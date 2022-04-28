Real-World Use Cases for AI Moving the Needle for the Business Will Drive the Dialogue at the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit on May 10

WESTPORT, Conn., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit on May 10. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit will bring together the industry’s top technology and AI leaders to explore the most compelling business and operational use cases for AI, machine learning and automation along with recommendation from practitioners on the top attributes of AI-powered products and services.

“Our 2022 Technology Research Agenda which is based on peer insights from the 400,000+ technology executives in the HMG community reveals that corporate technology leaders are extremely interested in identifying effective use cases for AI, machine learning and automation that can deliver quantifiable business and operational value to the enterprise,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy.

World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Judith Apshago , Vice President of Information Technology, Amtrak

, Vice President of Information Technology, Amtrak Bob Bruns , CIO & CISO, Avanade

, CIO & CISO, Avanade Michael Frankel , Founder and Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners

, Founder and Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners Dax Grant , CIO, Global Operations, HSBC

, CIO, Global Operations, HSBC Frank Kelly , VP of Enterprise Transformation, Automation Anywhere

, VP of Enterprise Transformation, Automation Anywhere Haresh Keswani , Director - Commercialization IT Business Partner (Oncology, Immunology and Cardiovascular), Bristol-Myers Squibb

, Director - Commercialization IT Business Partner (Oncology, Immunology and Cardiovascular), Bristol-Myers Squibb Quintin McGrath , Former Global Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Shared Technology Services, Business Solutions, Deloitte (Retired)

, Former Global Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Shared Technology Services, Business Solutions, Deloitte (Retired) Manav Misra , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation Michol Porter , Senior Manager of Digital Vehicle Solutions, Daimler Trucks North America

, Senior Manager of Digital Vehicle Solutions, Daimler Trucks North America Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech

, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech Raju Sankuratri , VP & CIO, Facilities Services, Aramark

, VP & CIO, Facilities Services, Aramark Asha Saxena , Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI

, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI Jeff Wald, Co-Founder and Chairman, Sonero



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Portland, SIM Seattle, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about the 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

The 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will bring together the top technology executives from Arizona and the surrounding area who will share their recommendations for fostering the cultural change that’s needed along with practical advice on how to act as a talent magnet to win the global war for talent.

World-class CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will be speaking at the 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Gary Desai , CIO, Discount Tire

, CIO, Discount Tire Gunjan Goel , CIO, ST Engineering

, CIO, ST Engineering Frank Grimmelmann , Founder, President & CEO/Intelligent Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligent Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Vishwa Hassan , Director – Data and Analytics, USAA

, Director – Data and Analytics, USAA Laura Hemenway , Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions LLC

, Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions LLC Scott Hicar , SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics Firasat Hussain , CTO, arrivia

, CTO, arrivia John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Mike Josephson , Senior Solutions Architect, OutSystems

, Senior Solutions Architect, OutSystems Sheila Lehker , SVP, Cizek Associates, Inc.

, SVP, Cizek Associates, Inc. Ralph Loura , SVP & CIO, Lumentum

, SVP & CIO, Lumentum Michael McAndrews , Chief Technology and Security Officer, PacketWatch

, Chief Technology and Security Officer, PacketWatch Mark Morawski , CTO, ZaloPay

, CTO, ZaloPay Jon Relvas , Director, Business Development for Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Arizona State University

, Director, Business Development for Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Arizona State University Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods Company

, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company Kris Singleton , President & CIO, Enseo

, President & CIO, Enseo Diane Smigel , President and CEO, Palladium IT Advisors

, President and CEO, Palladium IT Advisors Todd Stewart , VP of IT Data Centers and Network Engineering, Honeywell

, VP of IT Data Centers and Network Engineering, Honeywell Simon Taylor , President, SIM Arizona; EVP, PacketWatch

, President, SIM Arizona; EVP, PacketWatch Hakan Yaren, CIO, APL Logistics

Valued Partners for the 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Centripetal, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Arizona, Skybox Security, Strata, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b40d89d2-225f-4c8a-bb6e-05bc269b2202