Mercer International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075

First quarter net income of $88.9 million and Operating EBITDA* of $154.5 million

Record quarterly pulp, lumber and energy revenues

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported first quarter 2022 Operating EBITDA increased to a $154.5 million from $82.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and decreased from $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, net income was $88.9 million (or $1.35 per basic share and $1.34 per diluted share) compared to $5.9 million (or $0.09 per share) in the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $74.5 million (or $1.13 per basic share and $1.12 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our robust first quarter operating results were driven by strong sales volumes, increased pulp, lumber and energy pricing and our German mills’ sales of surplus energy into the spot market. These positive effects were only partially offset by higher costs for key inputs including fiber, energy and chemicals. Despite the impact of such cost inflation, we believe that our cost control measures will help mitigate the effect of increases going forward and we see our surplus energy sales as a strong hedge for higher energy prices.

Overall, our first quarter pulp results compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, benefitted from higher pulp pricing and the Rosenthal turbine running for most of the quarter allowing for surplus energy sales and minimal energy purchases, which were partially offset by higher fiber and natural gas costs. Also, our fourth quarter 2021 results included $31.9 million of business interruption insurance proceeds.

In the first quarter of 2022, our Friesau sawmill’s production continued its strong performance and its results were materially improved over the trailing fourth quarter primarily due to improved lumber pricing in the U.S. In the first quarter of 2022, our solid wood segment generated operating income of $40.5 million.

Pulp prices improved in all markets during the first quarter as low customer inventory levels and limited supply, including as a result of global logistical slowdowns, led to higher pricing. As of March 31, 2022, third party industry quoted NBSK list prices were approximately $1,345 per ADMT in Europe and net prices were approximately $985 per ADMT in China.

Global logistics challenges continue to impact our business primarily with regards to North American rail traffic which led to us having to slow production at our Canadian pulp mills. We primarily managed these logistical challenges by using additional trucking which is higher cost compared to rail. We are seeing the railways beginning to make headway with the unwinding of their system backlogs and we are currently optimistic that such logistics issues will be much improved over the coming summer months.

As we move into the second quarter, we currently expect some continued upward pricing pressure on pulp prices as a result of current supply-demand dynamics. While lumber prices in the United States have declined in the last few weeks, we generally expect them to remain at historically strong levels into the summer. Further, we currently expect strong energy demand and prices in Germany to continue in the second quarter of 2022.

Currently our 2022 capital expenditures are on track to total approximately $175 to $200 million. The majority of these investments are designed to deliver high returns, help us achieve our ESG objectives and enhance shareholder value.

What I am most excited about is our recently acquired cross-laminated timber facility (the "CLT Facility") located near Spokane, Washington. It is a state-of-the-art facility that produces cross-laminated timber ("CLT") which is a wood panel product made from adhering layers of solid sawn timber. CLT is a more sustainable alternative for use in construction and home building. In the first quarter we built out our senior sales and marketing team which interfaces directly with developers, architects and builders to support and work with them to incorporate our CLT products. We have also started ramping up the business and have identified new offerings to build out and expand the CLT Facility's product line. Over time, as we continue to ramp up and expand its business and with some small targeted capital expenditures to expand its product offerings, I believe the CLT Facility will be a key foundation of our solid wood business.

While many countries globally have eased pandemic restrictions and the global roll-out of vaccines continues, health and infection risks from COVID-19, including from variants, continue. Consequently, we will maintain our measures and procedures put in place to protect our people and allow us to operate our business safely and efficiently.

Finally, as you are likely aware, I have announced my retirement as CEO and President of Mercer effective May 1, 2022. The Board has appointed Juan Carlos Bueno, a globally recognized leader in the biomaterials space, to take the Company through the next stage of its development. Our new leadership, combined with an excellent management team and outstanding employees, will continue to advance our growth strategy into the future. Although I will no longer be leading Mercer I will support Juan Carlos’ transition and will enjoy watching Mercer’s progress”.

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results

Q1 Q4 Q1 2022 2021 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 592,741 $ 518,957 $ 412,720 Operating income $ 122,351 $ 129,963 $ 51,029 Operating EBITDA $ 154,467 $ 164,925 $ 81,996 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) Net income $ 88,897 $ 74,522 $ 5,933 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.13 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 1.12 $ 0.09

Consolidated – Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 44% to a record $592.7 million from $412.7 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations, pulp sales volumes and energy sales.

