Advisory and Brokerage Assets          
Advisory assets(15) $624.3 $612.9  2% $619.6 $643.2
Brokerage assets(16)  538.8  531.9  1%  538.2  563.2
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $1,163.1 $1,144.8  2% $1,157.8 $1,206.4
           
Net New Assets (NNA)          
Net new advisory assets(20) $6.0 $5.4  n/m $5.9 $10.5
Net new brokerage assets(21)  0.3  (0.2) n/m  0.1  1.6
Total Net New Assets $6.3 $5.2  n/m $6.1 $12.1
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(23) $0.9 $0.9  n/m $1.2 $1.1
           
Organic Net New Assets (NNA)(22)          
Net new advisory assets(20) $6.0 $5.4  n/m $5.9 $10.5
Net new brokerage assets(21)  0.3  (0.2) n/m  0.1  1.6
Total Organic Net New Assets  $6.3 $5.2  n/m $6.1 $12.1
           
Client Cash Balances          
Insured cash account balances $32.6 $29.9  9% $29.6 $30.0
Deposit cash account balances  9.4  10.5  (10%)  9.7  9.3
Total Bank Sweep Balances  42.0  40.4  4%  39.4  39.3
Money market account cash balances  18.2  18.4  (1%)  17.3  16.1
Purchased money market funds  1.6  1.8  (11%)  1.7  1.9
Total Money Market Balances  19.8  20.1  (1%)  19.0  18.0
Total Client Cash Balances $61.8 $60.5  2% $58.4 $57.3
           
Net buy (sell) activity(29) $3.5 $4.0  n/m $3.5 $4.7
           
Market Drivers          
S&P 500 index (end of period)  4,530  4,374  4%  4,516  4,766
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)  2,070  2,048  1%  2,028  2,245
Fed funds effective rate (average bps)  20  8  12bps  8  8


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change
Commission Revenue by Product         
Annuities$299,734  $310,889 (4%) $280,776  7%
Mutual funds 189,527   198,210 (4%)  173,150  9%
Fixed income 25,205   29,427 (14%)  32,162  (22%)
Equities 34,633   33,604 3%  38,911  (11%)
Other 36,426   40,707 (11%)  32,230  13%
Total commission revenue$585,525  $612,837 (4%) $557,229  5%
          
Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing      
Sales-based commissions         
Annuities$106,733  $108,023 (1%) $95,539  12%
Mutual funds 47,545   46,986 1%  47,279  1%
Fixed income 25,205   29,427 (14%)  32,162  (22%)
Equities 34,633   33,604 3%  38,911  (11%)
Other 26,215   30,342 (14%)  22,382  17%
Total sales-based commissions$240,331  $248,382 (3%) $236,273  2%
Trailing commissions         
Annuities$193,001  $202,866 (5%) $185,237  4%
Mutual funds 141,982   151,224 (6%)  125,871  13%
Other 10,211   10,365 (1%)  9,848  4%
Total trailing commissions$345,194  $364,455 (5%) $320,956  8%
Total commission revenue$585,525  $612,837 (4%) $557,229  5%
          
Payout Rate(7) 86.10%   87.60% (150bps)  85.62%  48bps


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Capital Management Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
Cash and equivalents$1,009,693  $495,246 
Cash at regulated subsidiaries (828,079)  (284,105)
Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 88,551   25,846 
Corporate Cash(3)$270,165  $236,987 
    
Corporate Cash(3)   
Cash at Parent$172,924  $202,407 
Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 88,551   25,846 
Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 8,690   8,734 
Corporate Cash$270,165  $236,987 
    
Leverage Ratio   
Total debt$2,745,925  $2,838,600 
Total corporate cash 270,165   236,987 
Credit Agreement Net Debt$2,475,760  $2,601,613 
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)(30)$1,147,662  $1,150,691 
Leverage Ratio2.16 x 2.26 x


  March 31, 2022  
Total Debt Balance Current Applicable
Margin		 Yield At Issuance Interest Rate Maturity
Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ ABR+25bps   3.500% 3/15/2026
Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility(b)   FFR+125bps   % 7/31/2024
Senior Secured Term Loan B  1,045,925 LIBOR+175 bps(c)   1.981% 11/12/2026
Senior Unsecured Notes(d)  400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625% 4.625% 11/15/2027
Senior Unsecured Notes(e)  900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000% 4.000% 3/15/2029
Senior Unsecured Notes(f)  400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375% 4.375% 5/15/2031
Unsecured, Uncommitted Lines of Credit(g)   Broker Base Rate+75bps   1.000% 9/30/2022
Total / Weighted Average $2,745,925     3.377%  

