OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

| Source: OceanFirst Financial Corp. OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Toms River, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

RED BANK, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $24.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $31.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

 For the Three Months Ended,
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):2022 2021 2021
Return on average assets0.84% 0.72% 1.12%
Return on average stockholders’ equity6.57  5.65  8.59 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a)9.94  8.59  13.22 
Efficiency ratio61.77  72.04  54.73 
Net interest margin3.18  2.99  2.93 
         

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $28.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Non-core operations had an adverse impact of $4.0 million, net of tax, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Core earnings before income taxes and credit loss provision (“PTPP”) was $39.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

 For the Three Months Ended,
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
Core Ratios1 (Annualized): 2022   2021   2021 
Return on average assets 0.98%  0.95%  0.94%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 11.55   11.30   11.04 
Efficiency ratio 57.51   62.57   58.37 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.49  $0.48  $0.44 
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.67   0.56   0.58 
            

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Loan and Deposit Growth: Loan growth for the quarter was $486.1 million, reflecting record loan originations of $1.02 billion and the purchase of residential loan pools of $161.7 million. The committed loan pipeline remains strong at $515.4 million. In addition, deposits increased $323.4 million during the first quarter, while cost of deposits decreased four basis points to 0.16%, from 0.20%, in the prior linked quarter. The loans-to-deposits ratio increased to 90.60%, from 88.60%, in the prior linked quarter.
  • Strengthening Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income increased by $3.6 million to $84.2 million, from $80.6 million, in the prior linked quarter. Net interest margin increased to 3.18%, as compared to 2.99% in the prior linked quarter, largely driven by the deployment of excess liquidity to fund interest earning assets.
  • Expense Management: Total operating expenses decreased to $57.5 million, from $64.8 million in the prior linked quarter, and operating expenses excluding non-core operations decreased to $55.1 million from $57.1 million, for the same periods, reflecting improving trends in the Bank’s cost reduction initiatives. These efforts improved the efficiency ratio to 61.77%, from 72.04%, in the prior linked quarter, and core efficiency ratio improved to 57.51%, from 62.57%, in the prior linked quarter.
  • Branch Consolidations: The Company completed its consolidation of 10 branches during the first quarter for a total of 77 branches consolidated since 2013. Average deposits per branch totaled $264.6 million as of March 31, 2022.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and credit loss provision (“PTPP”), and ratios derived from them, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expenses, net loss (gain) on equity investments, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and credit loss provision (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report strong first quarter results, including record loan originations of over $1 billion, a material expansion in net interest margin, and decreased operating expenses. The exceptional loan growth, along with increased deposits, resulted in an increased loan to deposit ratio of 90.60%. Although deposits grew, our cost of deposits decreased to 16 basis points reflecting our continued commitment to building a high quality funding base.” Mr. Maher added, “As interest rates have begun to increase, our discipline regarding rate positions has protected our shareholders’ tangible book value position and set the stage for continued earnings growth.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 101st consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on May 20, 2022 to common stockholders of record on May 9, 2022. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 16, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record on April 29, 2022.

The Company completed its acquisition of a majority interest in Trident Abstract Title Agency, LLC on April 1, 2022.

Results of Operations
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $4.0 million, net of tax, while net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $5.2 million, net of tax. Core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $28.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $26.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased from $28.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter, which was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $6.8 million, net of tax.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased to $84.2 million, as compared to $73.6 million for the corresponding prior year period, reflecting an increase in net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets increased by $551.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to loan and securities growth, which was primarily funded by the redeployment of excess cash. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, increased by $1.07 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same prior year period.

Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased to 3.18% from 2.93% for the same prior year period. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.12% and 0.18% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.06% from 2.75%. Net interest margin expansion was primarily attributable to the decrease in excess balance sheet liquidity used to fund loan and securities growth. In addition, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.35% from 0.60% for the corresponding prior year period, as a result of the downward repricing of deposits. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.37% for the same prior year period.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by $3.6 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, and net interest margin increased to 3.18%, as compared to 2.99% for the prior linked quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.12% and 0.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.06% from 2.81%. The net interest margin expansion was primarily attributable to the decrease in excess balance sheet liquidity used to fund loan and securities growth. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 3.43% from 3.28% in the prior linked quarter. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.40% in the prior linked quarter, partly due to a decrease in higher-costing time deposits.

Provision/Benefit for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the credit loss expense was $1.9 million, as compared to a credit loss benefit of $620,000 for the corresponding prior year period and a credit loss benefit of $1.6 million in the prior linked quarter. The credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was influenced by slowing prepayment rate assumptions primarily impacting the residential real estate portfolio, strong loan portfolio growth, and macro-economic forecast uncertainty related to the Russia-Ukraine war, partly offset by positive trends in the Bank’s criticized and classified assets and favorable employment outlook.

Net loan recoveries were $92,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $280,000 for the corresponding prior year period and $19,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, other income decreased to $8.9 million, as compared to $20.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. Other income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 included net losses of $2.8 million and net gains of $8.3 million, respectively, related to the net loss/gain on equity investments, which are considered non-core operations.

Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income of $910,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in net gain on sales of loans of $1.7 million and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan origination referral fees of $662,000 in the prior year, partly offset by an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.7 million.

Excluding non-core operations of $1.3 million in the prior linked quarter, other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased $976,000, primarily due to an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.5 million.

Non-interest Expense
Operating expenses increased to $57.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $51.7 million in the same prior year period. Operating expenses for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 included $2.4 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations.

Excluding non-core operations, the $4.8 million increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $2.3 million, relating to the commercial banking strategy and the commercial banking hires in expansion markets of Boston and Baltimore as well as additional hires in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia, data processing expense of $1.7 million, as a result of the migration to a new core banking system, and occupancy expense of $683,000.

Excluding non-core operations of $7.7 million in the prior linked quarter, operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, decreased $2.0 million, primarily due to a decrease in data processing expense of $2.0 million.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $8.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $10.7 million for the same prior year period, and $4.1 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 24.6% for the same prior year period and 15.3% for the prior linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the prior linked quarter was primarily due to the allocation of more taxable income to jurisdictions other than New Jersey with lower income tax rates and other tax optimization efforts.

Financial Condition
Total assets increased by $425.3 million to $12.16 billion at March 31, 2022, from $11.74 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans of $15.0 million and $22.9 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, increased by $494.0 million, to $9.09 billion at March 31, 2022, from $8.60 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to loan originations and purchases of $161.7 million of residential real estate loan pools. Total debt securities decreased by $61.5 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to December 31, 2021.

Deposits increased by $323.4 million to $10.06 billion at March 31, 2022, from $9.73 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits excluding time deposits increased by $211.1 million to $9.17 billion at March 31, 2022, from $8.96 billion at December 31, 2021, due to organic growth in all deposit categories. Time deposits increased to $887.3 million at March 31, 2022, from $775.0 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to an increase in brokered time deposits, which were less costly than comparable term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The loans-to-deposit ratio at March 31, 2022 was 90.6%, as compared to 88.6% at December 31, 2021. FHLB advances increased to $75.0 million at March 31, 2022 from $0 at December 31, 2021 to fund loan growth. Other borrowings decreased by $34.7 million to $194.4 million at March 31, 2022, from $229.1 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the extinguishment of $35.0 million of subordinated debt.

Stockholders’ equity was $1.52 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $12.3 million to $15.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $2.8 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale which were impacted by higher interest rates. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 100,444 shares under its stock repurchase programs at a weighted average cost of $21.35 and there were 3,207,217 shares available for repurchase at March 31, 2022 under the existing repurchase programs. Stockholders’ equity per common share decreased to $25.58 at March 31, 2022, as compared to $25.63 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity per common share increased to $15.94 at March 31, 2022, as compared to $15.93 at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality
The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $26.9 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $25.5 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s non-performing loans, excluding $3.7 million and $6.5 million of non-performing purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, increased to $23.2 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $18.9 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to one commercial relationship of $3.2 million, which moved to non-performing loans. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 187.9% at March 31, 2022, as compared to 191.6% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans, excluding PCD loans, was 218.3% at March 31, 2022, as compared to 257.8% at December 31, 2021. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans expanded to $18.7 million at March 31, 2022, from $14.5 million at December 31, 2021. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing and PCD loans, expanded to $15.9 million at March 31, 2022, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.56% of total loans at March 31, 2022, as compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $67.5 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2022.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations, and in some instances excluding income taxes and credit loss provision, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only. Stockholders of record are invited to participate in the live webcast of the meeting, which will offer the same rights and opportunities to participate as at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure access and participation. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting was April 6, 2022. Voting before the meeting is encouraged, even for stockholders planning to participate in the live virtual broadcast. Votes may be submitted by telephone or online according to the instructions on the proxy card or by mail. A link to the live webcast, and a replay of the event, is available by visiting oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Access will begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in with the control number provided on the proxy card prior to the 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time scheduled start. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the live meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OCFC2022 by entering the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card or notice. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, the Company encourages all eligible stockholders to vote using proxy card materials included in the meeting materials distributed beginning April 26, 2022. As a reminder, participating in the meeting is not required to vote.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (844) 200-6205, using the access code 956037. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 401866, from one hour after the end of the call until July 29, 2022. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $12.2 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

