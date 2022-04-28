USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

MIAMI, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank, reported net income of $4.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with net income of $4.8 million or $0.78 and $0.16 per diluted share for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, for the same period in 2021. On December 21, 2021, the Company agreed to exchange all the outstanding shares of Class B common stock for Class A common stock at a ratio of 5 to 1. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s only class of securities issued and outstanding was Class A common stock.



“Despite recent broad macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns, I am pleased with our first quarter financial results, which showed continued growth in both our loan and deposit portfolios. We continue to employ excess liquidity to purchase securities and maximize returns while maintaining pristine credit quality,” said Luis de la Aguilera, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”).

During the first quarter of 2022, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a share repurchase program of up to 750,000 shares of Class A common stock. Under the repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of Class A common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had not repurchased any shares.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company appointed the following three new Board members:

Ramon A. Rodriguez (appointed February 15, 2022) - A well-respected Certified Public Accountant in Florida with decades of experience, currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Cable Insurance, a property and casualty insurer dedicated to the commercial automotive market. Previously, he was CEO of Madsen Sapp Mena Rodriguez & Co. from 1971 until he retired from public accounting in 2009. Mr. Rodriguez was a founder and board member of DME Corporation, a manufacturing company in the defense and aerospace sector, from 1975 to 2009. He also served on the board of Republic Services, Inc., a solid waste company listed on the NYSE, from 1999 to 2020 and is a past chairman of the board.





Robert E. Kafafian (appointed March 28, 2022) - A recognized banking industry leader in performance measurement and the founder, Chairman and CEO of The Kafafian Group, Inc. He has a distinguished 40-year career consulting and advising more than 500 financial institutions across the United States and has been instrumental in the design and development of a nationally recognized bank profitability software product. Mr. Kafafian is a frequent speaker and writer on a variety of banking subjects and is often quoted in banking periodicals. He teaches at numerous state, regional, and national banking schools.





Maria C. Alonso (appointed March 31, 2022) - A highly regarded business executive with a proven track record spanning more than 25 years across banking, marketing, social responsibility, and community engagement, most recently served as the President and CEO of United Way Miami, one of the region’s largest philanthropies, from 2017 through 2021. Her involvement in community organizations has included: New World School of the Arts (past Executive Committee Chair), Leadership Florida, International Women’s Forum, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (past Board Chair), Miami-Dade Beacon Council (past One Community, One Goal Co-Chair), Camillus House, Miami Dade College Foundation, The Miami Foundation, and Teach for America. Ms. Alonso is a recognized community leader having received numerous awards celebrating her civic, business, and philanthropic contributions to the South Florida community.



Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 versus the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 1.03% compared to 1.23% for the first quarter of 2021.





Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 9.75% compared to 11.30% for the first quarter of 2021.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased to 58.88% compared to 58.64% for the first quarter of 2021.





Net interest margin decreased to 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 3.35% for the first quarter of 2021.





Net interest income was $14.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.9 million or 15.3% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher loan and investment income along with lower deposit costs.



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.0 billion at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $333.9 million or 20.4% from March 31, 2021.





Total deposits were $1.7 billion at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $309.1 million or 22.0%, from March 31, 2021.





Total shareholders’ equity was $192.0 million at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $21.6 million or 12.7% from March 31, 2021.





Total loans were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $154.4 million or 14.0% from March 31, 2021.



Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $15.1 million and $15.0 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





The allowance for credit losses represented 1.20% of total loans at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.36% at March 31, 2021. The decrease in coverage was primarily driven by reduced uncertainty around the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan portfolio.





Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.00% at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.06% at March 31, 2021.



Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income totaled $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $376 thousand or 16.2% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by fewer loan sales resulting in gains.





Non-interest expense was $9.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits due to new hires, salary compensation, and seasonal payroll taxes.



Capital

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), exceeded all regulatory capital requirements and remained significantly above “well-capitalized” guidelines. As of March 31, 2022, total risk-based capital ratio for the Company and the Bank was 14.49% and 14.41%, respectively.



