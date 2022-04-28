CalAmp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Software and Subscription Services revenue increases 19% year-over-year to $41 million, representing a record 60% of total revenue



Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) increase 47% year-over-year to $200 million at year-end

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended February 28, 2022.

“Our Software and Subscription Services revenue increased 13% sequentially and 19% over the prior year period, reflecting our ongoing success in converting customers to recurring subscription contracts combined with new logo generation,” said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp’s president and CEO. “Notably, we transitioned approximately one-fifth of our eligible telematics device customers in the quarter and expect to convert the remaining customers throughout fiscal year 2023. As we enter our new fiscal year, we are well positioned with a robust solutions and partnership roadmap, a solid cadence of customer conversions to recurring software contracts, and historically high levels of backlog.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Overview

Fourth quarter revenue was $68.4 million compared to $68.8 million in the prior quarter; full year revenue was $295.8 million as compared to $308.6 million.

Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue in the fourth quarter was $41.2 million, up 13% sequentially and represented 60% of consolidated revenue; full year S&SS revenue grew 19% to $154.3 million, representing 52% of consolidated revenue, compared to $129.9 million or 42% in the prior year.

Telematics Products revenue in the quarter was down 16% sequentially to $27.1 million; full year revenue declined 21% to $141.5 million compared to $178.7 million in the prior year due mainly to customer conversions to recurring software subscription arrangements coupled with ongoing component shortages.

Gross margin was 41% for the fourth quarter and consistent with the prior quarter despite cost increases resulting from continuing supply chain constraints; full year gross margin was 41% compared to 40% in the prior year.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $9.2 million, or a loss of $0.26 per share; for the full year, GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $31.1 million, or a loss of $0.88 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $21.2 million or a loss of $0.62 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased sequentially to $5.0 million or 7% of revenue, from $3.0 million or 4% of revenue in the prior quarter; Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $24.7 million or 8% of revenue, compared to $32.1 million or 10% of revenue in the prior year.

Total S&SS subscribers were 1.1 million, a 5% increase from the prior quarter and an 11% increase from a year ago.

Ended the quarter with $79 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Other Business and Recent Highlights

Announced a partnership with vehicle data expert, Noregon®, to deliver remote vehicle diagnostics and preventative maintenance capabilities to transportation, logistics and fleet operators.

Announced a long-term relationship with BMW Group that has improved security and peace of mind for customers using the LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery Solutions in BMW Group vehicles in the EMEA region.

CalAmp’s LoJack España partnered with Toyota Spain to offer its customers best-in-class stolen vehicle recovery service through the Toyota Custom Accessories Program, KINTO One leasing and Toyota Insurance Services.

Appointed enterprise software marketing expert, Mark Gaydos, as chief marketing officer; and promoted Brett Jackson to senior vice president of transportation and logistics.

CalAmp’s Tracker strengthened its relationship with NG Bailey UK to help improve driver safety and performance with new dashcam and fleet management technologies.





Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations:

(In thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, Description 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Software & Subscription Services (S&SS) $ 41,236 $ 34,668 $ 154,315 $ 129,933 Telematics Products 27,141 47,279 141,524 178,654 $ 68,377 $ 81,947 $ 295,839 $ 308,587 Gross margin 41 % 42 % 41 % 40 % Net loss $ (9,181 ) $ (3,221 ) $ (31,148 ) $ (21,157 ) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.62 ) Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted basis net income (loss) $ (305 ) $ 4,840 $ 2,873 $ 10,360 Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,003 $ 9,901 $ 24,680 $ 32,106 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7 % 12 % 8 % 10 %





February 28, Description 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,221 $ 94,624 Working capital 90,928 103,267 Deferred revenue 39,670 52,817 Total debt (carrying value) 192,288 186,471





February 28, S&SS Supplemental Information: 2022 2021 Trailing twelve month ("TTM") recurring revenue $ 82,835 $ 87,401 Remaining performance obligations $ 200,103 $ 136,504 Subscribers 1,060 954

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Business Outlook

The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance. Visibility into product shipments still remains uncertain due to the global component supply shortages.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 68,377 $ 81,947 $ 295,839 $ 308,587 Cost of revenues 40,328 47,347 173,953 186,182 Gross profit 28,049 34,600 121,886 122,405 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,596 6,886 28,444 25,811 Selling and marketing 10,816 12,459 48,564 46,202 General and administrative 13,674 13,174 52,333 49,077 Intangible asset amortization 1,382 1,214 5,415 4,781 Restructuring 264 617 600 2,534 Impairment losses - 539 - 825 32,732 34,889 135,356 129,230 Operating loss (4,683 ) (289 ) (13,470 ) (6,825 ) Non-operating income (expense): Investment income (43 ) 837 1,175 2,119 Interest expense (3,840 ) (3,673 ) (15,323 ) (15,487 ) Other expense, net (359 ) (360 ) (2,443 ) (403 ) (4,242 ) (3,196 ) (16,591 ) (13,771 ) Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes (8,925 ) (3,485 ) (30,061 ) (20,596 ) Income tax benefit (provision) from continuing operations (256 ) 264 (1,087 ) (561 ) Net loss from continuing operations (9,181 ) (3,221 ) (31,148 ) (21,157 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (5,508 ) 3,157 (35,152 ) Net loss $ (9,181 ) $ (8,729 ) $ (27,991 ) $ (56,309 ) Loss per share - continuing operations: Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.62 ) Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.62 ) Income (loss) per share - discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ (0.16 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.02 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.16 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.02 ) Shares used in computing income (loss) per share: Basic 35,552 34,685 35,254 34,389 Diluted 35,552 34,685 35,254 34,389

