Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

- Net income of $20.7 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share
- Total loans increased 24.1% annualized
- Net interest income increased 4.7% from prior quarter to $56.8 million
- Net interest margin increased 25 basis points from prior quarter to 3.50%
- Efficiency ratio improved to 55.73% from 57.14% in the first quarter of 2021
EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $20.7 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $23.1 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included a $4.9 million FHLB advance prepayment fee and a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an interest rate swap. This also compares to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021.
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We executed very well in the first quarter, continuing to generate strong loan production while effectively managing expenses. Our banking teams are generating high quality lending opportunities across all asset classes, which resulted in 24% annualized growth in total loans. The strong loan production enabled us to redeploy our excess liquidity into the loan portfolio, drive a favorable shift in our mix of earning assets, and generate significant expansion in our net interest margin.
“Our loan pipeline remains very strong, which should enable us to continue to generate a high level of loan growth, drive additional expansion in our net interest margin, and further improve our earnings and level of profitability as we move through the year. While we continue to see good results from the efforts we have made to enhance our new business development capabilities, we are also making steady progress on our long-term initiatives to further enhance the value of the Midland franchise. Through consistent investment in our technology platform and the development of additional fintech partnerships, we are steadily expanding our Banking-as-a-Service capabilities, which we believe will become a meaningful contributor to further balance sheet and earnings growth in the years to come,” said Mr. Ludwig.
Adjusted Earnings
Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 were impacted by $4.9 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees and a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an interest rate swap. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expenses, adjusted earnings were $25.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.50%, compared to 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 3 and 4 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 26 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to a favorable shift in the mix of earning assets.
Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.45%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 8 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of deposits.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $56.8 million, an increase of 4.7% from $54.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $2.7 million from the prior quarter, which was primarily due to higher average loan balances and an increase in net interest margin. PPP loan income totaled $1.2 million, including net loan origination fees of $1.1 million, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.6 million, including net loan origination fees of $1.4 million, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 9.6%. Accretion income for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased due to higher average earning assets and a decrease in the cost of deposits. PPP loan income totaled $2.6 million, including net loan origination fees of $2.1 million, in the first quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $15.6 million, a decrease of 30.7% from $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by $3.9 million in unrealized income on equity investments, a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an FHLB interest rate swap, and a $1.0 million gain on company-owned life insurance. Impairment on commercial MSRs negatively impacted noninterest income by $0.4 million and $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.
Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased 5.4% from $14.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher levels of wealth management revenue, partially offset by a decline in residential mortgage banking revenue.
Wealth management revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, wealth management revenue increased 20.4%, primarily due to the increase in assets under administration over the past year, including the acquisition of ATG Trust Company.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $40.9 million, compared with $45.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.9 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the FHLB advance prepayment fees and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021.
Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 4.6% from $39.1 million, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense consistent with the overall growth of the Company.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding were $5.54 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $5.22 billion at December 31, 2021, and $4.91 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in total loans from December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to higher balances of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by continued forgiveness of PPP loans.
Equipment finance balances increased $12.3 million from December 31, 2021 to $957.6 million at March 31, 2022.
Compared to loan balances at March 31, 2021, growth in equipment finance balances, other commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer loans was partially offset by declines in commercial FHA warehouse lines, PPP loans and residential real estate loans.
Deposits
Total deposits were $6.06 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $6.11 billion at December 31, 2021, and $5.34 billion at March 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to period-end fluctuations in commercial FHA servicing deposits.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $52.9 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared with $42.6 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming loans was attributable to one commercial real estate loan where no loss is currently expected. At March 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $52.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans.
Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $2.3 million, or 0.17% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $4.6 million, or 0.37% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $1.7 million, or 0.14% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, which was primarily related to the growth in total loans.
The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.96% of total loans and 100.0% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared with 0.98% of total loans and 119.9% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021.
Capital
At March 31, 2022, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:
Bank Level
Ratios as of
Mar. 31, 2022
|Consolidated
Ratios as of
Mar. 31, 2022
Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements (2)
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.73%
|11.74%
|10.50%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|9.99%
|8.82%
|8.50%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.03%
|7.96%
|4.00%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
|9.99%
|7.80%
|7.00%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|NA
|6.43%
|NA
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.