Conference Call and Webcast

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), will host a conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (844) 221-2148 (domestically) or (929) 517-0937 (internationally) and use conference code 6069233.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on us, our employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts of the pandemic and related government stimulus programs;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control environment;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the effects of the forthcoming implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;

the concentration of ownership of our Class A common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market, and monetary fluctuations;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our margins;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC and, for periods prior to the completion of the bank holding company reorganization in December 2021, the Bank filed with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

You should assume that all numbers are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 12,982 $ 11,868 Investment securities 2,329 1,844 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 31 16 Total interest income 15,342 13,728 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 16 14 Savings and money markets accounts 551 548 Time deposits 259 554 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 137 137 Total interest expense 963 1,253 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 14,379 12,475 Provision for credit losses - (160 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,379 12,635 Non-interest income: Service fees 900 889 Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net 21 62 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 334 964 Loan settlement 161 - Other non-interest income 529 406 Total non-interest income 1,945 2,321 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,875 5,278 Occupancy 1,270 1,387 Regulatory assessment and fees 213 178 Consulting and legal fees 517 185 Network and information technology services 387 508 Other operating 1,350 1,141 Total non-interest expense 9,612 8,677 Net income before income tax expense 6,712 6,279 Income tax expense 1,858 1,498 Net income 4,854 4,781 Preferred stock dividend - 781 Net income available to common stockholders $ 4,854 $ 4,000 Allocation of net income per common stock class: (1) Class A $ 4,854 $ 3,042 Class B $ - $ 958 Per share information: (1) Class A common stock (2) Net income per share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.78 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.78 Class B common stock Net income per share, basic $ - $ 0.16 Net income per share, diluted $ - $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Class A common stock (2) Basic 19,994,953 3,889,469 Diluted 20,109,783 3,913,279 Class B common stock Basic - 6,121,052 Diluted - 6,121,052 (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the allocation of net income available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during the period. The income allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on a as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the common stock outstanding, weighted average shares and net income per share for the Class A common stock were adjusted to reflect the 1 for 5 reverse stock split that occurred in June 2021.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 14,379 $ 14,076 $ 13,471 $ 12,474 $ 12,475 Provision for credit losses - - - - (160 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,379 14,076 13,471 12,474 12,635 Service fees 900 961 856 903 889 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net 21 35 (70 ) 187 62 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 334 107 532 23 964 Gain on sale of other assets - 983 - - - Loan settlement 161 - 2,500 - - Other income 529 558 399 403 406 Total non-interest income 1,945 2,644 4,217 1,516 2,321 Salaries and employee benefits 5,875 5,634 5,313 5,213 5,278 Occupancy 1,270 1,267 1,192 1,411 1,387 Regulatory assessment and fees 213 93 317 195 178 Consulting and legal fees 517 539 357 373 185 Network and information technology services 387 268 358 332 508 Other operating 1,350 1,518 1,470 1,150 1,141 Total non-interest expenses 9,612 9,319 9,007 8,674 8,677 Net income before income tax expense 6,712 7,401 8,681 5,316 6,279 Income tax expense 1,858 1,751 2,088 1,263 1,498 Net income 4,854 5,650 6,593 4,053 4,781 Preferred stock dividend - - 542 754 781 Exchange and redemption of preferred shares - - 89,585 - - Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ (83,534 ) $ 3,299 $ 4,000 Allocation of net income (loss) per common stock class: (1) Class A $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ (77,278 ) $ 2,509 $ 3,042 Class B $ - $ - $ (6,256 ) $ 790 $ 958 Per share information: Class A common stock (2) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ (5.11 ) $ 0.65 $ 0.78 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ (5.11 ) $ 0.64 $ 0.78 Class B common stock Net income (loss) per share, basic $ - $ - $ (1.02 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.16 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ - $ - $ (1.02 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.16 Balance Sheet Data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,113 $ 46,228 $ 69,597 $ 47,117 $ 105,940 Securities available-for-sale $ 392,214 $ 401,542 $ 328,171 $ 395,804 $ 341,344 Securities held-to-maturity $ 122,361 $ 122,658 $ 99,866 $ - $ - Total