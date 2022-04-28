Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

Summary



Net income of $20.7 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share

Total loans increased 24.1% annualized

Net interest income increased 4.7% from prior quarter to $56.8 million

Net interest margin increased 25 basis points from prior quarter to 3.50%

Efficiency ratio improved to 55.73% from 57.14% in the first quarter of 2021



EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $20.7 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $23.1 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included a $4.9 million FHLB advance prepayment fee and a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an interest rate swap. This also compares to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We executed very well in the first quarter, continuing to generate strong loan production while effectively managing expenses. Our banking teams are generating high quality lending opportunities across all asset classes, which resulted in 24% annualized growth in total loans. The strong loan production enabled us to redeploy our excess liquidity into the loan portfolio, drive a favorable shift in our mix of earning assets, and generate significant expansion in our net interest margin.

“Our loan pipeline remains very strong, which should enable us to continue to generate a high level of loan growth, drive additional expansion in our net interest margin, and further improve our earnings and level of profitability as we move through the year. While we continue to see good results from the efforts we have made to enhance our new business development capabilities, we are also making steady progress on our long-term initiatives to further enhance the value of the Midland franchise. Through consistent investment in our technology platform and the development of additional fintech partnerships, we are steadily expanding our Banking-as-a-Service capabilities, which we believe will become a meaningful contributor to further balance sheet and earnings growth in the years to come,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 were impacted by $4.9 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees and a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an interest rate swap. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expenses, adjusted earnings were $25.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.50%, compared to 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 3 and 4 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 26 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to a favorable shift in the mix of earning assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.45%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 8 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of deposits.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $56.8 million, an increase of 4.7% from $54.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $2.7 million from the prior quarter, which was primarily due to higher average loan balances and an increase in net interest margin. PPP loan income totaled $1.2 million, including net loan origination fees of $1.1 million, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.6 million, including net loan origination fees of $1.4 million, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 9.6%. Accretion income for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased due to higher average earning assets and a decrease in the cost of deposits. PPP loan income totaled $2.6 million, including net loan origination fees of $2.1 million, in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $15.6 million, a decrease of 30.7% from $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by $3.9 million in unrealized income on equity investments, a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an FHLB interest rate swap, and a $1.0 million gain on company-owned life insurance. Impairment on commercial MSRs negatively impacted noninterest income by $0.4 million and $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased 5.4% from $14.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher levels of wealth management revenue, partially offset by a decline in residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, wealth management revenue increased 20.4%, primarily due to the increase in assets under administration over the past year, including the acquisition of ATG Trust Company.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $40.9 million, compared with $45.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.9 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the FHLB advance prepayment fees and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 4.6% from $39.1 million, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense consistent with the overall growth of the Company.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $5.54 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $5.22 billion at December 31, 2021, and $4.91 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in total loans from December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to higher balances of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by continued forgiveness of PPP loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $12.3 million from December 31, 2021 to $957.6 million at March 31, 2022.

Compared to loan balances at March 31, 2021, growth in equipment finance balances, other commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer loans was partially offset by declines in commercial FHA warehouse lines, PPP loans and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.06 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $6.11 billion at December 31, 2021, and $5.34 billion at March 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to period-end fluctuations in commercial FHA servicing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $52.9 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared with $42.6 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming loans was attributable to one commercial real estate loan where no loss is currently expected. At March 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $52.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $2.3 million, or 0.17% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $4.6 million, or 0.37% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $1.7 million, or 0.14% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, which was primarily related to the growth in total loans.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.96% of total loans and 100.0% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared with 0.98% of total loans and 119.9% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021.

Capital

At March 31, 2022, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:





