Emergent BioSolutions Reports Financial Results For First Quarter 2022

Reports Q1 2022 total revenues of $308M, in line with guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA of $36M

Temporarily suspends CDMO guidance pending further clarity on COVID-19 vaccine requirements

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Emergent remains focused on our strategic plan to grow within public health threat markets where we can positively impact patients and customers,” said Robert G. Kramer, president and CEO of Emergent BioSolutions. “Our diversified business model, disciplined operating approach, and financial strength enable us to continue pursuing our vision of protecting and enhancing one billion lives by 2030.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Total Revenues $307.5 $343.0 (10)% Net (Loss) Income $(3.7) $69.7 * Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share $(0.07) $1.28 * Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(2) $9.1 $83.6 (89)% Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(2)per Diluted Share $0.18 $1.53 (88)% Adjusted EBITDA(2) $36.0 $123.5 (71)% Gross Margin %(2) 48% 69% Adjusted Gross Margin %(2) 48% 69% * % change is greater than 100%

SELECT Q1 2022 AND OTHER RECENT BUSINESS UPDATES

Completed the rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted), the Company's new anthrax vaccine candidate.

Announced updates to the Company's corporate governance: Appointed Zsolt Harsanyi, Ph.D., as Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Appointed Keith Katkin to the Board of Directors.

Strengthened the Company's senior leadership with three key hires: Coleen Glessner joined as EVP, Global Quality and Ethics and Compliance, reporting to the CEO; Bill Hartzel joined as SVP and Head of the CDMO Services business, reporting to the COO; and Joseph Philipose joined as SVP and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, reporting to the EVP, Global Quality and Ethics and Compliance.

Initiated a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of stabilized isoamyl nitrite (SIAN), a treatment being developed for known or suspected acute cyanide poisoning, with funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and in collaboration with Southwest Research Institute.



Continued to repurchase the Company's common stock under an existing authorization by the Board of Directors to management to repurchase up to $250 million through November 11, 2022; during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company purchased an additional 1.1 million shares for $52.2 million, resulting in an aggregate of approximately 3.8 million shares for $164.7 million since initiating repurchases in Q4 2021.



Q1 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (1)

Revenues

($ in millions) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Product sales, net (3): • Anthrax vaccines $103.6 $55.0 88% • Nasal naloxone products $93.1 $74.2 25% • ACAM2000® $14.4 $— * • Other (4) $26.0 $8.7 * Total product sales, net $237.1 $137.9 72% Contract development and manufacturing (CDMO): • Services $51.8 $67.6 (23)% • Leases $9.0 $116.2 (92)% Total CDMO $60.8 $183.8 (67)% Contracts and grants $9.6 $21.3 (55)% Total revenues $307.5 $343.0 (10)% * % change is greater than 100%

Product Sales, net

Anthrax vaccines

For Q1 2022, revenues from Anthrax vaccines increased $48.6 million as compared to Q1 2021. The increase is largely driven by timing of deliveries to the U.S. government (USG), specifically the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). The Company received an AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted) contract modification in September 2021 valued at approximately $399 million to deliver additional AV7909 doses through March 2023.

Nasal naloxone products

For Q1 2022, revenues from nasal naloxone products increased $18.9 million as compared to Q1 2021. The increase is driven by strong growth in sales of NARCAN® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray to U.S. public interest and Canadian customers, as well as solid contributions from sales of the authorized generic product licensed to Sandoz which launched in December 2021. These increases are offset by a decrease in sales of NARCAN Nasal Spray to the U.S. commercial retail market.

ACAM2000

For Q1 2022, revenues from ACAM2000® (Smallpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) increased $14.4 million as compared to Q1 2021. The increase is driven by international sales.

Other (4)

For Q1 2022, revenues from other product sales increased $17.3 million as compared to Q1 2021. The increase is largely a result of sales of VIGIV [Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)] driven by timing of deliveries to the USG and of sales of Anthrasil® (Anthrax Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)) driven by timing of deliveries to international customers.

Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO)

CDMO Services

For Q1 2022, revenue from contract development and manufacturing services decreased $15.8 million as compared to Q1 2021. This decrease is largely due to the impact of the Company's decision to initiate maintenance and other modification-related work at the Bayview facility which reduced manufacturing activities during the quarter. The decline in revenues at Bayview was offset by an increase in manufacturing activities at the Company's Camden and Winnipeg sites in support of drug substance and drug product manufacturing services related to products and product candidates of the Company's commercial customers.

