SPS Commerce Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Revenue was $105.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $90.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting 17% growth in revenue from the first quarter of 2021. Recurring revenue grew 18% from the first quarter of 2021.

Net income in the first quarter of 2022 was $12.6 million or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.2 million or $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.55, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.43 in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 increased 25% to $31.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021.

“SPS Commerce continues to be a valuable partner to retailers and suppliers, as they navigate ongoing challenges and seize opportunities to evolve their omnichannel strategies,” said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Our comprehensive suite of solutions includes all the elements that trading partners need to communicate inventory, order, delivery, and status information. One connection to SPS Commerce provides instant access to the largest network of up-to-date, mapped EDI connections and more than 105,000 players in the retail space.”

“Ongoing evolution in retail and the need for supply chain efficiency is fueling the need for automation, driving EDI adoption, and underscoring the growing market opportunity ahead of us,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Guidance

Second quarter 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $108.3 million to $109.3 million. Second quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.26 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.3 million shares. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.49. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $30.0 million to $30.5 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $9.4 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $4.2 million and amortization expense is expected to be $2.5 million.

For the full year of 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $443.4 million to $445.9 million, representing 15% to 16% growth over 2021. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.22 to $1.24, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.3 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.07 to $2.09. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $126.7 million to $128.0 million, representing 18% to 20% growth over 2021. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $34.9 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $18.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be $10.0 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly and annual results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID # 8561377 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 105,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 85 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management, our board of directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income or loss, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operating performance because they assist the Company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as they remove from operating results the impact of the Company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's operating performance because they are widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the Company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, and the corresponding tax impacts to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.

SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income, as discussed above. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the second quarter and full year of 2022, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,088 $ 207,552 Short-term investments 39,968 49,758 Accounts receivable 43,065 38,811 Allowance for credit losses (4,287 ) (4,249 ) Accounts receivable, net 38,778 34,562 Deferred costs 46,710 44,529 Other assets 22,923 16,042 Total current assets 351,467 352,443 Property and equipment, net 32,261 31,901 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,248 10,851 Goodwill 144,162 143,663 Intangible assets, net 56,158 58,587 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 15,900 15,191 Deferred income tax assets 199 182 Other assets, non-current 2,913 3,028 Total assets $ 613,308 $ 615,846 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,731 $ 8,330 Accrued compensation 21,930 31,661 Accrued expenses 6,632 8,345 Deferred revenue 56,798 50,428 Operating lease liabilities 4,337 4,108 Total current liabilities 94,428 102,872 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 5,123 5,144 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,338 16,426 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,898 7,145 Total liabilities 121,787 131,587 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 38,031,415 and 37,798,610 shares issued; and 36,120,518 and 36,009,257 shares outstanding, respectively 38 38 Treasury Stock, at cost; 1,910,897 and 1,789,353 shares, respectively (100,903 ) (85,677 ) Additional paid-in capital 442,405 433,258 Retained earnings 150,690 138,087 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (709 ) (1,447 ) Total stockholders’ equity 491,521 484,259 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 613,308 $ 615,846





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 105,193 $ 90,094 Cost of revenues 35,389 29,970 Gross profit 69,804 60,124 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 24,655 21,355 Research and development 10,701 8,706 General and administrative 15,468 14,737 Amortization of intangible assets 2,470 2,664 Total operating expenses 53,294 47,462 Income from operations 16,510 12,662 Other income (expense), net 423 (325 ) Income before income taxes 16,933 12,337 Income tax expense 4,330 2,137 Net income $ 12,603 $ 10,200 Net income per share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 36,136 35,751 Diluted 36,989 36,722





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 12,603 $ 10,200 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes (269 ) 163 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,864 3,765 Amortization of intangible assets 2,470 2,664 Provision for credit losses 1,144 1,205 Stock-based compensation 9,015 6,925 Other, net (7 ) 76 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (5,563 ) (2,828 ) Deferred costs (2,797 ) (986 ) Other current and non-current assets (6,736 ) (2,257 ) Accounts payable (3,229 ) (828 ) Accrued compensation (10,495 ) (2,988 ) Accrued expenses (1,746 ) (1,052 ) Deferred revenue 6,349 7,565 Operating leases (256 ) (19 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,347 21,605 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,355 ) (3,263 ) Purchases of investments (54,977 ) (14,039 ) Maturities of investments 65,000 12,500 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,668 (4,802 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (15,226 ) — Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 504 2,802 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 147 105 Payment for contingent consideration — (164 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (14,575 ) 2,743 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 96 36 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,464 ) 19,582 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 207,552 149,692 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 203,088 $ 169,274





SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 12,603 $ 10,200 Income tax expense 4,330 2,137 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,864 3,765 Amortization of intangible assets 2,470 2,664 Stock-based compensation expense 9,015 6,925 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held (468 ) 289 Investment income (48 ) (97 ) Other - (426 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,766 $ 25,457 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net income $ 12,603 $ 10,200 Revenue 105,193 90,094 Margin 12 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,766 $ 25,457 Revenue 105,193 90,094 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30 % 28 % Non-GAAP Income Net income $ 12,603 $ 10,200 Stock-based compensation expense 9,015 6,925 Amortization of intangible assets 2,470 2,664 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held (468 ) 289 Other - (426 ) Income tax effects of adjustments (3,219 ) (3,975 ) Non-GAAP income $ 20,401 $ 15,677 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 36,136 35,751 Diluted 36,989 36,722 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.43

