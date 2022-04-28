TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

NAME FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Leslie Abi-Karam 72,374,286 99.39% 444,347 0.61% Alain Bédard 70,220,631 96.43% 2,598,002 3.57% André Bérard 68,485,414 94.05% 4,333,219 5.95% William T England 70,899,877 97.37% 1,918,756 2.63% Diane Giard 72,753,158 99.91% 65,475 0.09% Richard Guay 69,616,659 95.60% 3,201,974 4.40% Debra Kelly-Ennis 72,748,049 99.90% 70,584 0.10% Neil D. Manning 71,511,072 98.20% 1,307,561 1.80% Joey Saputo 68,979,902 94.73% 3,838,731 5.27% Rosemary Turner 72,746,731 99.90% 71,902 0.10%