CDMO Leases

For Q1 2022, revenue from contract development and manufacturing leases decreased $107.2 million as compared to Q1 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the completion of the Company's public-private partnership with BARDA in November 2021.

Contracts and Grants

For Q1 2022, revenues from contracts and grants decreased $11.7 million as compared to Q1 2021. The decrease is primarily due to lower revenue from BARDA as a result of the termination of the Center for Innovation and Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) agreement in November 2021 as well as decreases in development activities associated with various other externally funded R&D projects.

Operating Expenses

($ in millions) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Cost of product sales $80.3 $52.6 53% Cost of CDMO $75.6 $46.7 62% Research and development $46.4 $52.5 (12)% Selling, general and administrative $84.8 $80.9 5% Amortization of intangible assets $14.0 $14.9 (6)% Total operating expenses $301.1 $247.6

Cost of Product Sales

For Q1 2022, cost of product sales increased $27.7 million as compared to Q1 2021. The increase is primarily due to the higher volume of product sales.

Cost of CDMO

For Q1 2022, cost of CDMO increased $28.9 million as compared to Q1 2021. The increase is driven by professional services in support of quality functions at the Bayview site and at the Camden and Winnipeg sites due to an increase in manufacturing activities in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021.

Research and Development

For Q1 2022, research and development expenses decreased $6.1 million as compared to Q1 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a decline in costs associated with the development of the Company's COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates offset by an increase in costs associated with the Phase 3 study of the Company's chikungunya virus (CHIKV) virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate.

Selling, General and Administrative

For Q1 2022, selling, general and administrative expenses increased $3.9 million due to an increase in professional services and marketing costs in support of the expansion of the Company's business operations and defending and supporting the Company's corporate reputation.

Additional Financial Information

Segment Information

During Q1 2022, the Company began assessing its operating performance by focusing on two reportable segments: 1) a products segment (Product) consisting of the Government/Medical Countermeasure (MCM) and Commercial products business lines; and 2) a services segment (Services) consisting of the CDMO services business line. The Company evaluates the performance of these reportable segments based on revenue and adjusted gross margin. Segment revenue includes external customer sales but does not include inter-segment services. The Company does not allocate Contracts and grants, R&D, SG&A, amortization of intangible assets, interest and other income (expense) or taxes to its evaluation of the performance of these segments.





($ in millions)

Products Services Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Revenue $237.1 $137.9 72% $60.8 $183.8 (67)% Cost of sales $80.3 $52.6 53% $75.6 $46.7 62% Less: Changes in fair value of contingent consideration $0.5 $1.1 (55)% $— $— $— Adjusted cost of sales $79.8 $51.5 55% $75.6 $46.7 62% Gross margin ** $156.8 $85.3 84% $(14.8) $137.1 * Gross margin % ** 66% 62% 400 bps (24)% 75% * Adjusted gross margin *** $157.3 $86.4 82% $(14.8) $137.1 * Adjusted gross margin % *** 66% 63% 300 bps (24)% 75% * * % change is greater than 100% or not considered meaningful ** Gross margin is calculated as Revenue less cost of sales. Gross margin % is calculated as gross margin divided by Revenue. *** Adjusted gross margin is calculated as Revenue less Adjusted cost of sales. Adjusted gross margin % is calculated as Adjusted gross margin divided by Revenue.

For Q1 2022, Product margin increased $71.5 million as compared to Q1 2021. Product adjusted gross margin increased $70.9 million as compared to Q1 2021. The increase in Product gross margin and Product adjusted gross margin is primarily due to increased volumes.

For Q1 2022, Services gross margin and adjusted gross margin decreased $151.9 million as compared to Q1 2021. The decrease in Services gross and adjusted gross margin is primarily due to the decline in revenue at the Bayview facility as a result of the completion of the Company's arrangement with BARDA, the pause in manufacturing activities for improvement and modifications, as well as an increase in professional services costs.

CDMO Metrics

($ in millions, except CDMO customers) As of 3/31/2022 As of 12/31/2021 % Change CDMO Customers (5) 71 70 1%





($ in millions) In Q122 In Q421 % Change CDMO New Business Secured (6) $33.7 $53.5 (37)%

For Q1 2022, the Company is temporarily suspending disclosing CDMO Backlog as of March 31, 2022, pending further clarity on Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine requirements, influenced by the fact this metric includes value from the J&J contract. The Company will resume providing this metric at the appropriate time.