Stock Repurchase Program
During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 43,010 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $25.77 under its stock repurchase program. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $18.6 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.34 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.04 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Earnings Summary
|Net interest income
|$
|56,827
|$
|54,301
|$
|51,396
|$
|50,110
|$
|51,868
|Provision for credit losses
|4,167
|467
|(184
|)
|(455
|)
|3,565
|Noninterest income
|15,613
|22,523
|15,143
|17,417
|14,816
|Noninterest expense
|40,884
|45,757
|41,292
|48,941
|39,079
|Income before income taxes
|27,389
|30,600
|25,431
|19,041
|24,040
|Income taxes
|6,640
|7,493
|5,883
|(1,083
|)
|5,502
|Net income
|$
|20,749
|$
|23,107
|$
|19,548
|$
|20,124
|$
|18,538
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.81
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|22,350,307
|22,350,771
|22,577,880
|22,677,515
|22,578,553
|Return on average assets
|1.16
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.11
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|12.80
|%
|14.04
|%
|11.90
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.04
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|17.84
|%
|19.69
|%
|16.76
|%
|17.85
|%
|17.28
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.50
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.45
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|55.73
|%
|52.61
|%
|58.78
|%
|60.19
|%
|57.14
|%
|Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)
|Adjusted earnings
|$
|20,815
|$
|25,416
|$
|19,616
|$
|19,755
|$
|18,434
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.12
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.81
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.16
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.11
|%
|Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|12.84
|%
|15.44
|%
|11.94
|%
|12.36
|%
|11.97
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|17.89
|%
|21.65
|%
|16.82
|%
|17.52
|%
|17.18
|%
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|32,041
|$
|36,324
|$
|28,379
|$
|26,967
|$
|28,737
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|1.79
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.73
|%
|(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Net interest income:
|Interest income
|$
|62,748
|$
|60,427
|$
|58,490
|$
|58,397
|$
|60,503
|Interest expense
|5,921
|6,126
|7,094
|8,287
|8,635
|Net interest income
|56,827
|54,301
|51,396
|50,110
|51,868
|Provision for credit losses:
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|4,132
|-
|-
|-
|3,950
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|256
|388
|-
|(265
|)
|(535
|)
|Provision for other credit losses
|(221
|)
|79
|(184
|)
|(190
|)
|150
|Total provision for credit losses
|4,167
|467
|(184
|)
|(455
|)
|3,565
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|52,660
|53,834
|51,580
|50,565
|48,303
|Noninterest income:
|Wealth management revenue
|7,139
|7,176
|7,175
|6,529
|5,931
|Residential mortgage banking revenue
|599
|1,103
|1,287
|1,562
|1,574
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,068
|2,338
|2,268
|1,916
|1,826
|Interchange revenue
|3,280
|3,677
|3,651
|3,797
|3,375
|Gain on sales of investment securities, net
|-
|-
|160
|377
|-
|Gain on termination of hedged interest swap
|-
|1,845
|-
|-
|314
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|(394
|)
|(2,072
|)
|(3,037
|)
|(1,148
|)
|(1,275
|)
|Company-owned life insurance
|1,019
|1,904
|869
|863
|860
|Other income
|1,902
|6,552
|2,770
|3,521
|2,211
|Total noninterest income
|15,613
|22,523
|15,143
|17,417
|14,816
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,870
|22,109
|22,175
|22,071
|20,528
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,755
|3,429
|3,701
|3,796
|3,940
|Data processing
|5,873
|5,819
|6,495
|6,288
|5,993
|Professional
|1,972
|1,499
|1,738
|5,549
|2,185
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,398
|1,425
|1,445
|1,470
|1,515
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|-
|-
|79
|143
|-
|FHLB advances prepayment fees
|-
|4,859
|-
|3,669
|8
|Other expense
|6,016
|6,617
|5,659
|5,955
|4,910
|Total noninterest expense
|40,884
|45,757
|41,292
|48,941
|39,079
|Income before income taxes
|27,389
|30,600
|25,431
|19,041
|24,040
|Income taxes
|6,640
|7,493