  March 31, December 31, March 31,
   2022   2021   2021 
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $210,919  $204,949  $1,173,665 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value  546,470   568,255   268,511 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,380 at March 31, 2022, $1,467 at December 31, 2021, and $1,717 at March 31, 2021 (estimated fair value of $1,050,892 at March 31, 2022, $1,152,744 at December 31, 2021 and $1,099,745 at March 31, 2021)  1,099,514   1,139,193   1,082,326 
Equity investments  93,888   101,155   50,159 
Restricted equity investments, at cost  56,704   53,195   52,199 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $50,598 at March 31, 2022, $48,850 at December 31, 2021 and $59,976 at March 31, 2021  9,065,679   8,583,352   7,820,590 
Loans held-for-sale        43,175 
Interest and dividends receivable  33,353   32,606   32,819 
Other real estate owned  106   106   106 
Premises and equipment, net  126,767   125,828   110,093 
Bank owned life insurance  259,121   259,207   264,548 
Assets held for sale  5,676   6,229   5,340 
Goodwill  500,319   500,319   500,319 
Core deposit intangible  17,005   18,215   22,273 
Other assets  149,424   147,007   151,349 
Total assets $12,164,945  $11,739,616  $11,577,472 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Deposits $10,056,233  $9,732,816  $9,502,812 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  75,002       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers  117,782   118,769   134,465 
Other borrowings  194,396   229,141   228,176 
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance  25,398   20,305   20,980 
Other liabilities  176,800   122,032   192,320 
Total liabilities  10,645,611   10,223,063   10,078,753 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,519,334   1,516,553   1,498,719 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $12,164,945  $11,739,616  $11,577,472 
             

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
   2022   2021   2021 
  |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|
Interest income:      
Loans $82,468  $81,392  $77,908 
Debt securities  7,504   5,654   5,355 
Equity investments and other  1,011   1,411   1,611 
Total interest income  90,983   88,457   84,874 
Interest expense:      
Deposits  4,041   5,010   8,496 
Borrowed funds  2,715   2,861   2,774 
Total interest expense  6,756   7,871   11,270 
Net interest income  84,227   80,586   73,604 
Credit loss expense (benefit)  1,851   (1,573)  (620)
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  82,376   82,159   74,224 
Other income:      
Bankcard services revenue  2,963   3,308   3,052 
Trust and asset management revenue  609   562   599 
Fees and service charges  3,060   3,314   3,737 
Net gain on sales of loans  177   6   1,916 
Net (loss) gain on equity investments  (2,786)  (1,252)  8,287 
Net loss from other real estate operations  (2)  (3)  (8)
Income from bank owned life insurance  2,103   2,061   1,415 
Commercial loan swap income  2,781   1,323   1,111 
Other  (53)  91   726 
Total other income  8,852   9,410   20,835 
Operating expenses:      
Compensation and employee benefits  30,695   31,006   28,366 
Occupancy  5,744   5,101   5,061 
Equipment  1,370   1,435   1,578 
Marketing  616   614   434 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments  1,890   1,733   1,864 
Data processing  5,736   7,774   4,031 
Check card processing  982   1,170   1,372 
Professional fees  3,322   2,726   2,837 
Amortization of core deposit intangible  1,210   1,343   1,395 
Branch consolidation expense, net  402   7,286   1,011 
Merger related expenses  1,965   451   381 
Other operating expense  3,563   4,195   3,353 
Total operating expenses  57,495   64,834   51,683 
Income before provision for income taxes  33,733   26,735   43,376 
Provision for income taxes  7,974   4,078   10,679 
Net income  25,759   22,657   32,697 
Dividends on preferred shares  1,004   1,004   1,004 
Net income available to common stockholders $24,755  $21,653  $31,693 
Basic earnings per share $0.42  $0.37  $0.53 
Diluted earnings per share $0.42  $0.37  $0.53 
Average basic shares outstanding  58,739   58,801   59,840 
Average diluted shares outstanding  58,943   59,044   60,101 
             