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

February 28, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,221 $ 94,624 Accounts receivable, net 61,544 63,325 Inventories 18,269 23,663 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,348 24,804 Current assets of discontinued operations - 7,872 Total current assets 181,382 214,288 Property and equipment, net 37,674 41,081 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,327 14,273 Deferred income tax assets 4,165 4,889 Goodwill 94,436 94,617 Other intangible assets, net 31,965 37,488 Other assets 29,632 27,169 Total assets $ 391,581 $ 433,805 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,585 $ 4,317 Accounts payable 31,815 35,767 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 10,929 12,761 Deferred revenue 26,174 32,924 Other current liabilities 18,951 17,380 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 4,096 Total current liabilities 90,454 107,245 Long-term debt, net of current portion 189,703 182,154 Operating lease liabilities 13,382 17,061 Other non-current liabilities 22,640 30,487 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 1,773 Total liabilities 316,179 338,720 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 361 352 Additional paid-in capital 242,386 233,692 Accumulated deficit (165,965 ) (137,974 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,380 ) (985 ) Total stockholders' equity 75,402 95,085 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 391,581 $ 433,805

- more -

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (27,991 ) $ (56,309 ) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 3,157 (35,152 ) Net loss from continuing operations (31,148 ) (21,157 ) Depreciation expense 17,389 17,221 Intangible asset amortization 5,415 4,781 Stock-based compensation 11,321 11,364 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 10,411 10,180 Noncash operating lease cost 3,713 421 Revenue assigned to factors (4,566 ) (6,291 ) Deferred tax assets, net 465 (1 ) Other 595 1,548 Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations (17,418 ) 14,931 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations (3,823 ) 32,997 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (395 ) (4,412 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (4,218 ) 28,585 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from maturities and sale of marketable securities - 6,264 Purchases of marketable securities - (6,264 ) Capital expenditures (13,298 ) (11,356 ) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (13,298 ) (11,356 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 5,721 (2,338 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (7,577 ) (13,694 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan - 10,000 Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan - (10,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of issuance costs - 19,944 Repayment of 2020 Convertible Notes - (27,599 ) Repayment of revolving credit facility - (20,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards (4,173 ) (1,628 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to employee stock purchase plan 1,530 1,967 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2,643 ) (27,316 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (965 ) (355 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (15,403 ) (12,780 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 94,624 107,404 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 79,221 $ 94,624

CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income (loss) is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP basis net loss $ (9,181 ) $ (8,729 ) $ (27,991 ) $ (56,309 ) Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 5,508 (3,157 ) 35,152 Intangible assets amortization 1,382 1,214 5,415 4,781 Stock-based compensation 2,760 2,870 11,321 10,357 Non-cash interest expense 2,600 2,468 10,411 10,180 GAAP basis income tax provision (benefit) 256 (264 ) 1,087 561 Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses 1,186 689 2,518 2,262 Restructuring 264 617 600 2,534 Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b) 319 - 2,103 - Other 114 687 1,161 1,492 Adjusted basis income (loss) before income taxes (300 ) 5,060 3,468 11,010 Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a) (5 ) (220 ) (595 ) (650 ) Adjusted basis net income (loss) $ (305 ) $ 4,840 $ 2,873 $ 10,360 Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis 35,552 35,606 36,088 34,768

The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP basis net loss $ (9,181 ) $ (8,729 ) $ (27,991 ) $ (56,309 ) Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 5,508 (3,157 ) 35,152 Investment income (loss) 43 (837 ) (1,175 ) (2,119 ) Interest expense 3,840 3,673 15,323 15,487 Income tax provision (benefit) 256 (264 ) 1,087 561 Depreciation and amortization 5,718 5,345 22,804 22,002 Stock-based compensation 2,760 2,870 11,321 10,357 Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses 1,186 689 2,518 2,262 Restructuring 264 617 600 2,534 Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b) 319 - 2,103 - Other (202 ) 1,029 1,247 2,179 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,003 $ 9,901 $ 24,680 $ 32,106 Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income and Adjusted EBITDA (c) Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment $ (152 ) $ (564 ) $ (1,188 ) $ (3,099 ) Resolution of a product performance matter - - - (1,400 ) Inventory excess and obsolescence - - - (596 ) Total other favorable (unfavorable) impacts $ (152 ) $ (564 ) $ (1,188 ) $ (5,095 ) Revenues $ 68,377 $ 81,947 $ 295,839 $ 308,587 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7 % 12 % 8 % 10 %

(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards.

(b) Costs incurred in transition of business to acquiror are attributable to the wind-down and transfer of the LoJack North America business to Spireon.

(c) Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income and Adjusted EBITDA represent financial impacts that cannot be included in these Non-GAAP measures, but management believes can provide insights into underlying operational earnings for the periods presented above. These items include deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments resulting from business acquisitions which reduces revenue and gross profit, resolution of a product performance matter with a customer, and inventories related to the automotive vehicle finance business that are obsolete or in excess of demand forecast.