|5,883
|(1,083
|)
|5,502
|Net income
|$
|20,749
|$
|23,107
|$
|19,548
|$
|20,124
|$
|18,538
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.81
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.81
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|332,264
|$
|680,371
|$
|662,643
|$
|425,100
|$
|631,219
|Investment securities
|858,246
|916,132
|900,319
|756,831
|690,390
|Loans
|5,539,961
|5,224,801
|4,915,554
|4,835,866
|4,910,806
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(52,938
|)
|(51,062
|)
|(55,675
|)
|(58,664
|)
|(62,687
|)
|Total loans, net
|5,487,023
|5,173,739
|4,859,879
|4,777,202
|4,848,119
|Loans held for sale
|8,931
|32,045
|26,621
|12,187
|55,174
|Premises and equipment, net
|69,746
|70,792
|71,241
|71,803
|73,255
|Other real estate owned
|11,537
|12,059
|11,931
|12,768
|20,304
|Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value
|27,484
|28,865
|30,916
|34,577
|36,876
|Goodwill
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|Other intangible assets, net
|22,976
|24,374
|26,065
|27,900
|26,867
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|148,060
|148,378
|149,146
|148,277
|146,864
|Other assets
|210,544
|195,146
|193,294
|201,461
|193,814
|Total assets
|$
|7,338,715
|$
|7,443,805
|$
|7,093,959
|$
|6,630,010
|$
|6,884,786
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,965,032
|$
|2,245,701
|$
|1,672,901
|$
|1,366,453
|$
|1,522,433
|Interest-bearing deposits
|4,092,507
|3,864,947
|3,928,475
|3,829,898
|3,818,080
|Total deposits
|6,057,539
|6,110,648
|5,601,376
|5,196,351
|5,340,513
|Short-term borrowings
|60,352
|76,803
|66,666
|75,985
|71,728
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|310,171
|310,171
|440,171
|440,171
|529,171
|Subordinated debt
|139,184
|139,091
|138,998
|138,906
|169,888
|Trust preferred debentures
|49,524
|49,374
|49,235
|49,094
|48,954
|Other liabilities
|76,959
|93,881
|139,669
|81,317
|89,065
|Total liabilities
|6,693,729
|6,779,968
|6,436,115
|5,981,824
|6,249,319
|Total shareholders’ equity
|644,986
|663,837
|657,844
|648,186
|635,467
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,338,715
|$
|7,443,805
|$
|7,093,959
|$
|6,630,010
|$
|6,884,786
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Loan Portfolio
|Equipment finance loans
|$
|528,572
|$
|521,973
|$
|486,623
|$
|464,380
|$
|456,059
|Equipment finance leases
|429,000
|423,280
|412,430
|407,161
|402,546
|Commercial FHA warehouse lines
|83,999
|91,927
|180,248
|129,607
|205,115
|SBA PPP loans
|22,862
|52,477
|82,410
|146,728
|211,564
|Other commercial loans
|802,692
|783,811
|718,054
|683,365
|702,156
|Total commercial loans and leases
|1,867,125
|1,873,468
|1,879,765
|1,831,241
|1,977,440
|Commercial real estate
|2,114,041
|1,816,828
|1,562,013
|1,540,489
|1,494,031
|Construction and land development
|188,668
|193,749
|200,792
|212,508
|191,870
|Residential real estate
|329,331
|338,151
|344,414
|366,612
|398,501
|Consumer
|1,040,796
|1,002,605
|928,570
|885,016
|848,964
|Total loans
|$
|5,539,961
|$
|5,224,801
|$
|4,915,554
|$
|4,835,866
|$
|4,910,806
|Deposit Portfolio
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,965,032
|$
|2,245,701
|$
|1,672,901
|$
|1,366,453
|$
|1,522,433
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking
|1,779,018
|1,663,021
|1,697,326
|1,619,436
|1,601,449
|Money market
|964,352
|869,067
|852,836
|787,688
|819,455
|Savings
|710,955
|679,115
|665,710
|669,277
|653,256
|Time
|619,386
|630,583
|688,693
|721,502
|718,788
|Brokered time
|18,796
|23,161
|23,910
|31,995
|25,132
|Total deposits
|$
|6,057,539
|$
|6,110,648
|$
|5,601,376
|$
|5,196,351
|$
|5,340,513
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Average Balance Sheets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|384,231
|$
|685,655
|$
|525,848
|$
|509,886
|$
|350,061
|Investment securities
|894,634
|915,707
|773,372
|734,462
|680,202
|Loans
|5,274,051
|4,995,794
|4,800,063
|4,826,234
|4,992,802
|Loans held for sale
|31,256
|34,272
|15,204
|36,299
|65,365
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|36,378
|39,203
|43,873
|49,388
|55,935
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,620,550
|6,670,631
|6,158,360
|6,156,269
|6,144,365
|Non-earning assets
|631,187
|605,060
|597,153
|589,336
|602,017
|Total assets
|$
|7,251,737
|$
|7,275,691
|$
|6,755,513
|$
|6,745,605
|$
|6,746,382
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,953,249
|$
|3,913,475
|$
|3,895,970
|$
|3,815,179
|$
|3,757,108