Bank Level

Ratios as of

Mar. 31, 2022 Consolidated

Ratios as of

Mar. 31, 2022

Minimum

Regulatory

Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 10.73% 11.74% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.99% 8.82% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.03% 7.96% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 9.99% 7.80% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.43% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 43,010 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $25.77 under its stock repurchase program. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $18.6 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.34 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.04 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 56,827 $ 54,301 $ 51,396 $ 50,110 $ 51,868 Provision for credit losses 4,167 467 (184 ) (455 ) 3,565 Noninterest income 15,613 22,523 15,143 17,417 14,816 Noninterest expense 40,884 45,757 41,292 48,941 39,079 Income before income taxes 27,389 30,600 25,431 19,041 24,040 Income taxes 6,640 7,493 5,883 (1,083 ) 5,502 Net income $ 20,749 $ 23,107 $ 19,548 $ 20,124 $ 18,538 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.02 $ 0.86 $ 0.88 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 22,350,307 22,350,771 22,577,880 22,677,515 22,578,553 Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.26 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.11 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.80 % 14.04 % 11.90 % 12.59 % 12.04 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 17.84 % 19.69 % 16.76 % 17.85 % 17.28 % Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.25 % 3.34 % 3.29 % 3.45 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.73 % 52.61 % 58.78 % 60.19 % 57.14 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1) Adjusted earnings $ 20,815 $ 25,416 $ 19,616 $ 19,755 $ 18,434 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Adjusted return on average assets 1.16 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.11 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 12.84 % 15.44 % 11.94 % 12.36 % 11.97 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.89 % 21.65 % 16.82 % 17.52 % 17.18 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 32,041 $ 36,324 $ 28,379 $ 26,967 $ 28,737 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.79 % 1.98 % 1.67 % 1.60 % 1.73 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Net interest income: Interest income $ 62,748 $ 60,427 $ 58,490 $ 58,397 $ 60,503 Interest expense 5,921 6,126 7,094 8,287 8,635 Net interest income 56,827 54,301 51,396 50,110 51,868 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses on loans 4,132 - - - 3,950 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 256 388 - (265 ) (535 ) Provision for other credit losses (221 ) 79 (184 ) (190 ) 150 Total provision for credit losses 4,167 467 (184 ) (455 ) 3,565 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 52,660 53,834 51,580 50,565 48,303 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 7,139 7,176 7,175 6,529 5,931 Residential mortgage banking revenue 599 1,103 1,287 1,562 1,574 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,068 2,338 2,268 1,916 1,826 Interchange revenue 3,280 3,677 3,651 3,797 3,375 Gain on sales of investment securities, net - - 160 377 - Gain on termination of hedged interest swap - 1,845 - - 314 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (394 ) (2,072 ) (3,037 ) (1,148 ) (1,275 ) Company-owned life insurance 1,019 1,904 869 863 860 Other income 1,902 6,552 2,770 3,521 2,211 Total noninterest income 15,613 22,523 15,143 17,417 14,816 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,870 22,109 22,175 22,071 20,528 Occupancy and equipment 3,755 3,429 3,701 3,796 3,940 Data processing 5,873 5,819 6,495 6,288 5,993 Professional 1,972 1,499 1,738 5,549 2,185 Amortization of intangible assets 1,398 1,425 1,445 1,470 1,515 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale - - 79 143 - FHLB advances prepayment fees - 4,859 - 3,669 8 Other expense 6,016 6,617 5,659 5,955 4,910 Total noninterest expense 40,884 45,757 41,292 48,941 39,079 Income before income taxes 27,389 30,600 25,431 19,041 24,040 Income taxes 6,640 7,493 5,883 (1,083 ) 5,502 Net income $ 20,749 $ 23,107 $ 19,548 $ 20,124 $ 18,538 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.03 $ 0.86 $ 0.88 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.02 $ 0.86 $ 0.88 $ 0.81







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,264 $ 680,371 $ 662,643 $ 425,100 $ 631,219 Investment securities 858,246 916,132 900,319 756,831 690,390 Loans 5,539,961 5,224,801 4,915,554 4,835,866 4,910,806 Allowance for credit losses on loans (52,938 ) (51,062 ) (55,675 ) (58,664 ) (62,687 ) Total loans, net 5,487,023 5,173,739 4,859,879 4,777,202 4,848,119 Loans held for sale 8,931 32,045 26,621 12,187 55,174 Premises and equipment, net 69,746 70,792 71,241 71,803 73,255 Other real estate owned 11,537 12,059 11,931 12,768 20,304 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 27,484 28,865 30,916 34,577 36,876 Goodwill 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 Other intangible assets, net 22,976 24,374 26,065 27,900 26,867 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 148,060 148,378 149,146 148,277 146,864 Other assets 210,544 195,146 193,294 201,461 193,814 Total assets $ 7,338,715 $ 7,443,805 $ 7,093,959 $ 6,630,010 $ 6,884,786 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,965,032 $ 2,245,701 $ 1,672,901 $ 1,366,453 $ 1,522,433 Interest-bearing deposits 4,092,507 3,864,947 3,928,475 3,829,898 3,818,080 Total deposits 6,057,539 6,110,648 5,601,376 5,196,351 5,340,513 Short-term borrowings 60,352 76,803 66,666 75,985 71,728 FHLB advances and other borrowings 310,171 310,171 440,171 440,171 529,171 Subordinated debt 139,184 139,091 138,998 138,906 169,888 Trust preferred debentures 49,524 49,374 49,235 49,094 48,954 Other liabilities 76,959 93,881 139,669 81,317 89,065 Total liabilities 6,693,729 6,779,968 6,436,115 5,981,824 6,249,319 Total shareholders’ equity 644,986 663,837 657,844 648,186 635,467 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,338,715 $ 7,443,805 $ 7,093,959 $ 6,630,010 $ 6,884,786