In the first quarter of 2022, our energy and chemical revenues increased by 76% to $46.2 million from $26.3 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of higher energy prices in Germany, which were more than double those in the same quarter of 2021.

Costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 30% to $470.4 million from $361.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber costs, pulp sales volumes and energy, freight and chemical costs partially offset by lower maintenance costs.

In the first quarter of 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by approximately 88% to $154.5 million from $82.0 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and pulp sales volumes and lower maintenance costs partially offset by higher per unit fiber and other production costs.

Segment Results



Pulp

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 446,911 $ 317,582 Energy and chemical revenues $ 39,020 $ 22,174 Operating income $ 86,236 $ 25,296



In the first quarter of 2022, pulp segment operating income increased to $86.2 million from $25.3 million in the same quarter of 2021 as higher sales realizations and lower maintenance costs were partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs and other production costs.

Pulp revenues in the first quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 41% to a record $446.9 million from $317.6 million in the same quarter of 2021 due to higher sales realizations and sales volumes.

Energy and chemical revenues increased by approximately 76% to a record $39.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $22.2 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations.

In the first quarter of 2022, third party industry quoted average list prices for NBSK pulp increased from the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of low customer inventory levels and global logistics issues restricting supply. Average NBSK pulp sales realizations increased by approximately 22% to $812 per ADMT in the first quarter of 2022 from approximately $668 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2021.

Costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 27% to $399.7 million from $314.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher pulp sales volumes, per unit fiber costs and energy, chemical and freight costs partially offset by lower maintenance costs. In the first quarter of 2022, we had no annual maintenance downtime compared to maintenance downtime of 27 days (approximately 37,800 ADMTs) in the same quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022 per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 25% from the same quarter of 2021 due to higher per unit fiber costs for all of our mills. Per unit fiber costs for our German mills increased due to strong demand and reduced availability of lower cost beetle damaged wood. For our Canadian mills, per unit fiber costs increased due to strong demand in the mills fiber baskets. We currently expect per unit fiber costs will increase in the second quarter of 2022 due to continued strong demand.

Wood Products

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 92,366 $ 67,311 Energy revenues $ 5,177 $ 2,114 Wood residual revenues $ 3,490 $ 1,562 Operating income $ 40,479 $ 27,977



In the first quarter of 2022, our wood products segment had operating income of $40.5 million compared to $28.0 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs.

Average lumber sales realizations increased by approximately 35% to $840 per Mfbm in the first quarter of 2022 from approximately $622 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher pricing in both the European and U.S. markets. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to strong demand from the housing and renovation markets. European lumber pricing increased due to steady demand with limited supply.

In the comparative quarter of 2021, per unit fiber costs were lower as a result of a large supply of beetle damaged wood. As producers have worked through such wood, more green wood is being harvested. In the first quarter of 2022 per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 56% from the same quarter of 2021 as a result of using more green wood and continued strong demand for sawlogs. We currently expect modestly higher per unit fiber costs in the second quarter of 2022.

Liquidity



As of March 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $410.7 million and approximately $281.0 million available under our revolving credit facilities providing us with aggregate liquidity of about $691.7 million.

Quarterly Dividend



A quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on July 7, 2022 to all shareholders of record on June 29, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call



Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 550 million board feet of lumber and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Summary Financial Highlights

Q1 Q4 Q1 2022 2021 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pulp segment revenues $ 485,931 $ 436,345 $ 339,756 Wood products segment revenues 101,033 78,932 70,987 Corporate and other revenues 5,777 3,680 1,977 Total revenues $ 592,741 $ 518,957 $ 412,720 Pulp segment operating income $ 86,236 $ 113,172 $ 25,296 Wood products segment operating income 40,479 19,876 27,977 Corporate and other operating loss (4,364 ) (3,085 ) (2,244 ) Total operating income $ 122,351 $ 129,963 $ 51,029 Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 27,684 $ 30,298 $ 27,046 Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 3,637 3,712 3,723 Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 795 952 198 Total depreciation and amortization $ 32,116 $ 34,962 $ 30,967 Operating EBITDA $ 154,467 $ 164,925 $ 81,996 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) Income tax provision $ (24,236 ) $ (43,706 ) $ (2,698 ) Net income $ 88,897 $ 74,522 $ 5,933 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.13 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 1.12 $ 0.09 Common shares outstanding at period end 66,132 66,037 65,988

______________

(1) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.