|Short-term borrowings
|70,044
|66,677
|68,103
|65,727
|75,544
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|311,282
|319,954
|440,171
|519,490
|617,504
|Subordinated debt
|139,139
|139,046
|138,954
|165,155
|169,844
|Trust preferred debentures
|49,451
|49,307
|49,167
|49,026
|48,887
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,523,165
|4,488,459
|4,592,365
|4,614,577
|4,668,887
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,989,413
|2,049,802
|1,434,193
|1,411,428
|1,370,604
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|81,832
|84,538
|77,204
|78,521
|82,230
|Shareholders' equity
|657,327
|652,892
|651,751
|641,079
|624,661
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,251,737
|$
|7,275,691
|$
|6,755,513
|$
|6,745,605
|$
|6,746,382
|Yields
|Earning Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|0.18
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|Investment securities
|2.22
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.51
|%
|Loans
|4.40
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.50
|%
|Loans held for sale
|2.86
|%
|3.53
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.74
|%
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|5.40
|%
|5.07
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.94
|%
|4.93
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.87
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.83
|%
|4.02
|%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.22
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.34
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|0.14
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|1.58
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.69
|%
|Subordinated debt
|5.78
|%
|5.78
|%
|5.79
|%
|5.61
|%
|5.57
|%
|Trust preferred debentures
|4.21
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.92
|%
|4.00
|%
|4.08
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.53
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.75
|%
|Cost of Deposits
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.25
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.50
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.45
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Asset Quality
|Loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|29,044
|$
|17,514
|$
|16,772
|$
|20,224
|$
|24,819
|Nonperforming loans
|52,900
|42,580
|54,620
|61,363
|52,826
|Nonperforming assets
|66,164
|57,068
|69,261
|76,926
|75,004
|Net charge-offs
|2,255
|4,613
|2,989
|4,023
|1,706
|Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|0.52
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.51
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.95
|%
|0.81
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.08
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.90
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.09
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|0.96
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.28
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|100.07
|%
|119.92
|%
|101.93
|%
|95.60
|%
|118.67
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.17
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.14
|%
|Wealth Management
|Trust assets under administration
|$
|4,044,138
|$
|4,217,412
|$
|4,058,168
|$
|4,077,581
|$
|3,560,427
|Market Data
|Book value per share at period end
|$
|29.26
|$
|30.11
|$
|29.64
|$
|28.96
|$
|28.43
|Tangible book value per share at period end (1)
|$
|20.87
|$
|21.66
|$
|21.17
|$
|20.48
|$
|19.98
|Market price at period end
|$
|28.86
|$
|24.79
|$
|24.73
|$
|26.27
|$
|27.74
|Shares outstanding at period end
|22,044,626
|22,050,537
|22,193,141
|22,380,492
|22,351,740
|Capital
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.74
|%
|12.19
|%
|13.10
|%
|13.11
|%
|13.73
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|8.82
|%
|9.16
|%
|9.73
|%
|9.64
|%
|9.62
|%
|Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
|7.80
|%
|8.08
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.44
|%
|8.39
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|7.96
|%
|7.75
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.00
|%
|7.79
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|6.43
|%
|6.58
|%
|6.80
|%
|7.12
|%
|6.67
|%
|(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
|Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|$
|27,389
|$
|30,600
|$
|25,431
|$
|19,041
|$
|24,040