securities $ 514,575 $ 524,200 $ 428,037 $ 395,804 $ 341,344 Loans held for investment (3) $ 1,258,388 $ 1,190,081 $ 1,176,412 $ 1,145,095 $ 1,103,981 Allowance for credit losses $ (15,074 ) $ (15,057 ) $ (14,900 ) $ (14,848 ) $ (15,009 ) Total assets $ 1,967,252 $ 1,853,939 $ 1,755,011 $ 1,667,005 $ 1,633,359 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 656,622 $ 605,425 $ 570,091 $ 555,993 $ 516,550 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,056,672 $ 984,954 $ 914,498 $ 882,783 $ 887,681 Total deposits $ 1,713,294 $ 1,590,379 $ 1,484,589 $ 1,438,776 $ 1,404,231 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 Total liabilities $ 1,775,213 $ 1,650,042 $ 1,553,093 $ 1,500,703 $ 1,462,934 Total stockholders' equity $ 192,039 $ 203,897 $ 201,918 $ 166,302 $ 170,425 Capital ratios:(4) Leverage ratio 9.47 % 9.55 % 9.69 % 7.91 % 8.57 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.35 % 13.70 % 13.85 % 9.24 % 9.47 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.35 % 13.70 % 13.85 % 11.44 % 12.54 % Total risk-based capital 14.49 % 14.92 % 15.10 % 12.69 % 13.80 % (1) The allocation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The income (loss) allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on a as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). (2) The quarters ended June 30, 2021 and prior were all adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split. (3) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (4) The Bank Holding Company was formed during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. As such, the capital ratios for Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 are for the Bank Holding Company and for Q3 2021 and prior are for the Bank.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,911 $ 87,819 $ 116,622 $ 108,028 $ 86,157 Securities available-for-sale $ 385,748 $ 374,589 $ 346,407 $ 382,990 $ 334,723 Securities held-to-maturity $ 122,381 $ 114,108 $ 51,238 $ - $ - Total securities $ 508,129 $ 488,697 $ 397,645 $ 382,990 $ 334,723 Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,211,432 $ 1,158,755 $ 1,144,275 $ 1,088,492 $ 1,071,782 Total assets $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 $ 1,573,881 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,023,844 $ 958,241 $ 912,330 $ 896,271 $ 861,300 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 626,400 $ 603,735 $ 564,928 $ 535,894 $ 482,376 Total deposits $ 1,650,244 $ 1,561,976 $ 1,477,258 $ 1,432,165 $ 1,343,676 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings $ 36,011 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 Total liabilities $ 1,711,624 $ 1,625,675 $ 1,546,414 $ 1,493,129 $ 1,402,305 Total stockholders' equity $ 201,860 $ 202,362 $ 195,009 $ 166,931 $ 171,576 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.03 % 1.23 % 1.50 % 0.98 % 1.23 % Return on average equity (2) 9.75 % 11.08 % 13.41 % 9.74 % 11.30 % Net interest margin (2) 3.22 % 3.19 % 3.19 % 3.14 % 3.35 % Non-interest income to average assets (2) 0.41 % 0.57 % 0.96 % 0.37 % 0.60 % Efficiency ratio (3) 58.88 % 55.74 % 50.92 % 62.00 % 58.64 % Loans by type (at period end): (4) Residential real estate $ 204,317 $ 201,359 $ 201,124 $ 213,575 $ 231,554 Commercial real estate $ 782,072 $ 704,988 $ 693,469 $ 673,944 $ 650,762 Commercial and industrial $ 134,832 $ 146,592 $ 137,486 $ 155,440 $ 174,546 Foreign banks $ 63,985 $ 59,491 $ 58,839 $ 62,042 $ 45,659 Consumer and other $ 73,765 $ 79,229 $ 87,515 $ 43,979 $ 5,627 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.20 % 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans - % 1,265 % 82,778 % 74,240 % 2,214 % Non-accrual loans less non-accrual TDRs - 1,190 - - 228 Non-accrual TDRs - - 18 20 450 Loans- over 90 days past due and accruing - - - - - Total non-performing loans(5) - 1,190 18 20 678 Non-performing loans to total loans - % 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.06 % Non-performing assets to total assets - % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2) (0.01 )% (0.05 )% (0.02 )% 0.06 % (0.03 )% Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses (17 ) (157 ) (51 ) 160 (83 ) Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans 4.35 % 4.32 % 4.29 % 4.19 % 4.43 % Investment securities 1.85 % 1.81 % 1.86 % 2.04 % 2.19 % Total interest-earning assets 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.69 % Deposits 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.34 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 1.54 % 1.51 % 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.57 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 190 187 184 183 186 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same for the periods presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,211,432 $ 12,982 4.35 % $ 1,071,782 $ 11,868 4.43 % Investment securities (3) 510,257 2,329 1.85 % 337,434 1,844 2.19 % Other interest-earnings assets 90,137 31 0.14 % 78,568 16 0.08 % Total interest-earning assets 1,811,826 15,342 3.43 % 1,487,784 13,728 3.69 % Non-interest-earning assets 101,658 86,097 Total assets $ 1,913,484 $ 1,573,881 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 64,436 16 0.10 % $ 44,549 14 0.13 % Saving and money market deposits 736,134 551 0.30 % 568,595 548 0.39 % Time deposits 223,274 259 0.47 % 248,156 554 0.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,023,844 826 0.33 % 861,300 1,116 0.53 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 36,011 137 1.54 % 36,000 137 1.