Capital Expenditures

($ in millions) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Gross capital expenditures $32.2 $56.1 (43)% Less: capital expenditures reimbursed $— $7.2 (100)% Net capital expenditures $32.2 $48.9 * Gross capital expenditures as a % of total revenues 10% 16% (6)% Net capital expenditures as a % of total revenues 10% 14% (4)% * % change is greater than 100%

For Q1 2022, capital expenditures decreased largely due to less spending associated with the expansion project at the Company's Rockville facility which is nearing completion.

2022 FINANCIAL FORECAST

The Company provides the following update to its full year 2022 forecast.

Reaffirmed Guidance

The following revenue guidance is reaffirmed for full year 2022 ($ in millions):

• Anthrax Vaccines $280-$300 • ACAM2000 $190-$210 • Nasal Naloxone Products $240-$310 • Other Products + Contracts and Grants $200-$260

Temporarily Suspended Guidance

Following the recent decision by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to suspend projecting COVID-19 vaccine sales for 2022 due to global supply surplus and vaccine hesitancy in the developing world, the Company's 2022 revenues related to its commercial supply arrangement with J&J are uncertain. Accordingly, the following metrics are temporarily suspended for full year 2022 pending further clarity on J&J COVID-19 vaccine requirements:

CDMO Revenues

Total Revenues

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Gross Margin



At the appropriate time, the Company will communicate additional information and update the overall forecast.

Assumptions

The Company's 2022 financial forecast also takes into consideration the following assumptions.

2022 Product and Contract and Grant Revenues

Anthrax vaccines revenues are expected to continue at similar levels to 2021 under the terms of the Company's existing contract with BARDA.

ACAM2000 vaccine deliveries are expected to continue under the terms of the Company’s existing contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at unit volume levels consistent with 2021 deliveries.

Nasal naloxone products revenues reflect the formation of a generic market and comprise revenues from a combination of NARCAN Nasal Spray and the authorized generic of NARCAN Nasal Spray, a product licensed to Sandoz and launched in late 2021 and one in which the Company retains a financial interest.

Other Products + Contracts and Grants revenues: 1) other products revenues reflect continued procurement of other products not highlighted on a standalone basis from various government customers under existing multi- year contracts; 2) contracts and grants revenues reflect continued funding of select development programs from various government and other non-dilutive sources.

Other

Pipeline progress is expected across the R&D portfolio with the ongoing advancement of the CHIKV VLP Phase 3 clinical trial, the completion of the BLA filing for AV7909, and anticipated advancements of a number of early- stage programs.

Capital expenditures, net of reimbursement, are expected to be approximately 10% of total revenues at the midpoint, reflecting ongoing investments in capacity and capability expansions related to the CDMO business and the Company's R&D programs, and aligned with the average over the previous five-year period.

FOOTNOTES

(1) All financial information incorporated within this release is unaudited.

(2) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income," "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Adjusted Revenues" for a definition of terms and the reconciliation tables.

(3) Product sales, net are reported net of variable consideration including returns, rebates, wholesaler fees and prompt pay discounts in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

(4) Other can include a combination of sales of any of the following products: BAT, VIGIV, Anthrasil, raxibacumab, RSDL, Trobigard, Vivotif, and Vaxchora.

(5) CDMO Customer is defined as a client (commercial, government, NGO) for whom the Company has performed CDMO services where there is evidence of meeting all of the following criteria: i) completion of any billable project milestones in the preceding 24-month period, indicating ongoing work; ii) secured project work planned in the future, which has not yet been invoiced, capturing future work not yet indicated in the invoice record; and, iii) neither the Company nor the client having yet to formally terminate the last remaining project, thereby removing any client for whom work has fully concluded.

(6) CDMO New Business Secured is defined as initial value of contracts secured as well as incremental value of existing contracts modified within the indicated period.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)





March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents



$



435.8



$



576.1 Restricted cash 0.2 0.2 Accounts receivable, net 181.8 274.7 Inventories, net 400.7 350.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81.8 70.3 Total current assets 1,100.3 1,272.1