|Adjustments to noninterest income:
|Gain on sales of investment securities, net
|-
|-
|160
|377
|-
|Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swap
|-
|1,845
|-
|-
|314
|Other income
|-
|-
|-
|(27
|)
|75
|Total adjustments to noninterest income
|-
|1,845
|160
|350
|389
|Adjustments to noninterest expense:
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|-
|-
|79
|143
|-
|FHLB advances prepayment fees
|-
|4,859
|-
|3,669
|8
|Integration and acquisition expenses
|91
|171
|176
|3,771
|238
|Total adjustments to noninterest expense
|91
|5,030
|255
|7,583
|246
|Adjusted earnings pre tax
|27,480
|33,785
|25,526
|26,274
|23,897
|Adjusted earnings tax
|6,665
|8,369
|5,910
|6,519
|5,463
|Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP
|$
|20,815
|$
|25,416
|$
|19,616
|$
|19,755
|$
|18,434
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.12
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.81
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.16
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.11
|%
|Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|12.84
|%
|15.44
|%
|11.94
|%
|12.36
|%
|11.97
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|17.89
|%
|21.65
|%
|16.82
|%
|17.52
|%
|17.18
|%
|Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP
|$
|27,480
|$
|33,785
|$
|25,526
|$
|26,274
|$
|23,897
|Provision for credit losses
|4,167
|467
|(184
|)
|(455
|)
|3,565
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|394
|2,072
|3,037
|1,148
|1,275
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP
|$
|32,041
|$
|36,324
|$
|28,379
|$
|26,967
|$
|28,737
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|1.79
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.73
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Noninterest expense - GAAP
|$
|40,884
|$
|45,757
|$
|41,292
|$
|48,941
|$
|39,079
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|-
|-
|(79
|)
|(143
|)
|-
|FHLB advances prepayment fees
|-
|(4,859
|)
|-
|(3,669
|)
|(8
|)
|Integration and acquisition expenses
|(91
|)
|(171
|)
|(176
|)
|(3,771
|)
|(238
|)
|Adjusted noninterest expense
|$
|40,793
|$
|40,727
|$
|41,037
|$
|41,358
|$
|38,833
|Net interest income - GAAP
|$
|56,827
|$
|54,301
|$
|51,396
|$
|50,110
|$
|51,868
|Effect of tax-exempt income
|369
|372
|402
|383
|386
|Adjusted net interest income
|57,196
|54,673
|51,798
|50,493
|52,254
|Noninterest income - GAAP
|15,613
|22,523
|15,143
|17,417
|14,816
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|394
|2,072
|3,037
|1,148
|1,275
|Gain on sales of investment securities, net
|-
|-
|(160
|)
|(377
|)
|-
|Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swap
|-
|(1,845
|)
|-
|-
|(314
|)
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|27
|(75
|)
|Adjusted noninterest income
|16,007
|22,750
|18,020
|18,215
|15,702
|Adjusted total revenue
|$
|73,203
|$
|77,423
|$
|69,818
|$
|68,708
|$
|67,956
|Efficiency ratio
|55.73
|%
|52.61
|%
|58.78
|%
|60.19
|%
|57.14
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|Total shareholders' equity—GAAP
|$
|644,986
|$
|663,837
|$
|657,844
|$
|648,186
|$
|635,467
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(22,976
|)
|(24,374
|)
|(26,065
|)
|(27,900
|)
|(26,867
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|460,106
|$
|477,558
|$
|469,875
|$
|458,382
|$
|446,696
|Total Assets to Tangible Assets:
|Total assets—GAAP
|$
|7,338,715
|$
|7,443,805
|$
|7,093,959
|$
|6,630,010
|$
|6,884,786
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(22,976
|)
|(24,374
|)
|(26,065
|)
|(27,900
|)
|(26,867
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|7,153,835
|$
|7,257,527
|$
|6,905,990
|$
|6,440,206
|$
|6,696,015
|Common Shares Outstanding
|22,044,626
|22,050,537
|22,193,141
|22,380,492
|22,351,740
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|6.43
|%
|6.58
|%
|6.80
|%
|7.12
|%
|6.67
|%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|$
|20.87
|$
|21.66
|$
|21.17
|$
|20.48
|$
|19.98
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|20,749
|$
|23,107
|$
|19,548
|$
|20,124
|$
|18,538
|Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP
|$
|657,327
|$
|652,892
|$
|651,751
|$
|641,079
|$
|624,661
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(23,638
|)
|(25,311
|)
|(27,132
|)
|(26,931
|)
|(27,578
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|471,785
|$
|465,677
|$
|462,715
|$
|452,244
|$
|435,179
|ROATCE
|17.84
|%
|19.69
|%
|16.76
|%
|17.85
|%
|17.28
|%