OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $24.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $31.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):
|For the Three Months Ended,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Return on average assets
|0.84
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.12
|%
|Return on average stockholders’ equity
|6.57
|5.65
|8.59
|Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a)
|9.94
|8.59
|13.22
|Efficiency ratio
|61.77
|72.04
|54.73
|Net interest margin
|3.18
|2.99
|2.93
(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Core earnings1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $28.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Non-core operations had an adverse impact of $4.0 million, net of tax, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Core earnings before income taxes and credit loss provision (“PTPP”) was $39.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
|For the Three Months Ended,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|Core Ratios1 (Annualized):
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Return on average assets
|0.98
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.94
|%
|Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity
|11.55
|11.30
|11.04
|Efficiency ratio
|57.51
|62.57
|58.37
|Core diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.44
|Core PTPP diluted earnings per share
|0.67
|0.56
|0.58
Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:
- Loan and Deposit Growth: Loan growth for the quarter was $486.1 million, reflecting record loan originations of $1.02 billion and the purchase of residential loan pools of $161.7 million. The committed loan pipeline remains strong at $515.4 million. In addition, deposits increased $323.4 million during the first quarter, while cost of deposits decreased four basis points to 0.16%, from 0.20%, in the prior linked quarter. The loans-to-deposits ratio increased to 90.60%, from 88.60%, in the prior linked quarter.
- Strengthening Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income increased by $3.6 million to $84.2 million, from $80.6 million, in the prior linked quarter. Net interest margin increased to 3.18%, as compared to 2.99% in the prior linked quarter, largely driven by the deployment of excess liquidity to fund interest earning assets.
- Expense Management: Total operating expenses decreased to $57.5 million, from $64.8 million in the prior linked quarter, and operating expenses excluding non-core operations decreased to $55.1 million from $57.1 million, for the same periods, reflecting improving trends in the Bank’s cost reduction initiatives. These efforts improved the efficiency ratio to 61.77%, from 72.04%, in the prior linked quarter, and core efficiency ratio improved to 57.51%, from 62.57%, in the prior linked quarter.
- Branch Consolidations: The Company completed its consolidation of 10 branches during the first quarter for a total of 77 branches consolidated since 2013. Average deposits per branch totaled $264.6 million as of March 31, 2022.
1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and credit loss provision (“PTPP”), and ratios derived from them, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expenses, net loss (gain) on equity investments, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and credit loss provision (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report strong first quarter results, including record loan originations of over $1 billion, a material expansion in net interest margin, and decreased operating expenses. The exceptional loan growth, along with increased deposits, resulted in an increased loan to deposit ratio of 90.60%. Although deposits grew, our cost of deposits decreased to 16 basis points reflecting our continued commitment to building a high quality funding base.” Mr. Maher added, “As interest rates have begun to increase, our discipline regarding rate positions has protected our shareholders’ tangible book value position and set the stage for continued earnings growth.”
The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 101st consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on May 20, 2022 to common stockholders of record on May 9, 2022. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 16, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record on April 29, 2022.
The Company completed its acquisition of a majority interest in Trident Abstract Title Agency, LLC on April 1, 2022.
Results of Operations
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $4.0 million, net of tax, while net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $5.2 million, net of tax. Core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $28.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $26.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased from $28.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter, which was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $6.8 million, net of tax.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased to $84.2 million, as compared to $73.6 million for the corresponding prior year period, reflecting an increase in net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets increased by $551.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to loan and securities growth, which was primarily funded by the redeployment of excess cash. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, increased by $1.07 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same prior year period.
Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased to 3.18% from 2.93% for the same prior year period. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.12% and 0.18% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.06% from 2.75%. Net interest margin expansion was primarily attributable to the decrease in excess balance sheet liquidity used to fund loan and securities growth. In addition, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.35% from 0.60% for the corresponding prior year period, as a result of the downward repricing of deposits. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.37% for the same prior year period.