(a)   Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").
(b)   Unsecured borrowing capacity of $300 million at LPL Financial LLC.
(c)   The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.
(d)   The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.
(e)   The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in March 2021 at par.
(f)   The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in May 2021 at par.
(g)   This unsecured, uncommitted line of credit has borrowing capacity of $75 million at LPL Financial.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Key Business and Financial Metrics
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Change Q1 2021 Change
Advisors         
Advisors20,091 19,876 1% 17,672 14%
Net new advisors215 249 n/m 385 n/m
Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor(31)$327 $326 —% $293 12%
Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions)(32)$57.9 $60.7 (5%) $54.2 7%
Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(33)$41.4 $39.6 5% $30.2 37%
Total client accounts (in millions)7.3 7.2 1% 6.1 20%
          
Employees - period end6,051 5,919 2% 4,815 26%
          
Productivity Metrics         
Services Group subscriptions(34)3,529 3,022 17% 1,715 106%
Advisory revenues as a % of corporate advisory assets(35)0.99% 1.00% (1bps) 1.01% (2bps)
Gross profit ROA(36)22.4bps 22.7bps (0.3bps) 25.2bps (2.8bps)
OPEX as a % of advisory and brokerage assets(37)15.3bps 15.3bps —bps 16.7bps (1.4bps)
EBIT ROA(38)7.1bps 7.4bps (0.3bps) 8.5bps (1.4bps)
AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized)(39)98.3% 98.3% —bps 98.1% 20bps
Recurring gross profit rate(40)87.2% 85.2% 200bps 82.4% 480bps
EBITDA as a % of gross profit39.9% 35.0% 490bps 42.0% (210bps)
          
Capital expenditure ($ in millions)(41)$73.5 $76.0 (3%) $41.1 79%
          
Share repurchases ($ in millions)$50.0 $50.0 —% $— 100%
Dividends ($ in millions)20.0 20.0 —% 20.0 —%
Total Capital Returned ($ in millions)$70.0 $70.0 —% $20.0 n/m
Weighted-average share count, diluted81.6 81.7 —% 81.6 —%
Total Capital Returned per Share(42)$0.86 $0.86 —% $0.25 n/m
          

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs and Adjusted net income

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; amortization of other intangibles; brokerage, clearing and exchange; interest expense on borrowings; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional; acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of core G&A to the Company’s total expense, please see the endnote disclosures of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for core G&A to an outlook for total expense cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is consolidated net income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters, including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which includes LPL Financial LLC and The Private Trust Company N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial LLC, is net capital in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1), and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under our revolving credit facility.

(5) Certain financial statement line items in the condensed consolidated statements of income have been reclassified to more closely align with industry practice and the Company's business, and to better serve financial statement users. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current presentation; however, these reclassifications did not impact total net income.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
Total revenue$2,065,693 $2,094,192 $1,707,617
Advisory and commission expense 1,374,134  1,431,157  1,108,899
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 22,600  20,372  19,364
Gross profit$668,959 $642,663 $579,354

(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands except payout rate):

         

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
Advisory and commission expense$1,374,134  $1,431,157  $1,108,899 
Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 31,564   (20,699)  (13,522)
Production-based payout$1,405,698  $1,410,458  $1,095,377 
      
Advisory and commission revenue$1,632,622  $1,610,175  $1,279,275 
      
Payout rate 86.10%   87.60%   85.62% 
            

(8) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenue is a component of asset-based revenue and is derived from the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income.