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE  At
   March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Commercial:           
Commercial real estate - investor  $4,607,880  $4,378,061  $3,922,983  $3,836,230  $3,804,351 
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied  1,057,246   1,055,065   1,123,973   1,045,514   1,066,351 
Commercial and industrial   502,739   449,224   457,674   474,919   498,245 
Total commercial   6,167,865   5,882,350   5,504,630   5,356,663   5,368,947 
Consumer:           
Residential real estate   2,687,927   2,479,701   2,401,240   2,168,545   2,189,348 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")  253,184   260,819   275,962   295,582   314,242 
Total consumer   2,941,111   2,740,520   2,677,202   2,464,127   2,503,590 
Total loans   9,108,976   8,622,870   8,181,832   7,820,790   7,872,537 
Deferred origination costs (fees), net  7,301   9,332   8,282   7,437   8,029 
Allowance for loan credit losses   (50,598)  (48,850)  (50,153)  (53,876)  (59,976)
Loans receivable, net  $9,065,679  $8,583,352  $8,139,961  $7,774,351  $7,820,590 
Mortgage loans serviced for others $58,089  $60,447  $64,840  $68,778  $74,037 
 At March 31, 2022 Average Yield          
Loan pipeline (1):           
Commercial4.07% $385,986  $539,426  $482,942  $463,388  $154,946 
Residential real estate3.45   116,554   123,211   160,070   153,798   178,352 
Other consumer4.48   12,814   8,381   8,420   11,369   11,031 
Total3.94% $515,354  $671,018  $651,432  $628,555  $344,329 


 For the Three Months Ended 
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 
 Average Yield           
Loan originations:            
Commercial3.66% $816,517 $780,464 $585,667 $259,163(2)$547,591(2)
Residential real estate3.08   192,721(3) 195,942(3) 174,365(3) 173,354  189,942 
Other consumer4.35   12,718  12,552  11,782  14,870  10,278 
Total3.56% $1,021,956 $988,958 $771,814 $447,387 $747,811 
Loans sold  $703(4)$649 $1,756 $29,556 $67,500 
                  

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $13 million and $60 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(3) Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $161.7 million, $82.2 million and $219.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(4) Excludes the sale of higher risk commercial loans of $12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

DEPOSITSAt
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Type of Account         
Non-interest-bearing$2,444,833  $2,412,056  $2,467,952  $2,505,355  $2,417,935 
Interest-bearing checking 4,287,745   4,201,736   4,013,565   3,628,741   3,623,132 
Money market 811,588   736,090   816,691   734,320   782,459 
Savings 1,624,751   1,607,933   1,620,447   1,590,441   1,568,528 
Time deposits 887,316   775,001   855,442   956,429   1,110,758 
Total deposits$10,056,233  $9,732,816  $9,774,097  $9,415,286  $9,502,812 
                    

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Non-performing loans:         
Commercial real estate - investor$3,575  $3,614  $8,506  $15,211  $18,520 
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 9,632   11,904   12,524   12,100   12,345 
Commercial and industrial 2,830   277   418   1,635   1,689 
Residential real estate 7,047   6,114   5,505   6,137   6,422 
Other consumer 3,841   3,585   3,351   3,576   3,782 
Total non-performing loans 26,925   25,494   30,304   38,659   42,758 
Other real estate owned 106   106   106   106   106 
Total non-performing assets$27,031  $25,600  $30,410  $38,765  $42,864 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days$18,691  $14,546  $7,840  $6,364  $18,421 
Troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”):         
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)$11,914  $11,311  $9,962  $10,120  $5,107 
Performing 7,716   12,320   9,661   10,311   11,466 
Total TDRs$19,630  $23,631  $19,623  $20,431  $16,573 
Allowance for loan credit losses$50,598  $48,850  $50,153  $53,876  $59,976 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1) 0.56%  0.57%  0.61%  0.69%  0.76%
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (1) 187.92   191.61   165.50   139.36   140.27 
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.30   0.30   0.37   0.49   0.54 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.22   0.22   0.26   0.34   0.37 
PCD loans         
PCD loans$37,032  $41,817  $41,372  $40,064  $44,421 
Non-performing PCD loans 3,745   6,546   6,960   6,979   8,630 
Delinquent PCD loans 30 to 89 days 2,749   1,000   1,193   1,051   1,944 
TDR PCD loans 1,033   337   345   317   322 
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (2)         
Non-performing loans 23,180   18,948   23,344   31,680   34,128 
Non-performing assets 23,286   19,054   23,450   31,786   34,234 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days 15,942   13,546   6,647   5,313   16,477 
TDRs 18,597   23,294   19,278   20,114   16,251 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (1) 218.28%  257.81%  214.84%  170.06%  175.74%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.25   0.22   0.29   0.41   0.43 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.19   0.16   0.20   0.28   0.30 
                    

