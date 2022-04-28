Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Board Approves FTAI Infrastructure Spin-off, Declares Dividend of $0.33 per Common Share

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2022. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q1’22 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 1,923 Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ (228,984 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (2.30 ) Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (1) $ 71,386 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 51,561

_______________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For the first quarter of 2022, total FAD was $71.4 million. This amount includes $117.1 million from our aviation leasing portfolio and $7.1 million from our infrastructure business, offset by $(52.8) million from corporate and other.

First Quarter 2022 Dividends

On April 28, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, payable on May 24, 2022 to the holders of record on May 13, 2022.

Additionally, on April 28, 2022, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) and Fixed Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000 and $0.51563 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, payable on June 15, 2022 to the holders of record on June 1, 2022.

Business Highlights

FTAI’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved the previously announced spin-off of FTAI’s subsidiary FTAI Infrastructure.

FTAI Infrastructure expects to file its Form 10 publicly with the SEC on or before April 29, 2022 and targets completion of the spin-off of FTAI Infrastructure in the next 4 to 8 weeks subject to, among other things, the Board declaring the distribution prior to the closing of the spin-off.

Since inception of The Module Factory operations in June of 2021, FTAI Aviation has completed or contracted for sale over 200 module sales or swaps with over 20 new customers.

FTAI wrote off $195mm for impairments, bad debt and lost revenue for the Russia/Ukraine war and currently expects to recapture such amounts in full from insurance proceeds, gains from asset sales, and receivable repayments.

Jefferson recorded its highest throughput at 107,642 barrels per day, up from 81,416 barrels per day in Q4 of 2021.

Long Ridge formally commissioned the blending of hydrogen into the power plant at a ceremony on April 22, 2022.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 447-5636 (from within the U.S.) or (615) 247-0080 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "FTAI First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call." A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.ftandi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, April 29, 2022 through 11:30 A.M. Friday, May 6, 2022 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), Passcode: 7790834.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to file the FTAI Infrastructure Form 10 by April 29, 2022 or at all, to successfully complete the spin-off of FTAI Infrastructure in the next 4 to 8 weeks or at all, for The Module Factory to close or complete any contracts for sales or swaps, and the ability to recover $195 mm in impairments, bad debt and lost revenue in connection with the Russia/Ukraine war in full or at all. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftandi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred, Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred dividends declared in April 2022 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.00605 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ 0.14619 Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.17776 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain(4) $ — Distribution Per Share

$ 0.33000





Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.51563





Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.50000





Series C Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.51563

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code.

(2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

(3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code.

(4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding.

(5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1









Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Equipment leasing revenues $ 91,691 $ 56,607 Infrastructure revenues 46,148 20,542 Total revenues 137,839 77,149 Expenses Operating expenses 108,916 24,997 General and administrative 5,691 4,252 Acquisition and transaction expenses 6,024 1,643 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 4,164 3,990 Depreciation and amortization 58,301 44,535 Asset impairment 122,790 2,100 Interest expense 50,598 32,990 Total expenses 356,484 114,507 Other income (expense) Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities (24,013 ) 1,374 Gain on sale of assets, net 16,288 811 Interest income 656 285 Other (expense) income (459 ) 181 Total other (expense) income (7,528 ) 2,651 Loss before income taxes (226,173 ) (34,707 ) Provision for income taxes 3,486 169 Net loss (229,659 ) (34,876 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (7,466 ) (4,961 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 6,791 4,625 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (228,984 ) $ (34,540 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (2.30 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (2.30 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,366,877 86,027,944 Diluted 99,366,877 86,027,944









FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,266 $ 188,078 Restricted cash 214,401 251,983 Accounts receivable, net 105,113 175,225 Leasing equipment, net 1,901,960 1,891,649 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 74,513 75,344 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,587,291 1,555,857 Investments 78,498 77,325 Intangible assets, net 101,464 98,699 Goodwill 257,968 257,137 Other assets 292,023 292,557 Total assets $ 4,758,497 $ 4,863,854 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 191,131 $ 202,669 Debt, net 3,399,367 3,220,211 Maintenance deposits 74,322 106,836 Security deposits 31,003 40,149 Operating lease liabilities 73,005 73,594 Other liabilities 228,674 96,295 Total liabilities $ 3,997,502 $ 3,739,754 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,188,696 and 99,180,385 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 992 $ 992 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,320,000 and 13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 133 133 Additional paid in capital 1,372,564 1,411,940 Accumulated deficit (354,585 ) (132,392 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (251,160 ) (156,381 ) Shareholders' equity 767,944 1,124,292 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (6,949 ) (192 ) Total equity 760,995 1,124,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,758,497 $ 4,863,854









FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (229,659 ) $ (34,876 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 24,013 (1,374 ) Loss on sale of assets, net (16,288 ) (811 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (11,592 ) (2,836 ) Equity-based compensation 709 1,114 Depreciation and amortization 58,301 44,535 Asset impairment 122,790 2,100 Change in deferred income taxes 2,388 71 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative 766 (7,964 ) Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 12,013 8,108 Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,771 2,268 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 47,914 (547 ) Other (208 ) (279 ) Change in: Accounts receivable 8,619 (19,786 ) Other assets (10,265 ) (17,953 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (16,597 ) (19,778 ) Management fees payable to affiliate (158 ) (602 ) Other liabilities 3,406 (322 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,923 (48,932 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (1,637 ) (1,278 ) Principal collections on finance leases 67 395 Acquisition of leasing equipment (219,440 ) (114,781 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (54,661 ) (39,302 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (5,282 ) (386 ) Purchase deposits for acquisitions (3,350 ) (9,250 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 51,491 4,574 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,910 — Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine 1,775 — Receipt of deposits for sale of aircraft and engine — 4,600 Return of purchase deposits — 1,010 Net cash used in investing activities $ (228,127 ) $ (154,418 )









FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 408,980 $ 171,600 Repayment of debt (224,473 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (10,818 ) (563 ) Receipt of security deposits 1,075 70 Return of security deposits — (975 ) Receipt of maintenance deposits 10,836 8,770 Release of maintenance deposits (250 ) (11,483 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs — 101,180 Settlement of equity-based compensation — (183 ) Cash dividends - common shares (32,749 ) (28,383 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (6,791 ) (4,625 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 145,810 $ 235,408 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (80,394 ) 32,058 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 440,061 161,418 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 359,667 $ 193,476





Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (228,984 ) $ (34,540 ) Add: Benefit from income taxes 3,486 169 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 709 1,114 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 6,024 1,643 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments 766 (7,964 ) Add: Asset impairment charges 122,790 2,100 Add: Incentive allocations — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 70,314 52,643 Add: Interest expense 50,598 32,990 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) 5,661 2,402 Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 24,013 (1,374 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(3) (3,816 ) (2,029 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 51,561 $ 47,154

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $58,301 and $44,535, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,658 and $752 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $8,355 and $7,356, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) net (loss) income of $(21,890) and $1,180, (ii) interest expense of $6,463 and $187, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,340 and $1,912, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $3 and $0, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $14,615 and $(877), (vi) equity-based compensation of $98 and $0 and (vii) asset impairment of $32 and $0, respectively.

(3) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity-based compensation of $127 and $198, (ii) provision for income taxes of $15 and $13, (iii) interest expense of $1,384 and $281, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,263 and $1,811 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $27 and $(274), respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes.

The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to FAD for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $ 1,923 $ (48,932 ) Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases 67 395 Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets 54,401 4,574 Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — — Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations(1) — — Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — — Exclude: Changes in Working Capital 14,995 58,441 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 71,386 $ 14,478

________________________________________________________

(1) Required payments on debt obligations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 exclude repayments of $224,473 for the Revolving Credit Facility.





The following table sets forth a reconciliation of FAD to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 117,080 $ 7,119 $ (52,813 ) $ 71,386 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (67 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (54,401 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (14,995 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 1,923





FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.





If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.