(9) Interest income and other, net is a financial measure calculated as interest income plus (less) other revenue, plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net to the Company’s interest income and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):         

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
Interest income$7,745  $7,780  $6,518 
(Less) Plus: Other revenue (30,613)  24,506   16,174 
Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 31,564   (20,699)  (13,522)
Interest income and other, net $8,696  $11,587  $9,170 

(10) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
Core G&A Reconciliation     
Total expense$1,892,314 $1,957,633 $1,542,475
Advisory and commission 1,374,134  1,431,157  1,108,899
Depreciation and amortization 45,454  40,816  35,499
Interest expense on borrowings 27,211  27,121  25,059
Brokerage, clearing and exchange 22,600  20,372  19,364
Amortization of other intangibles 21,196  20,373  17,431
Loss on extinguishment of debt     24,400
Total G&A 401,719  417,794  311,823
Promotional (ongoing)(11)(12) 87,411  86,071  54,181
Acquisition costs(12) 13,323  14,291  2,429
Employee share-based compensation 12,755  9,589  11,356
Regulatory charges 7,323  8,442  7,595
Core G&A$280,907 $299,401 $236,262

(11)    Promotional (ongoing) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes $2.3 million of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income and excludes $1.9 million of expenses incurred as a result of acquisitions, which are included in the Acquisition costs line item.

(12) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities. Acquisition costs incurred during the first quarter of 2022 were driven primarily by $5.7 million of compensation and benefits expense, $5.6 million of professional services expense, and $1.9 million of promotional expense. Acquisition costs incurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 were driven primarily by $6.0 million of compensation and benefits expense, $6.0 million of professional services expense, and $1.7 million of promotional expense. Acquisition costs incurred during the first quarter of 2021 were driven primarily by $1.7 million of compensation and benefits expense and $0.6 million of professional services expense.

(13) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EBITDA to the Company's net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
EBITDA Reconciliation     
Net income$133,744 $108,081 $129,620
Interest expense on borrowings 27,211  27,121  25,059
Provision for income taxes 39,635  28,478  35,522
Depreciation and amortization 45,454  40,816  35,499
Amortization of other intangibles 21,196  20,373  17,431
EBITDA$267,240 $224,869 $243,131

(14) Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs (in thousands, except per share data):

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021
 AmountPer Share AmountPer Share AmountPer Share
Net income / earnings per diluted share$133,744 $1.64  $108,081 $1.32  $129,620 $1.59 
Amortization of other intangibles 21,196  0.26   20,373  0.25   17,431  0.21 
Acquisition costs 13,323  0.16   14,291  0.17   2,429  0.03 
Tax benefit (9,078) (0.11)  (9,217) (0.11)  (5,332) (0.06)
Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs$159,185 $1.95  $133,528  1.63  $144,148 $1.77 
Diluted share count 81,572    81,744    81,622  

(15) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed, LLC. As of March 31, 2022, there were no advisory assets under custody at Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(16) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed, LLC. As of March 31, 2022, there were no brokerage assets under custody at Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(17) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC.

(18) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent RIA advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than of LPL Financial.

(19) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(20) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts, including advisory assets serviced by former BMO Harris Financial advisors, less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(21) Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts, less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(22) Waddell & Reed, LLC assets and net new assets were not included in organic net new assets through Q3 2021 as we completed Waddell & Reed onboarding. Starting in Q4 2021, Waddell & Reed assets and net new assets are included in total organic net new assets.

(23) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(24) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(25) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(26) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent RIA advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent RIA advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(27) Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(28) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(29) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

(30) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented (in thousands):         

 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations   
Net income$463,990 $459,866
Interest expense on borrowings 106,566  104,414
Provision for income taxes 145,576  141,463
Depreciation and amortization 161,382  151,428
Amortization of other intangibles 83,025  79,260
EBITDA$960,539 $936,431
Credit Agreement Adjustments:   
Acquisition costs and other$101,215 $92,142
Employee share-based compensation expense 43,243  41,844
M&A accretion(43) 40,372  53,550
Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,293  2,324
Loss on extinguishment of debt   24,400
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)$1,147,662 $1,150,691

(31) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(32) Calculated based on the end-of-period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end-of-period advisor count.

(33) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(34) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (Business Strategy Services (formerly CFO Solutions), Marketing Solutions, and Admin Solutions) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans, and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(35) Represents advisory revenue as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets for the trailing twelve-month period.

(36) Represents gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the trailing twelve month period.

(37) Represents operating expense for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the trailing twelve month period. Production-related expense includes advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses include core G&A, a non-GAAP financial measure, as well as regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles.

(38) EBIT ROA is calculated as gross profit ROA less OPEX as a percentage of advisory and brokerage assets.

(39) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, over the prior-quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(40) Recurring gross profit rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring gross profit, a characterization of gross profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion.

(41) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(42) Total capital returned per share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

(43) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.

