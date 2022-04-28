Grab Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)(“Grab” or the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022. The annual report can be accessed via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.grab.com/ .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department via e-mail at investor.relations@grab.com or by mail to 3 Media Close, #01-03/06, Singapore 138498.

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2021 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in 480 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver-and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single “everyday everything” app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

Contact Information

For inquiries regarding Grab, please contact:

Media

Grab: press@grab.com

Sard Verbinnen & Co: Grab-SVC@sardverb.com