Summary Operating Highlights



Q1 Q4 Q1 2022 2021 2021 Pulp Segment Pulp production ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 435.5 476.2 396.9 NBHK 56.8 48.8 81.6 Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) — — 37.8 Annual maintenance downtime (days) — — 27 Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 505.1 465.6 418.6 NBHK 49.9 50.7 69.0 Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) Europe 1,330 1,302 1,037 China 899 723 883 North America 1,527 1,472 1,302 Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) China 668 562 692 North America 1,312 1,262 1,020 Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2) NBSK 812 784 668 NBHK 695 649 520 Energy production ('000 MWh)(3) 531.5 480.9 519.1 Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3) 194.7 184.2 201.1 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 186 184 97 Wood Products Segment Lumber production (MMfbm) 115.6 111.3 117.8 Lumber sales (MMfbm) 109.9 104.4 108.2 Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 840 689 622 Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 24.5 23.2 16.4 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 211 213 129 Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates $ / €(4) 1.1216 1.1437 1.2045 $ / C$(4) 0.7897 0.7936 0.7902

______________

(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates.

(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.

(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.

(4) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 592,741 $ 412,720 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 416,095 310,197 Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 32,097 30,946 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,198 20,548 Operating income 122,351 51,029 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (17,464 ) (19,019 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (30,368 ) Other income 8,246 6,989 Total other expenses, net (9,218 ) (42,398 ) Income before income taxes 113,133 8,631 Income tax provision (24,236 ) (2,698 ) Net income $ 88,897 $ 5,933 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.35 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 0.09 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0750 $ 0.0650





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 410,705 $ 345,610 Accounts receivable, net 387,779 345,345 Inventories 353,407 356,731 Prepaid expenses and other 17,494 16,619 Total current assets 1,169,385 1,064,305 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,130,337 1,135,631 Investment in joint ventures 49,574 49,651 Amortizable intangible assets, net 47,237 47,902 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,172 9,712 Pension asset 4,009 4,136 Other long-term assets 45,887 38,718 Deferred income tax 1,343 1,177 Total assets $ 2,456,944 $ 2,351,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 280,366 $ 282,307 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 818 817 Total current liabilities 281,184 283,124 Long-term debt 1,264,525 1,237,545 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 20,884 21,252 Operating lease liabilities 6,110 6,574 Other long-term liabilities 13,270 13,590 Deferred income tax 102,637 95,123 Total liabilities 1,688,610 1,657,208 Shareholders’ equity Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,132,000 issued and outstanding (2021 – 66,037,000) 66,083 65,988 Additional paid-in capital 348,756 347,902 Retained earnings 454,864 370,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101,369 ) (90,793 ) Total shareholders’ equity 768,334 694,024 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,456,944 $ 2,351,232





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income $ 88,897 $ 5,933 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 32,116 30,967 Deferred income tax provision 8,383 1,204 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 30,368 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense 438 919 Stock compensation expense 949 610 Foreign exchange transaction gains (3,828 ) (8,606 ) Other (801 ) (616 ) Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions (1,194 ) (923 ) Changes in working capital Accounts receivable (52,127 ) (12,423 ) Inventories (1,725 ) (20,799 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (567 ) 4,436 Other (1,731 ) (782 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 68,810 30,288 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (33,293 ) (25,262 ) Insurance proceeds 6,410 — Purchase of amortizable intangible assets (60 ) (641 ) Other 153 (394 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities (26,790 ) (26,297 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Redemption of senior notes — (824,557 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — 875,000 Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net 30,504 (15,070 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,184 ) (14,414 ) Proceeds from government grants 1,067 8,532 Payment of finance lease obligations (4,935 ) (1,703 ) Other (843 ) 3,624 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 24,609 31,412 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,534 ) (1,418 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 65,095 33,985 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 345,610 361,098 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 410,705 $ 395,083





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income, including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income to Operating EBITDA: