Forian Inc. to Announce 2022 First Quarter Results on May 12, 2022

NEWTOWN, PA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a provider of software, data, and analytics-enabled services for the healthcare and cannabis industries, will announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on May 12, 2022 to discuss the results.

To access the conference call, from the US dial (855) 940-5323 or for international calls dial (929) 517-0423, and enter Conference ID 7079795. The webcast will be available live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w93kdvuo. This information is also available on our website at www.forian.com/investors. The earnings release along with a replay of the call promptly following its conclusion will be available at the same site.

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators, and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof, and Forian undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

267-225-6263

forian.com/investors

ir@forian.com