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by $3.6 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, and net interest margin increased to 3.18%, as compared to 2.99% for the prior linked quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.12% and 0.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.06% from 2.81%. The net interest margin expansion was primarily attributable to the decrease in excess balance sheet liquidity used to fund loan and securities growth. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 3.43% from 3.28% in the prior linked quarter. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.40% in the prior linked quarter, partly due to a decrease in higher-costing time deposits.
Provision/Benefit for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the credit loss expense was $1.9 million, as compared to a credit loss benefit of $620,000 for the corresponding prior year period and a credit loss benefit of $1.6 million in the prior linked quarter. The credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was influenced by slowing prepayment rate assumptions primarily impacting the residential real estate portfolio, strong loan portfolio growth, and macro-economic forecast uncertainty related to the Russia-Ukraine war, partly offset by positive trends in the Bank’s criticized and classified assets and favorable employment outlook.
Net loan recoveries were $92,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $280,000 for the corresponding prior year period and $19,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.
Non-interest Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, other income decreased to $8.9 million, as compared to $20.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. Other income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 included net losses of $2.8 million and net gains of $8.3 million, respectively, related to the net loss/gain on equity investments, which are considered non-core operations.
Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income of $910,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in net gain on sales of loans of $1.7 million and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan origination referral fees of $662,000 in the prior year, partly offset by an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.7 million.
Excluding non-core operations of $1.3 million in the prior linked quarter, other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased $976,000, primarily due to an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.5 million.
Non-interest Expense
Operating expenses increased to $57.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $51.7 million in the same prior year period. Operating expenses for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 included $2.4 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations.
Excluding non-core operations, the $4.8 million increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $2.3 million, relating to the commercial banking strategy and the commercial banking hires in expansion markets of Boston and Baltimore as well as additional hires in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia, data processing expense of $1.7 million, as a result of the migration to a new core banking system, and occupancy expense of $683,000.
Excluding non-core operations of $7.7 million in the prior linked quarter, operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, decreased $2.0 million, primarily due to a decrease in data processing expense of $2.0 million.
Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $8.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $10.7 million for the same prior year period, and $4.1 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 24.6% for the same prior year period and 15.3% for the prior linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the prior linked quarter was primarily due to the allocation of more taxable income to jurisdictions other than New Jersey with lower income tax rates and other tax optimization efforts.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased by $425.3 million to $12.16 billion at March 31, 2022, from $11.74 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans of $15.0 million and $22.9 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, increased by $494.0 million, to $9.09 billion at March 31, 2022, from $8.60 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to loan originations and purchases of $161.7 million of residential real estate loan pools. Total debt securities decreased by $61.5 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to December 31, 2021.
Deposits increased by $323.4 million to $10.06 billion at March 31, 2022, from $9.73 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits excluding time deposits increased by $211.1 million to $9.17 billion at March 31, 2022, from $8.96 billion at December 31, 2021, due to organic growth in all deposit categories. Time deposits increased to $887.3 million at March 31, 2022, from $775.0 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to an increase in brokered time deposits, which were less costly than comparable term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The loans-to-deposit ratio at March 31, 2022 was 90.6%, as compared to 88.6% at December 31, 2021. FHLB advances increased to $75.0 million at March 31, 2022 from $0 at December 31, 2021 to fund loan growth. Other borrowings decreased by $34.7 million to $194.4 million at March 31, 2022, from $229.1 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the extinguishment of $35.0 million of subordinated debt.
Stockholders’ equity was $1.52 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $12.3 million to $15.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $2.8 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale which were impacted by higher interest rates. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 100,444 shares under its stock repurchase programs at a weighted average cost of $21.35 and there were 3,207,217 shares available for repurchase at March 31, 2022 under the existing repurchase programs. Stockholders’ equity per common share decreased to $25.58 at March 31, 2022, as compared to $25.63 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity per common share increased to $15.94 at March 31, 2022, as compared to $15.93 at December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $26.9 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $25.5 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s non-performing loans, excluding $3.7 million and $6.5 million of non-performing purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, increased to $23.2 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $18.9 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to one commercial relationship of $3.2 million, which moved to non-performing loans. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 187.9% at March 31, 2022, as compared to 191.6% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans, excluding PCD loans, was 218.3% at March 31, 2022, as compared to 257.8% at December 31, 2021. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans expanded to $18.7 million at March 31, 2022, from $14.5 million at December 31, 2021. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing and PCD loans, expanded to $15.9 million at March 31, 2022, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2021.
The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.56% of total loans at March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $67.5 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2022.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations, and in some instances excluding income taxes and credit loss provision, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.
Annual Meeting
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only. Stockholders of record are invited to participate in the live webcast of the meeting, which will offer the same rights and opportunities to participate as at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure access and participation. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting was April 6, 2022. Voting before the meeting is encouraged, even for stockholders planning to participate in the live virtual broadcast. Votes may be submitted by telephone or online according to the instructions on the proxy card or by mail. A link to the live webcast, and a replay of the event, is available by visiting oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Access will begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in with the control number provided on the proxy card prior to the 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time scheduled start. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the live meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OCFC2022 by entering the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card or notice. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, the Company encourages all eligible stockholders to vote using proxy card materials included in the meeting materials distributed beginning April 26, 2022. As a reminder, participating in the meeting is not required to vote.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $12.2 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|210,919
|$
|204,949
|$
|1,173,665
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
|546,470
|568,255
|268,511
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,380 at March 31, 2022, $1,467 at December 31, 2021, and $1,717 at March 31, 2021 (estimated fair value of $1,050,892 at March 31, 2022, $1,152,744 at December 31, 2021 and $1,099,745 at March 31, 2021)
|1,099,514
|1,139,193
|1,082,326
|Equity investments
|93,888
|101,155
|50,159
|Restricted equity investments, at cost
|56,704
|53,195
|52,199
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $50,598 at March 31, 2022, $48,850 at December 31, 2021 and $59,976 at March 31, 2021
|9,065,679
|8,583,352
|7,820,590
|Loans held-for-sale
|—
|—
|43,175
|Interest and dividends receivable
|33,353
|32,606
|32,819
|Other real estate owned
|106
|106
|106
|Premises and equipment, net
|126,767
|125,828
|110,093
|Bank owned life insurance
|259,121
|259,207
|264,548
|Assets held for sale
|5,676
|6,229
|5,340
|Goodwill
|500,319
|500,319
|500,319
|Core deposit intangible
|17,005
|18,215
|22,273
|Other assets
|149,424
|147,007
|151,349
|Total assets
|$
|12,164,945
|$
|11,739,616
|$
|11,577,472
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Deposits
|$
|10,056,233
|$
|9,732,816
|$
|9,502,812
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|75,002
|—
|—
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers
|117,782
|118,769
|134,465
|Other borrowings
|194,396
|229,141
|228,176
|Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|25,398
|20,305
|20,980
|Other liabilities
|176,800
|122,032
|192,320
|Total liabilities
|10,645,611
|10,223,063
|10,078,753
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,519,334
|1,516,553
|1,498,719
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,164,945
|$
|11,739,616
|$
|11,577,472
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
||---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|82,468
|$
|81,392
|$
|77,908
|Debt securities
|7,504
|5,654
|5,355
|Equity investments and other
|1,011
|1,411
|1,611
|Total interest income
|90,983
|88,457
|84,874
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|4,041
|5,010
|8,496
|Borrowed funds
|2,715
|2,861
|2,774
|Total interest expense
|6,756
|7,871
|11,270
|Net interest income
|84,227
|80,586
|73,604
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|1,851
|(1,573
|)
|(620
|)
|Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
|82,376
|82,159
|74,224
|Other income:
|Bankcard services revenue
|2,963
|3,308
|3,052
|Trust and asset management revenue
|609
|562
|599
|Fees and service charges
|3,060
|3,314
|3,737
|Net gain on sales of loans
|177
|6
|1,916
|Net (loss) gain on equity investments
|(2,786
|)
|(1,252
|)
|8,287
|Net loss from other real estate operations
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|(8
|)
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|2,103
|2,061
|1,415
|Commercial loan swap income
|2,781
|1,323
|1,111
|Other
|(53
|)
|91
|726
|Total other income
|8,852
|9,410
|20,835
|Operating expenses:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|30,695
|31,006
|28,366
|Occupancy
|5,744
|5,101
|5,061
|Equipment
|1,370
|1,435
|1,578
|Marketing
|616
|614
|434
|Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments
|1,890
|1,733
|1,864
|Data processing
|5,736
|7,774
|4,031
|Check card processing
|982
|1,170
|1,372
|Professional fees
|3,322
|2,726
|2,837
|Amortization of core deposit intangible
|1,210
|1,343
|1,395
|Branch consolidation expense, net
|402
|7,286
|1,011
|Merger related expenses
|1,965
|451
|381
|Other operating expense
|3,563
|4,195
|3,353
|Total operating expenses
|57,495
|64,834
|51,683
|Income before provision for income taxes
|33,733
|26,735
|43,376
|Provision for income taxes
|7,974
|4,078
|10,679
|Net income
|25,759
|22,657
|32,697
|Dividends on preferred shares
|1,004
|1,004
|1,004
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|24,755
|$
|21,653
|$
|31,693
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.53
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.53
|Average basic shares outstanding
|58,739
|58,801
|59,840
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|58,943
|59,044
|60,101
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
|LOANS RECEIVABLE
|At
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Commercial:
|Commercial real estate - investor
|$
|4,607,880
|$
|4,378,061
|$
|3,922,983
|$
|3,836,230
|$
|3,804,351
|Commercial real estate - owner-occupied
|1,057,246
|1,055,065
|1,123,973
|1,045,514
|1,066,351
|Commercial and industrial
|502,739
|449,224
|457,674
|474,919
|498,245
|Total commercial
|6,167,865
|5,882,350
|5,504,630
|5,356,663
|5,368,947
|Consumer:
|Residential real estate
|2,687,927
|2,479,701
|2,401,240
|2,168,545
|2,189,348
|Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")
|253,184
|260,819
|275,962
|295,582
|314,242
|Total consumer
|2,941,111
|2,740,520
|2,677,202
|2,464,127
|2,503,590
|Total loans
|9,108,976
|8,622,870
|8,181,832
|7,820,790
|7,872,537
|Deferred origination costs (fees), net
|7,301
|9,332
|8,282
|7,437
|8,029
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|(50,598
|)
|(48,850
|)
|(50,153
|)
|(53,876
|)
|(59,976
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|9,065,679
|$
|8,583,352
|$
|8,139,961
|$
|7,774,351
|$
|7,820,590
|Mortgage loans serviced for others
|$
|58,089
|$
|60,447
|$
|64,840
|$
|68,778
|$
|74,037
|At March 31, 2022 Average Yield
|Loan pipeline (1):
|Commercial
|4.07
|%
|$
|385,986
|$
|539,426
|$
|482,942
|$
|463,388
|$
|154,946
|Residential real estate
|3.45
|116,554
|123,211
|160,070
|153,798
|178,352
|Other consumer
|4.48
|12,814
|8,381
|8,420
|11,369
|11,031
|Total
|3.94
|%
|$
|515,354
|$
|671,018
|$
|651,432
|$
|628,555
|$
|344,329
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Average Yield
|Loan originations:
|Commercial
|3.66
|%
|$
|816,517
|$
|780,464
|$
|585,667
|$
|259,163
|(2)
|$
|547,591
|(2)
|Residential real estate
|3.08
|192,721
|(3)
|195,942
|(3)
|174,365
|(3)
|173,354
|189,942
|Other consumer
|4.35
|12,718
|12,552
|11,782
|14,870
|10,278
|Total
|3.56
|%
|$
|1,021,956
|$
|988,958
|$
|771,814
|$
|447,387
|$
|747,811
|Loans sold
|$
|703
|(4)
|$
|649
|$
|1,756
|$
|29,556
|$
|67,500
(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $13 million and $60 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(3) Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $161.7 million, $82.2 million and $219.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(4) Excludes the sale of higher risk commercial loans of $12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
|DEPOSITS
|At
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Type of Account
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|2,444,833
|$
|2,412,056
|$
|2,467,952
|$
|2,505,355
|$
|2,417,935
|Interest-bearing checking
|4,287,745
|4,201,736
|4,013,565
|3,628,741
|3,623,132
|Money market
|811,588
|736,090
|816,691
|734,320
|782,459
|Savings
|1,624,751
|1,607,933
|1,620,447
|1,590,441
|1,568,528
|Time deposits
|887,316
|775,001
|855,442
|956,429
|1,110,758
|Total deposits
|$
|10,056,233
|$
|9,732,816
|$
|9,774,097
|$
|9,415,286
|$
|9,502,812
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
|ASSET QUALITY
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Non-performing loans:
|Commercial real estate - investor
|$
|3,575
|$
|3,614
|$
|8,506
|$
|15,211
|$
|18,520
|Commercial real estate - owner-occupied
|9,632
|11,904
|12,524
|12,100
|12,345
|Commercial and industrial
|2,830
|277
|418
|1,635
|1,689
|Residential real estate
|7,047
|6,114
|5,505
|6,137
|6,422
|Other consumer
|3,841
|3,585
|3,351
|3,576
|3,782
|Total non-performing loans
|26,925
|25,494
|30,304
|38,659
|42,758
|Other real estate owned
|106
|106
|106
|106
|106
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|27,031
|$
|25,600
|$
|30,410
|$
|38,765
|$
|42,864
|Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days
|$
|18,691
|$
|14,546
|$
|7,840
|$
|6,364
|$
|18,421
|Troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”):
|Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)
|$
|11,914
|$
|11,311
|$
|9,962
|$
|10,120
|$
|5,107
|Performing
|7,716
|12,320
|9,661
|10,311
|11,466
|Total TDRs
|$
|19,630
|$
|23,631
|$
|19,623
|$
|20,431
|$
|16,573
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|$
|50,598
|$
|48,850
|$
|50,153
|$
|53,876
|$
|59,976
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1)
|0.56
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.76
|%
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (1)
|187.92
|191.61
|165.50
|139.36
|140.27
|Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable
|0.30
|0.30
|0.37
|0.49
|0.54
|Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|0.22
|0.22
|0.26
|0.34
|0.37
|PCD loans
|PCD loans
|$
|37,032
|$
|41,817
|$
|41,372
|$
|40,064
|$
|44,421
|Non-performing PCD loans
|3,745
|6,546
|6,960
|6,979
|8,630
|Delinquent PCD loans 30 to 89 days
|2,749
|1,000
|1,193
|1,051
|1,944
|TDR PCD loans
|1,033
|337
|345
|317
|322
|Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (2)
|Non-performing loans
|23,180
|18,948
|23,344
|31,680
|34,128
|Non-performing assets
|23,286
|19,054
|23,450
|31,786
|34,234
|Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days
|15,942
|13,546
|6,647
|5,313
|16,477
|TDRs
|18,597
|23,294
|19,278
|20,114
|16,251
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (1)
|218.28
|%
|257.81
|%
|214.84
|%
|170.06
|%
|175.74
|%
|Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable
|0.25
|0.22
|0.29
|0.41
|0.43
|Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|0.19
|0.16
|0.20
|0.28
|0.30
(1) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $16.9 million, $18.9 million, $21.3 million, $23.6 million and $25.7 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) All balances and ratios below exclude PCD loans.
|NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Net loan recoveries (charge-offs):
|Loan charge-offs
|$
|(143
|)
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(163
|)
|$
|(420
|)
|$
|(356
|)
|Recoveries on loans
|235
|111
|549
|196
|636
|Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)
|$
|92
|$
|19
|$
|386
|$
|(224
|)
|$
|280
|Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized)
|NM*
|NM*
|NM*
|0.01
|%
|NM*
|Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail:
|Commercial
|$
|25
|$
|(24
|)
|$
|(33
|)
|$
|(304
|)
|$
|126
|Residential real estate
|94
|21
|280
|—
|(203
|)
|Other consumer
|(27
|)
|22
|139
|80
|357
|Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)
|$
|92
|$
|19
|$
|386
|$
|(224
|)
|$
|280
* Not meaningful
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments
|$
|88,826
|$
|37
|0.17
|%
|$
|698,652
|$
|300
|0.17
|%
|$
|1,138,911
|$
|277
|0.10
|%
|Securities (2)
|1,846,452
|8,478
|1.86
|1,710,143
|6,765
|1.57
|1,311,683
|6,689
|2.07
|Loans receivable, net (3)
|Commercial
|6,037,639
|58,355
|3.92
|5,635,642
|57,829
|4.07
|5,127,940
|53,670
|4.24
|Residential real estate
|2,542,655
|21,339
|3.36
|2,430,635
|20,454
|3.37
|2,327,838
|20,069
|3.45
|Other consumer
|257,024
|2,774
|4.38
|273,007
|3,109
|4.52
|326,907
|4,169
|5.17
|Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees
|(40,457
|)
|—
|—
|(41,889
|)
|—
|—
|(52,887
|)
|—
|—
|Loans receivable, net
|8,796,861
|82,468
|3.79
|8,297,395
|81,392
|3.89
|7,729,798
|77,908
|4.09
|Total interest-earning assets
|10,732,139
|90,983
|3.43
|10,706,190
|88,457
|3.28
|10,180,392
|84,874
|3.38
|Non-interest-earning assets
|1,215,071
|1,247,420
|1,259,109
|Total assets
|$
|11,947,210
|$
|11,953,610
|$
|11,439,501
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|$
|4,377,368
|2,149
|0.20
|%
|$
|4,249,001
|2,851
|0.27
|%
|$
|3,711,976
|4,311
|0.47
|%
|Money market
|788,063
|318
|0.16
|790,471
|282
|0.14
|757,634
|367
|0.20
|Savings
|1,609,415
|125
|0.03
|1,611,522
|141
|0.03
|1,522,603
|179
|0.05
|Time deposits
|767,709
|1,449
|0.77
|819,025
|1,736
|0.84
|1,221,123
|3,639
|1.21
|Total
|7,542,555
|4,041
|0.22
|7,470,019
|5,010
|0.27
|7,213,336
|8,496
|0.48
|FHLB Advances
|29,433
|35
|0.48
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|117,623
|42
|0.14
|132,520
|50
|0.15
|129,444
|95
|0.30
|Other borrowings
|228,522
|2,638
|4.68
|228,980
|2,811
|4.87
|228,368
|2,679
|4.76
|Total borrowings
|375,578
|2,715
|2.93
|361,500
|2,861
|3.14
|357,812
|2,774
|3.14
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|7,918,133
|6,756
|0.35
|7,831,519
|7,871
|0.40
|7,571,148
|11,270
|0.60
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|2,401,797
|2,467,588
|2,212,273
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|99,441
|134,527
|160,500
|Total liabilities
|10,419,371
|10,433,634
|9,943,921
|Stockholders’ equity
|1,527,839
|1,519,976
|1,495,580
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|11,947,210
|$
|11,953,610
|$
|11,439,501
|Net interest income
|$
|84,227
|$
|80,586
|$
|73,604
|Net interest rate spread (4)
|3.08
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.78
|%
|Net interest margin (5)
|3.18
|%
|2.99
|%
|2.93
|%
|Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
|0.16
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.37
|%
(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Selected Financial Condition Data:
|Total assets
|$
|12,164,945
|$
|11,739,616
|$
|11,829,688
|$
|11,483,901
|$
|11,577,472
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
|546,470
|568,255
|314,620
|249,330
|268,511
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses
|1,099,514
|1,139,193
|1,125,382
|1,146,735
|1,082,326
|Equity investments
|93,888
|101,155
|101,314
|90,917
|50,159
|Restricted equity investments, at cost
|56,704
|53,195
|53,017
|52,519
|52,199
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses
|9,065,679
|8,583,352
|8,139,961
|7,774,351
|7,820,590
|Deposits
|10,056,233
|9,732,816
|9,774,097
|9,415,286
|9,502,812
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|75,002
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|312,178
|347,910
|372,179
|370,039
|362,641
|Stockholders’ equity
|1,519,334
|1,516,553
|1,513,249
|1,508,789
|1,498,719
|For the Three Months Ended,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Selected Operating Data:
|Interest income
|$
|90,983
|$
|88,457
|$
|85,420
|$
|83,341
|$
|84,874
|Interest expense
|6,756
|7,871
|8,288
|9,325
|11,270
|Net interest income
|84,227
|80,586
|77,132
|74,016
|73,604
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|1,851
|(1,573
|)
|(3,179
|)
|(6,460
|)
|(620
|)
|Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
|82,376
|82,159
|80,311
|80,476
|74,224
|Other income (excluding net (loss) gain on equity investments)
|11,638
|10,662
|10,349
|11,227
|12,548
|Net (loss) gain on equity investments
|(2,786
|)
|(1,252
|)
|(466
|)
|576
|8,287
|Operating expenses (excluding merger related and branch consolidation expenses, net)
|55,128
|57,097
|54,434
|51,198
|50,291
|Branch consolidation expense, net
|402
|7,286
|4,014
|26
|1,011
|Merger related expenses
|1,965
|451
|225
|446
|381
|Income before provision for income taxes
|33,733
|26,735
|31,521
|40,609
|43,376
|Provision for income taxes
|7,974
|4,078
|7,354
|10,054
|10,679
|Net income
|$
|25,759
|$
|22,657
|$
|24,167
|$
|30,555
|$
|32,697
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|24,755
|$
|21,653
|$
|23,163
|$
|29,551
|$
|31,693
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.53
|Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income
|$
|2,953
|$
|3,610
|$
|3,644
|$
|2,835
|$
|3,650
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|Return on average assets (2)
|0.84
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.78
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.12
|%
|Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)
|0.88
|0.75
|0.82
|1.08
|1.18
|Return on average stockholders’ equity (2)
|6.57
|5.65
|6.05
|7.88
|8.59
|Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3)
|9.94
|8.59
|9.20
|12.07
|13.22
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|12.49
|12.92
|12.79
|13.14
|12.95
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3)
|8.60
|8.89
|8.78
|9.01
|8.83
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|8.13
|8.40
|8.29
|8.50
|8.33
|Net interest rate spread
|3.08
|2.88
|2.80
|2.75
|2.78
|Net interest margin
|3.18
|2.99
|2.93
|2.89
|2.93
|Operating expenses to average assets (2)
|1.95
|2.15
|1.98
|1.80
|1.83
|Efficiency ratio (2) (4)
|61.77
|72.04
|67.43
|60.21
|54.73
|Loans-to-deposits
|90.60
|88.60
|83.71
|83.06
|82.84
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Trust and Asset Management:
|Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)
|$
|296,818
|$
|287,404
|$
|274,807
|$
|278,785
|$
|274,172
|Nest Egg AUA/M
|415,478
|428,558
|423,563
|425,921
|410,497
|Total AUA/M
|712,296
|715,962
|698,370
|704,706
|684,669
|Per Share Data:
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Stockholders' equity per common share at end of period
|25.58
|25.63
|25.47
|25.22
|24.84
|Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3)
|15.94
|15.93
|15.78
|15.58
|15.26
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|59,388,983
|59,175,046
|59,417,266
|59,834,018
|60,329,504
|Preferred shares outstanding at end of period
|57,370
|57,370
|57,370
|57,370
|57,370
|Number of full-service customer facilities:
|38
|47
|58
|58
|62
|Quarterly Average Balances
|Total securities
|$
|1,846,452
|$
|1,710,143
|$
|1,542,630
|$
|1,501,484
|$
|1,311,683
|Loans receivable, net
|8,796,861
|8,297,395
|7,864,720
|7,788,919
|7,729,798
|Total interest-earning assets
|10,732,139
|10,706,190
|10,461,147
|10,282,888
|10,180,392
|Total goodwill and core deposit intangible
|518,106
|519,401
|520,765
|522,122
|523,499
|Total assets
|11,947,210
|11,953,610
|11,738,037
|11,539,732
|11,439,501
|Time deposits
|767,709
|819,025
|904,384
|1,002,086
|1,221,123
|Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
|9,944,352
|9,937,607
|9,699,033
|9,507,392
|9,425,609
|Total borrowed funds
|375,578
|361,500
|371,189
|363,531
|357,812
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|7,918,133
|7,831,519
|7,494,099
|7,408,720
|7,571,148
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|2,401,797
|2,467,588
|2,576,123
|2,462,203
|2,212,273
|Stockholders' equity
|1,527,839
|1,519,976
|1,519,488
|1,504,035
|1,495,580
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|1,009,733
|1,000,575
|998,723
|981,913
|972,081
|Quarterly Yields
|Total securities
|1.86
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.62
|%
|2.07
|%
|Loans receivable, net
|3.79
|3.89
|3.98
|3.97
|4.09
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.43
|3.28
|3.24
|3.25
|3.38
|Time deposits
|0.77
|0.84
|0.94
|1.03
|1.21
|Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
|0.16
|0.20
|0.22
|0.27
|0.37
|Total borrowed funds
|2.93
|3.14
|3.11
|3.31
|3.14
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.35
|0.40
|0.44
|0.50
|0.60
|Net interest spread
|3.08
|2.88
|2.80
|2.75
|2.78
|Net interest margin
|3.18
|2.99
|2.93
|2.89
|2.93
(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Core Earnings:
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|24,755
|$
|21,653
|$
|23,163
|$
|29,551
|$
|31,693
|Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:
|Merger related expenses
|1,965
|451
|225
|446
|381
|Branch consolidation expense, net (1)
|402
|7,286
|4,014
|26
|1,011
|Net loss (gain) on equity investments
|2,786
|1,252
|466
|(576
|)
|(8,287
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense on items
|(1,141
|)
|(2,144
|)
|(1,138
|)
|26
|1,666
|Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|28,767
|$
|28,498
|$
|26,730
|$
|29,473
|$
|26,464
|Income tax expense
|7,974
|4,078
|7,354
|10,054
|10,679
|Credit loss provision (benefit)
|1,851
|(1,573
|)
|(3,179
|)
|(6,460
|)
|(620
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items
|(1,141
|)
|(2,144
|)
|(1,138
|)
|26
|1,666
|Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)
|$
|39,733
|$
|33,147
|$
|32,043
|$
|33,041
|$
|34,857
|Core earnings diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.44
|Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.58
|Core Ratios (Annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.98
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.94
|%
|Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity
|11.55
|11.30
|10.62
|12.04
|11.04
|Efficiency ratio
|57.51
|62.57
|62.22
|60.06
|58.37
(1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Tangible Equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,519,334
|$
|1,516,553
|$
|1,513,249
|$
|1,508,789
|$
|1,498,719
|Less:
|Goodwill
|500,319
|500,319
|500,319
|500,319
|500,319
|Core deposit intangible
|17,005
|18,215
|19,558
|20,912
|22,273
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|1,002,010
|998,019
|993,372
|987,558
|976,127
|Less:
|Preferred stock
|55,527
|55,527
|55,527
|55,527
|55,527
|Tangible common equity
|$
|946,483
|$
|942,492
|$
|937,845
|$
|932,031
|$
|920,600
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|12,164,945
|$
|11,739,616
|$
|11,829,688
|$
|11,483,901
|$
|11,577,472
|Less:
|Goodwill
|500,319
|500,319
|500,319
|500,319
|500,319
|Core deposit intangible
|17,005
|18,215
|19,558
|20,912
|22,273
|Tangible assets
|$
|11,647,621
|$
|11,221,082
|$
|11,309,811
|$
|10,962,670
|$
|11,054,880
|Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets
|8.60
|%
|8.89
|%
|8.78
|%
|9.01
|%
|8.83
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.13
|%
|8.40
|%
|8.29
|%
|8.50
|%
|8.33
|%
