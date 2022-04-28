California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $492,000, or 15%, compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of $864,000, or 31%, compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Diluted per share earnings of $0.44 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.34 for the first quarter of 2021.

“We continued to execute well on our strategies to generate profitable growth in the first quarter, leading to positive trends in revenue, net interest margin, and efficiencies, which resulted in a higher level of earnings and returns,” said Steven Shelton, President and CEO of California BanCorp. “We had another strong quarter of loan production that was well balanced across all of our asset classes. Excluding PPP loans and loan sales, we had annualized loan growth of 31% in the first quarter, which enabled us to redeploy more of our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets, expand our net interest margin, and generate a higher level of profitability. Our loan pipeline remains strong and we remain well positioned to benefit from further increases in interest rates, which should enable us to continue generating higher levels of revenue, realizing more operating leverage, and continuing to drive profitable growth. While higher interest rates and inflationary pressures create more uncertainty around the operating environment over the remainder of the year, we believe our strong new client acquisition capabilities and value proposition will enable us to continue taking market share, while maintaining healthy asset quality in our well diversified, conservatively underwritten loan portfolio.”

“During the first quarter, we sold approximately $40 million of non-core loans from our solar financing portfolio, which enabled us to monetize the value of these loans, while also shortening the duration of our loan portfolio,” said Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “In addition, through proactive management of our investment portfolio, we were able to minimize the accounting impact of the increase in interest rates on our tangible book value. During the first quarter, our tangible book value per share increased 3% from the end of the prior quarter due to our strong financial performance.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021

  • Net income of $3.7 million and $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million and $0.38 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $17.1 million increased $2.1 million, or 14%, compared to $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $791,000 to net interest income compared to $708,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Provision for loan losses of $950,000 increased $446,000, or 88%, primarily as a result of growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios combined with continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes.
  • Non-interest income of $2.5 million increased $1.5 million, or 155%, primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.9 million compared to $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Position – March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021

  • Total assets decreased by $155.4 million, or 8%, to $1.86 billion.
  • Total gross loans increased by $23.8 million, or 2%, to $1.40 billion. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the first quarter by $59.4 million, or 5%, to $1.36 billion.
  • Total deposits decreased by $79.6 million, or 5%, to $1.60 billion.
  • Total borrowings decreased by $74.2 million, or 70%, to $32.2 million due to repayment of a short term borrowing as well as borrowings under the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”).
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier-one leverage ratio of 7.84%, tier I capital ratio of 8.63% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.71%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $14.5 million, an increase of $559,000 or 4%, from $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 9%, from $13.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to the growth of the loan portfolio combined with a reduction in the average cost of deposits. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the increase in net interest income resulted from a more favorable mix of earning assets offset, in part, by a reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

The Company’s net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.19%, compared to 2.81% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.94% for the same period in 2021. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with a reduction in the average cost of deposits. The increase in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of an increase in loan yields resulting from growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios combined with a reduction in the average cost of deposits, partially offset by a reduction of net fees recognized on PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021 was $2.5 million, $994,000 and $921,000, respectively. The increase in non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a gain of $1.4 million recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $17.1 million, $15.0 million, and $14.3 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021 was $10.9 million, $10.0 million, and $10.1 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a reduction in capitalized loan origination costs combined with an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business and the seasonal impact of higher payroll taxes. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021 was $11.9 million, $11.6 million, and $11.6 million, respectively.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 63.99%, 66.90%, and 70.70% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.86 billion as of March 31, 2022, represented a decrease of $155.4 million, or 8%, compared to $2.01 billion at December 31, 2021 and a decrease of $88.0 million, or 5%, compared to $1.95 billion at March 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from previous quarters was primarily due to decreased liquidity resulting from deposit outflows related to forgiveness of PPP loans combined with a reduction in PPPLF activity.  

Total gross loans increased by $23.8 million, or 2%, to $1.40 billion at March 31, 2022, from $1.38 billion at December 31, 2021 and decreased by $69.8 million, or 5% compared to $1.47 billion at March 31, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2022, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $48.5 million and $44.4 million, respectively, due to organic growth. Partially offsetting these increases within the total loan portfolio, SBA loans decreased by $37.4 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2022, the Company sold $39.8 million of residential solar loans.  

Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $83.8 million and $168.1 million, respectively, due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $320.2 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $491.3 million in loans. Approximately $454.4 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of March 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased by $79.6 million, or 5%, to $1.60 billion at March 31, 2022, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021 and decreased by $29.2 million, or 2%, from $1.63 billion at March 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a reduction in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $24.5 million, money market and savings deposits of $30.7 million, and time deposits of $23.6 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in time deposits as the result of reduced reliance on brokered certificates of deposit. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 46.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to 45.9% at December 31, 2021 and 45.6% at March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, of $32.2 million, compared to $106.4 million at December 31, 2021 and $134.8 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease in borrowings during the first quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of the repayment of a $50.0 million short-term FHLB advance combined with a $24.2 million reduction in PPPLF activity.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses increased to $950,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $504,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $300,000 for the first quarter of 2021. Net loan recoveries in the first quarter of 2022 were $1,000 or 0.00% of gross loans, compared to net recoveries of $6,000, or 0.00%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $166,000, or 0.01%, in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.03% at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021 and 0.01% at March 31, 2021, with non-performing loans of $549,000, $232,000 and $234,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $951,000 to $15.0 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $14.1 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 and $14.6 million, or 0.99% of total loans at March 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 reflects an increase in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes pertaining to the mix of our loan portfolio.

Capital Adequacy:

At March 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity totaled $154.6 million compared to $150.8 million at December 31, 2021 and $139.2 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio and leverage ratio of 12.49%, 8.49%, and 7.84%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which we expect to file with the SEC during the second quarter of 2022, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic and financial disruptions that have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it is possible that the U.S. and other major economies experience or continue to experience a prolonged recession, which could materially and adversely affect our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2022 Q4 2021 $ %  Q1 2021 $ %
                
Interest income $15,924  $15,543  $381  2%  $15,032  $892  6%
Interest expense  1,398   1,576   (178) -11%   1,696   (298) -18%
Net interest income  14,526   13,967   559  4%   13,336   1,190  9%
                
Provision for loan losses  950   504   446  88%   300   650  217%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  13,576   13,463   113  1%   13,036   540  4%
                
Non-interest income  2,534   994   1,540  155%   921   1,613  175%
Non-interest expense  10,916   10,009   907  9%   10,080   836  8%
Income before income taxes  5,194   4,448   746  17%   3,877   1,317  34%
                
Income tax expense  1,521   1,267   254  20%   1,068   453  42%
Net income $3,673  $3,181  $492  15%  $2,809  $864  31%
                
Diluted earnings per share $0.44  $0.38  $0.06  16%  $0.34  $0.10  29%
                
Net interest margin  3.19%  2.81% +38 Basis Points   2.94% +25 Basis Points
                
Efficiency ratio  63.99%  66.90% -291 Basis Points   70.70% -671 Basis Points
                


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2022 Q4 2021 $ %  Q1 2021 $ %
                
Total assets $1,859,595  $2,014,996  $(155,401) -8%  $1,947,588  $(87,993) -5%
Gross loans  1,400,474   1,376,649   23,825  2%   1,470,313   (69,839) -5%
Deposits  1,600,522   1,680,138   (79,616) -5%   1,629,715   (29,193) -2%
Tangible equity  147,068   143,241   3,827  3%   131,634   15,434  12%
                
Tangible book value per share $17.78  $17.33  $0.45  3%  $16.07  $1.71  11%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  7.91%  7.11% +80 Basis Points   6.76% +115 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  87.50%  81.94% +556 Basis Points   90.22% -272 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  46.65%  45.90% +75 Basis Points   45.56% +109 Basis Points
                
                
      Change    Change
QUARTERLY AVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2022 Q4 2021 $ %  Q1 2021 $ %
                
Total assets $1,928,542  $2,054,490  $(125,948) -6%  $1,922,739  $5,803  0%
Total earning assets  1,846,225   1,971,558   (125,333) -6%   1,839,437   6,788  0%
Gross loans  1,371,187   1,330,044   41,143  3%   1,415,506   (44,319) -3%
Deposits  1,652,013   1,759,592   (107,579) -6%   1,569,170   82,843  5%
Tangible equity  146,032   142,118   3,914  3%   129,865   16,167  12%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  7.57%  6.92% +65 Basis Points   6.75% +82 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  83.00%  75.59% +741 Basis Points   90.21% -721 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  44.88%  45.24% -36 Basis Points   43.97% +91 Basis Points
                



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21
           
           
Balance, beginning of period $14,081  $13,571  $13,240  $14,577  $14,111 
Provision for loan losses, quarterly  950   504   300   (1,100)  300 
Charge-offs, quarterly  -   -   -   (278)  - 
Recoveries, quarterly  1   6   31   41   166 
Balance, end of period $15,032  $14,081  $13,571  $13,240  $14,577 
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21
           
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234 
Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming loans $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234 
           
Loans restructured and in compliance with modified terms  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234 
           
           
Nonperforming loans by asset type:          
Commercial $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Real estate other  -   -   1,000   1,000   - 
Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   - 
SBA  549   232   233   234   234 
Other  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming loans $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234 
           
           
ASSET QUALITY: 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21
           
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans  1.07%  1.02%  1.04%  0.98%  0.99%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans  2738.07%  6069.40%  1100.65%  1072.93%  6229.49%
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.03%  0.01%  0.06%  0.07%  0.01%
Nonperforming loans / gross loans  0.04%  0.02%  0.09%  0.09%  0.02%
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  -0.00%  -0.00%  -0.00%  0.02%  -0.01%
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
      
 Three months ended
 03/31/22 12/31/21 03/31/21
      
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans$14,886  $14,520  $14,584 
Federal funds sold 136   216   88 
Investment securities 902   807   360 
Total interest income 15,924   15,543   15,032 
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits 806   937   1,191 
Other 592   639   505 
Total interest expense 1,398   1,576   1,696 
      
Net interest income 14,526   13,967   13,336 
Provision for loan losses 950   504   300 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,576   13,463   13,036 
      
NON-INTEREST INCOME     
Service charges and other fees 889   1,038   641 
Gain on sale of loans 1,393   -   - 
Other non-interest income 252   (44)  280 
Total non-interest income 2,534   994   921 
      
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and benefits 7,093   6,370   6,367 
Premises and equipment 1,302   1,320   1,197 
Other 2,521   2,319   2,516 
Total non-interest expense 10,916   10,009   10,080 
      
Income before income taxes 5,194   4,448   3,877 
Income taxes 1,521   1,267   1,068 
      
NET INCOME$3,673  $3,181  $2,809 
      
EARNINGS PER SHARE     
Basic earnings per share$0.44  $0.39  $0.34 
Diluted earnings per share$0.44  $0.38  $0.34 
Average common shares outstanding 8,276,761   8,255,340   8,179,667 
Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,392,802   8,342,032   8,242,467 
      
PERFORMANCE MEASURES     
Return on average assets 0.77%  0.61%  0.59%
Return on average equity 9.70%  8.43%  8.29%
Return on average tangible equity 10.20%  8.88%  8.77%
Efficiency ratio 63.99%  66.90%  70.70%
      


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
  03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21
           
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $18,228  $4,539  $22,424  $26,159  $18,475 
Federal funds sold  206,305   465,917   578,626   366,347   342,305 
Investment securities  171,764   103,278   82,108   61,142   58,105 
Loans:          
Commercial  522,808   474,281   428,169   425,643   439,044 
Real estate other  741,651   697,212   664,202   616,451   573,520 
Real estate construction and land  51,204   43,194   41,312   41,558   45,550 
SBA  44,040   81,403   107,096   204,734   364,273 
Other  40,771   80,559   61,193   64,253   47,926 
Loans, gross  1,400,474   1,376,649   1,301,972   1,352,639   1,470,313 
Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 2,434   1,688   760   (629)  (1,569)
Allowance for loan losses  (15,032)  (14,081)  (13,571)  (13,240)  (14,577)
Loans, net  1,387,876   1,364,256   1,289,161   1,338,770   1,454,167 
Premises and equipment, net  4,047   4,405   4,227   5,089   5,452 
Bank owned life insurance  24,614   24,412   24,247   24,085   23,920 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,503   7,513   7,524   7,534   7,544 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 39,258   40,676   40,762   39,937   37,620 
Total assets $1,859,595  $2,014,996  $2,049,079  $1,869,063  $1,947,588 
           
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:          
Demand noninterest-bearing $746,673  $771,205  $790,646  $791,580  $742,574 
Demand interest-bearing  36,419   37,250   39,679   36,268   33,022 
Money market and savings  686,781   717,480   750,112   674,390   670,517 
Time  130,649   154,203   161,617   177,534   183,602 
Total deposits  1,600,522   1,680,138   1,742,054   1,679,772   1,629,715 
           
Junior subordinated debt securities  54,063   54,028   59,009   24,745   24,729 
Other borrowings  32,166   106,387   79,536   -   134,819 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 18,273   23,689   21,241   20,805   19,147 
Total liabilities  1,705,024   1,864,242   1,901,840   1,725,322   1,808,410 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock  109,815   109,473   109,009   108,417   108,430 
Retained earnings  44,862   41,189   38,008   34,792   30,630 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)  (106)  92   222   532   118 
Total shareholders' equity  154,571   150,754   147,239   143,741   139,178 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,859,595  $2,014,996  $2,049,079  $1,869,063  $1,947,588 
                     
CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
Tier I leverage ratio  7.84%  7.23%  7.29%  7.53%  7.46%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio  8.49%  8.62%  9.17%  9.35%  9.47%
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.49%  12.75%  13.92%  11.93%  12.34%
Total equity/ total assets  8.31%  7.48%  7.19%  7.69%  7.15%
Book value per share $18.69  $18.24  $17.85  $17.47  $16.99 
           
Common shares outstanding  8,270,901   8,264,300   8,250,109   8,229,116   8,189,598 
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
            
 Three months ended March 31,
 Three months ended December 31,
 2022 2021
            
   Yields Interest   Yields Interest
 Average or Income/ Average or Income/
 Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Loans (1)$1,371,187  4.40% $14,886  $1,330,044  4.33% $14,520 
Federal funds sold 345,394  0.16%  136   536,503  0.16%  216 
Investment securities 129,644  2.82%  902   105,011  3.05%  807 
Total interest earning assets 1,846,225  3.50%  15,924   1,971,558  3.13%  15,543 
            
Noninterest-earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks 18,748       18,886     
All other assets (2) 63,569       64,046     
TOTAL$1,928,542      $2,054,490     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Deposits:           
Demand$38,197  0.10% $9  $37,379  0.10% $9 
Money market and savings 723,109  0.37%  665   766,826  0.40%  769 
Time 149,293  0.36%  132   159,420  0.40%  159 
Other 100,664  2.39%  592   122,722  2.07%  639 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,011,263  0.56%  1,398   1,086,347  0.58%  1,576 
            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits 741,414       795,967     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,325       22,539     
Shareholders' equity 153,540       149,637     
TOTAL$1,928,542      $2,054,490     
            
Net interest income and margin (3)  3.19% $14,526    2.81% $13,967 
            
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $318,000 and $125,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.1 million and $13.6 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
            


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
            
 Three months ended March 31,
 2022 2021
            
   Yields Interest   Yields Interest
 Average or Income/ Average or Income/
 Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Loans (1)$1,371,187  4.40% $14,886  $1,415,506  4.18% $14,584 
Federal funds sold 345,394  0.16%  136   369,223  0.10%  88 
Investment securities 129,644  2.82%  902   54,708  2.67%  360 
Total interest earning assets 1,846,225  3.50%  15,924   1,839,437  3.31%  15,032 
            
Noninterest-earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks 18,748       23,033     
All other assets (2) 63,569       60,269     
TOTAL$1,928,542      $1,922,739     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Deposits:           
Demand$38,197  0.10% $9  $34,512  0.13% $11 
Money market and savings 723,109  0.37%  665   644,740  0.61%  972 
Time 149,293  0.36%  132   199,953  0.42%  208 
Other 100,664  2.39%  592   192,803  1.06%  505 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,011,263  0.56%  1,398   1,072,008  0.64%  1,696 
            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits 741,414       689,965     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,325       23,351     
Shareholders' equity 153,540       137,415     
TOTAL$1,928,542      $1,922,739     
            
Net interest income and margin (3)  3.19% $14,526    2.94% $13,336 
            
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $318,000 and $1.2 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.1 million and $14.2 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
            


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
REVENUE: Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
           
Net interest income $14,526  $13,967  $13,841  $13,586  $13,336 
Non-interest income  2,534   994   1,302   956   921 
Total revenue $17,060  $14,961  $15,143  $14,542  $14,257 
           
           
        Amortization
 Deferred
PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES AND COSTS: Deferred Balance at Origination of Deferred Balance
  2021 Program2020 ProgramTotal Balance Remaining
           
PPP fees $4,479  $9,086  $13,565  $12,443  $1,122 
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  540   2,451   2,991   2,868  $123 
Net PPP fees $3,939  $6,635  $10,574  $9,575  $999 
           
           
  Amortization of Deferred Balance
IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED IN NET INTEREST INCOME: Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
           
PPP fees $1,014  $817  $1,909  $2,185  $2,222 
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  223   109   348   514   633 
Net PPP fees $791  $708  $1,561  $1,671  $1,589 
           
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
           
Total non-interest expense $10,916  $10,009  $10,513  $9,835  $10,080 
Total capitalized loan origination costs  984   1,601   1,197   1,217   1,513 
Total operating expenses, before capitalization of loan origination costs $11,900  $11,610  $11,710  $11,052  $11,593 
           
           
GROSS LOANS: Q1 2022 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21
           
Gross loans $1,400,474  $1,376,649  $1,301,972  $1,352,639  $1,470,313 
PPP loans  36,905   72,527   97,451   194,472   353,426 
Gross loans, excluding PPP loans $1,363,569  $1,304,122  $1,204,521  $1,158,167  $1,116,887 
           