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Loan Portfolio Equipment finance loans $ 528,572 $ 521,973 $ 486,623 $ 464,380 $ 456,059 Equipment finance leases 429,000 423,280 412,430 407,161 402,546 Commercial FHA warehouse lines 83,999 91,927 180,248 129,607 205,115 SBA PPP loans 22,862 52,477 82,410 146,728 211,564 Other commercial loans 802,692 783,811 718,054 683,365 702,156 Total commercial loans and leases 1,867,125 1,873,468 1,879,765 1,831,241 1,977,440 Commercial real estate 2,114,041 1,816,828 1,562,013 1,540,489 1,494,031 Construction and land development 188,668 193,749 200,792 212,508 191,870 Residential real estate 329,331 338,151 344,414 366,612 398,501 Consumer 1,040,796 1,002,605 928,570 885,016 848,964 Total loans $ 5,539,961 $ 5,224,801 $ 4,915,554 $ 4,835,866 $ 4,910,806 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,965,032 $ 2,245,701 $ 1,672,901 $ 1,366,453 $ 1,522,433 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,779,018 1,663,021 1,697,326 1,619,436 1,601,449 Money market 964,352 869,067 852,836 787,688 819,455 Savings 710,955 679,115 665,710 669,277 653,256 Time 619,386 630,583 688,693 721,502 718,788 Brokered time 18,796 23,161 23,910 31,995 25,132 Total deposits $ 6,057,539 $ 6,110,648 $ 5,601,376 $ 5,196,351 $ 5,340,513