Property, plant and equipment, net



807.5



800.1 Intangible assets, net 590.6 604.6 Goodwill 224.9 224.9 Other assets 57.1 57.3 Total assets $ 2,780.4 $ 2,959.0

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable $ 107.3 $ 128.9 Accrued expenses 29.3 51.7 Accrued compensation 56.4 88.7 Debt, current portion 31.6 31.6 Other current liabilities 24.6 72.9 Total current liabilities 249.2 373.8 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 4.4 4.5 Debt, net of current portion 801.5 809.4 Deferred tax liability 94.8 94.9 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 5.9 4.7 Other liabilities 49.3 52.7 Total liabilities $ 1,205.1 $ 1,340.0 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 15.0 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200.0 shares authorized, 55.3 and 55.1 shares issued: 50.4 and 51.3 shares outstanding, respectively 0.1 0.1 Additional paid-in capital 834.8 829.4 Treasury stock, at cost, 4.9 and 3.8 common shares, respectively (204.4) (152.2) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (9.3) (16.1) Retained earnings 954.1 957.8 Total stockholders' equity 1,575.3 1,619.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 2,780.4 2,959.0





Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 237.1 $ 137.9 Contract development and manufacturing: Services 51.8 67.6 Leases 9.0 116.2 Total contract development and manufacturing 60.8 183.8 Contracts and grants 9.6 21.3 Total revenues 307.5 343.0 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales 80.3 52.6 Cost of contract development and manufacturing 75.6 46.7 Research and development 46.4 52.5 Selling, general and administrative 84.8 80.9 Amortization of intangible assets 14.0 14.9 Total operating expenses 301.1 247.6 Income (loss) from operations 6.4 95.4 Other income (expense): Interest expense (8.2 ) (8.5 ) Other, net (2.0 ) (1.7 ) Total other income (expense), net (10.2 ) (10.2 )



Income (loss) before income taxes



(3.8



)



85.2 Income taxes 0.1 (15.5 ) Net income (loss) $ (3.7 ) $ 69.7



Net (loss) income per common share* Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 1.31 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 1.28

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share

Basic 50.7 53.3 Diluted 50.7 54.5

* Any differences in the calculation of net income per common share is due to rounding.





Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3.7 ) $ 69.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 9.9 10.5 Depreciation and amortization 30.9 28.7 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net 0.5 1.1 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1.0 1.0 Deferred income taxes 1.9 (1.7 ) Other 0.6 3.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 93.7 42.1 Inventories (50.1 ) (99.9 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (16.6 ) (10.0 ) Accounts payable (14.7 ) 20.1 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (56.5 ) (40.0 ) Accrued compensation (32.2 ) (29.4 ) Contract liabilities (2.0 ) 9.4 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: (37.3 ) 5.1 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (32.2 ) (56.1 ) Net cash used in investing activities: (32.2 ) (56.1 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Purchases of treasury stock (57.5 ) — Principal payments on term loan facility (8.5 ) (5.6 ) Principal payments on convertible senior notes — (10.6 ) Proceeds from share-based compensation activity 0.5 6.9 Taxes paid for share-based compensation activity (5.0 ) (12.2 ) Contingent consideration payments — (0.7 ) Net cash used in financing activities: (70.5 ) (22.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (140.3 ) (73.5 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 576.3 621.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 436.0 $ 548.0













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (1)

($ in millions, except per share value)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Source Net income (loss) $(3.7) $69.7 Adjustments: Plus: Non-cash amortization charges 15.1 16.0 Intangible Asset (IA) Amortization, Other Income Plus: Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 0.5 1.1 Product COGS Plus: Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 0.4 0.2 SG&A Tax effect (3.2) (3.4) Total adjustments: $12.8 $13.9 Adjusted net income (loss) $9.1 $83.6 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $0.18 $1.53

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

($ in millions)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $(3.7) $69.7 Adjustments: Plus: Depreciation & amortization 30.9 28.7 Plus: Income taxes (0.1) 15.5 Plus: Total interest expense, net 8.0 8.3 Plus: Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

0.5 1.1 Plus: Acquisition-related costs (transaction & integration) 0.4 0.2 Total adjustments $39.7 $53.8 Adjusted EBITDA $36.0 $123.5

Reconciliation of Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin (1)

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Total revenues $307.5 $343.0 Less: Contracts and grants revenues 9.6 21.3 Adjusted revenues $297.9 $321.7 Cost of product sales 80.3 52.6 Cost of contract development and manufacturing 75.6 46.7 Cost of product sales and cost of contract development and manufacturing services ("COGS") 155.9 99.3 Less: Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 0.5 1.1 Adjusted COGS $155.4 $98.2 Gross margin (adjusted revenues minus COGS) $142.0 $222.4 Gross margin % (gross margin divided by adjusted revenues) 48% 69% Adjusted gross margin (adjusted revenues minus adjusted COGS) $142.5 $223.5 Adjusted gross margin % (adjusted gross margin divided by adjusted revenues) 48% 69%

Reconciliation of Net Research and Development Expenses (1)