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,059,855 963 0.37 % 897,300 1,253 0.57 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 626,400 482,376 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 25,369 22,629 Total liabilities 1,711,624 1,402,305 Stockholders' equity 201,860 171,576 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,913,484 $ 1,573,881 Net interest income $ 14,379 $ 12,475 Net interest spread (4) 3.07 % 3.13 % Net interest margin (5) 3.22 % 3.35 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income: Net income $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 6,593 $ 4,053 $ 4,781 Plus: Provision for income taxes 1,858 1,751 2,088 1,263 1,498 Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - - - - (160 ) PTPP income $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 $ 5,316 $ 6,119 PTPP Return on Average Assets: PTPP income $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 $ 5,316 $ 6,119 Average assets $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 $ 1,573,881 PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.42 % 1.61 % 1.98 % 1.28 % 1.58 % Operating Net Income: Net income $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 6,593 $ 4,053 $ 4,781 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 21 35 (70 ) 187 62 Less: Tax effect on sale of securities (5 ) (9 ) 17 (46 ) (15 ) Operating net income $ 4,838 $ 5,624 $ 6,646 $ 3,912 $ 4,734 Operating PTPP Income: PTPP income $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 $ 5,316 $ 6,119 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 21 35 (70 ) 187 62 Operating PTPP Income $ 6,691 $ 7,366 $ 8,751 $ 5,129 $ 6,057 Operating PTPP Return on Average Assets: Operating PTPP income $ 6,691 $ 7,366 $ 8,751 $ 5,129 $ 6,057 Average assets $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 $ 1,573,881 Operating PTPP Return on average assets (1) 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.99 % 1.24 % 1.56 % Operating Return on Average Assets: Operating net income $ 4,838 $ 5,624 $ 6,646 $ 3,912 $ 4,734 Average assets $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 $ 1,573,881 Operating return on average assets (1) 1.03 % 1.22 % 1.51 % 0.95 % 1.22 % (1) Annualized.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):(1) Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 192,039 $ 203,897 $ 201,918 $ 166,302 $ 170,425 Less: Intangible assets - - - - - Less: Preferred stock - - - 24,616 32,077 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 192,039 $ 203,897 $ 201,918 $ 141,686 $ 138,348 Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):(2) Class A common shares 20,000,753 19,991,753 18,767,541 3,889,469 3,889,469 Class B common shares - - 1,224,212 1,224,212 1,224,212 Total common shares issued and outstanding 20,000,753 19,991,753 19,991,753 5,113,681 5,113,681 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 9.60 $ 10.20 $ 10.10 $ 27.71 $ 27.05 Operating net income available to common stockholders:(1) Net income (GAAP) $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 6,593 $ 4,053 $ 4,781 Less: Preferred dividends - - 542 754 781 Less: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares - - 89,585 - - Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP) 4,854 5,650 (83,534 ) 3,299 4,000 Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares - - 89,585 - - Operating net income avail. to common stock (non-GAAP) $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 6,051 $ 3,299 $ 4,000 Allocation of operating net income per common stock class: Class A common stock $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 5,598 $ 2,509 $ 3,042 Class B common stock $ - $ - $ 453 $ 790 $ 958 Weighted average shares outstanding: Class A common stock Basic 19,994,953 18,913,914 15,121,460 3,889,469 3,889,469 Diluted 20,109,783 19,023,686 15,187,729 3,933,636 3,913,279 Class B common stock Basic - - 6,121,052 6,121,052 6,121,052 Diluted - - 6,121,052 6,121,052 6,121,052 Diluted EPS: (3) (4) Class A common stock Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ (5.11 ) $ 0.64 $ 0.78 Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares - - 5.48 - - Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.37 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 Class B common stock Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP) $ - $ - $ (1.02 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.16 Add back: Exchange and redemption of preferred shares - - 1.09 - - Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are a key indicator of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, 47,473 shares of Class C preferred stock and 11,061,552 shares of Class D preferred stock converted into 10,278,072 shares of Class A common stock. Additionally, the Bank closed on the initial public offering of its Class A common stock on July 27, 2021, in which it issued 4,600,000 shares of Class A common stock. As such, the total shares issued and outstanding of Class A common stock was 18,767,541 shares at September 30, 2021.

(3) During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share as the inclusion of all potential common shares outstanding would have been antidilutive.

(4) During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into agreements with the Class B shareholders to exchange all outstanding Class B non-voting stock for Class A voting common stock at a ratio of 5 to 1. In calculating net income (loss) per diluted share for the prior quarters presented, the allocation of operating net income available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The operating net income allocation was calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on a as-converted basis.







