Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, today announced it will release its First Quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 9, 2022, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the call can be accessed at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, you may dial the following number up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: (866) 777-2509. International callers should dial (412) 317-5413. Please ask to join the Alto Ingredients call. The webcast will be archived for replay on Alto Ingredients’ website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 9, 2022, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 16, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088. The pass code will be 7162739.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media Contact:

Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., (916) 403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com

Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., (916) 403-2755, investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, (415) 433-3777, investorrelations@altoingredients.com