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 384,231 $ 685,655 $ 525,848 $ 509,886 $ 350,061 Investment securities 894,634 915,707 773,372 734,462 680,202 Loans 5,274,051 4,995,794 4,800,063 4,826,234 4,992,802 Loans held for sale 31,256 34,272 15,204 36,299 65,365 Nonmarketable equity securities 36,378 39,203 43,873 49,388 55,935 Total interest-earning assets 6,620,550 6,670,631 6,158,360 6,156,269 6,144,365 Non-earning assets 631,187 605,060 597,153 589,336 602,017 Total assets $ 7,251,737 $ 7,275,691 $ 6,755,513 $ 6,745,605 $ 6,746,382 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,953,249 $ 3,913,475 $ 3,895,970 $ 3,815,179 $ 3,757,108 Short-term borrowings 70,044 66,677 68,103 65,727 75,544 FHLB advances and other borrowings 311,282 319,954 440,171 519,490 617,504 Subordinated debt 139,139 139,046 138,954 165,155 169,844 Trust preferred debentures 49,451 49,307 49,167 49,026 48,887 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,523,165 4,488,459 4,592,365 4,614,577 4,668,887 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,989,413 2,049,802 1,434,193 1,411,428 1,370,604 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 81,832 84,538 77,204 78,521 82,230 Shareholders' equity 657,327 652,892 651,751 641,079 624,661 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,251,737 $ 7,275,691 $ 6,755,513 $ 6,745,605 $ 6,746,382 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Investment securities 2.22 % 2.12 % 2.34 % 2.43 % 2.51 % Loans 4.40 % 4.36 % 4.42 % 4.43 % 4.50 % Loans held for sale 2.86 % 3.53 % 2.79 % 2.88 % 2.74 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.40 % 5.07 % 5.05 % 4.94 % 4.93 % Total interest-earning assets 3.87 % 3.62 % 3.79 % 3.83 % 4.02 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.34 % Short-term borrowings 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.13 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.58 % 1.75 % 1.80 % 1.91 % 1.69 % Subordinated debt 5.78 % 5.78 % 5.79 % 5.61 % 5.57 % Trust preferred debentures 4.21 % 3.90 % 3.92 % 4.00 % 4.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.75 % Cost of Deposits 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.25 % Net Interest Margin 3.50 % 3.25 % 3.34 % 3.29 % 3.45 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 29,044 $ 17,514 $ 16,772 $ 20,224 $ 24,819 Nonperforming loans 52,900 42,580 54,620 61,363 52,826 Nonperforming assets 66,164 57,068 69,261 76,926 75,004 Net charge-offs 2,255 4,613 2,989 4,023 1,706 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.52 % 0.34 % 0.34 % 0.42 % 0.51 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.95 % 0.81 % 1.11 % 1.27 % 1.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.90 % 0.77 % 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.13 % 1.21 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 100.07 % 119.92 % 101.93 % 95.60 % 118.67 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.17 % 0.37 % 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.14 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 4,044,138 $ 4,217,412 $ 4,058,168 $ 4,077,581 $ 3,560,427 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 29.26 $ 30.11 $ 29.64 $ 28.96 $ 28.43 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 20.87 $ 21.66 $ 21.17 $ 20.48 $ 19.98 Market price at period end $ 28.86 $ 24.79 $ 24.73 $ 26.27 $ 27.74 Shares outstanding at period end 22,044,626 22,050,537 22,193,141 22,380,492 22,351,740 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.74 % 12.19 % 13.10 % 13.11 % 13.73 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 8.82 % 9.16 % 9.73 % 9.64 % 9.62 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 7.80 % 8.08 % 8.55 % 8.44 % 8.39 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.96 % 7.75 % 8.16 % 8.00 % 7.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.43 % 6.58 % 6.80 % 7.12 % 6.67 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 27,389 $ 30,600 $ 25,431 $ 19,041 $ 24,040 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain on sales of investment securities, net - - 160 377 - Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swap - 1,845 - - 314 Other income - - - (27 ) 75 Total adjustments to noninterest income - 1,845 160 350 389 Adjustments to noninterest expense: Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale - - 79 143 - FHLB advances prepayment fees - 4,859 - 3,669 8 Integration and acquisition expenses 91 171 176 3,771 238 Total adjustments to noninterest expense 91 5,030 255 7,583 246 Adjusted earnings pre tax 27,480 33,785 25,526 26,274 23,897 Adjusted earnings tax 6,665 8,369 5,910 6,519 5,463 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 20,815 $ 25,416 $ 19,616 $ 19,755 $ 18,434 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Adjusted return on average assets 1.16 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.11 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 12.84 % 15.44 % 11.94 % 12.36 % 11.97 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.89 % 21.65 % 16.82 % 17.52 % 17.18 % Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP $ 27,480 $ 33,785 $ 25,526 $ 26,274 $ 23,897 Provision for credit losses 4,167 467 (184 ) (455 ) 3,565 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights 394 2,072 3,037 1,148 1,275 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $ 32,041 $ 36,324 $ 28,379 $ 26,967 $ 28,737 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.79 % 1.98 % 1.67 % 1.60 % 1.73 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 40,884 $ 45,757 $ 41,292 $ 48,941 $ 39,079 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale - - (79 ) (143 ) - FHLB advances prepayment fees - (4,859 ) - (3,669 ) (8 ) Integration and acquisition expenses (91 ) (171 ) (176 ) (3,771 ) (238 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 40,793 $ 40,727 $ 41,037 $ 41,358 $ 38,833 Net interest income - GAAP $ 56,827 $ 54,301 $ 51,396 $ 50,110 $ 51,868 Effect of tax-exempt income 369 372 402 383 386 Adjusted net interest income 57,196 54,673 51,798 50,493 52,254 Noninterest income - GAAP 15,613 22,523 15,143 17,417 14,816 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights 394 2,072 3,037 1,148 1,275 Gain on sales of investment securities, net - - (160 ) (377 ) - Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swap - (1,845 ) - - (314 ) Other - - - 27 (75 ) Adjusted noninterest income 16,007 22,750 18,020 18,215 15,702 Adjusted total revenue $ 73,203 $ 77,423 $ 69,818 $ 68,708 $ 67,956 Efficiency ratio 55.73 % 52.61 % 58.78 % 60.19 % 57.14 %





