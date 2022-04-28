Corcept Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report first quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on May 5, 2022. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

To participate, click the link below and enter your information. The link will become active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Click to Join Meeting

Alternatively, you may dial 1-833-693-0540 from the United States or 1-661-407-1581 internationally approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 6942208.

A replay will be available through May 12, 2022, at 1-855-859-2056 from the United States and 1-404-537-3406 internationally. The passcode will be 6942208. You may also access a replay on the Investors / Past Events tab of www.corcept.com

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancer, weight gain caused by the use of antipsychotic medications and liver disease. Corcept’s drug Korlym® was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.