(1) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $16.9 million, $18.9 million, $21.3 million, $23.6 million and $25.7 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) All balances and ratios below exclude PCD loans.

NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS)For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs):         
Loan charge-offs$(143) $(92) $(163) $(420) $(356)
Recoveries on loans 235   111   549   196   636 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)$92  $19  $386  $(224) $280 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM*   NM*   NM*   0.01%  NM* 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail:         
Commercial$25  $(24) $(33) $(304) $126 
Residential real estate 94   21   280      (203)
Other consumer (27)  22   139   80   357 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)$92  $19  $386  $(224) $280 
                    

* Not meaningful

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2022   2021   2021 
(dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$88,826  $37 0.17% $698,652  $300 0.17% $1,138,911  $277 0.10%
Securities (2) 1,846,452   8,478 1.86   1,710,143   6,765 1.57   1,311,683   6,689 2.07 
Loans receivable, net (3)                 
Commercial 6,037,639   58,355 3.92   5,635,642   57,829 4.07   5,127,940   53,670 4.24 
Residential real estate 2,542,655   21,339 3.36   2,430,635   20,454 3.37   2,327,838   20,069 3.45 
Other consumer 257,024   2,774 4.38   273,007   3,109 4.52   326,907   4,169 5.17 
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (40,457)      (41,889)      (52,887)    
Loans receivable, net 8,796,861   82,468 3.79   8,297,395   81,392 3.89   7,729,798   77,908 4.09 
Total interest-earning assets 10,732,139   90,983 3.43   10,706,190   88,457 3.28   10,180,392   84,874 3.38 
Non-interest-earning assets 1,215,071       1,247,420       1,259,109     
Total assets$11,947,210      $11,953,610      $11,439,501     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing checking$4,377,368   2,149 0.20% $4,249,001   2,851 0.27% $3,711,976   4,311 0.47%
Money market 788,063   318 0.16   790,471   282 0.14   757,634   367 0.20 
Savings 1,609,415   125 0.03   1,611,522   141 0.03   1,522,603   179 0.05 
Time deposits 767,709   1,449 0.77   819,025   1,736 0.84   1,221,123   3,639 1.21 
Total 7,542,555   4,041 0.22   7,470,019   5,010 0.27   7,213,336   8,496 0.48 
FHLB Advances 29,433   35 0.48               
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 117,623   42 0.14   132,520   50 0.15   129,444   95 0.30 
Other borrowings 228,522   2,638 4.68   228,980   2,811 4.87   228,368   2,679 4.76 
Total borrowings 375,578   2,715 2.93   361,500   2,861 3.14   357,812   2,774 3.14 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,918,133   6,756 0.35   7,831,519   7,871 0.40   7,571,148   11,270 0.60 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,401,797       2,467,588       2,212,273     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 99,441       134,527       160,500     
Total liabilities 10,419,371       10,433,634       9,943,921     
Stockholders’ equity 1,527,839       1,519,976       1,495,580     
Total liabilities and equity$11,947,210      $11,953,610      $11,439,501     
Net interest income  $84,227     $80,586     $73,604  
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.08%     2.88%     2.78%
Net interest margin (5)    3.18%     2.99%     2.93%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)    0.16%     0.20%     0.37%
                     

(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Selected Financial Condition Data:          
Total assets $12,164,945  $11,739,616  $11,829,688  $11,483,901  $11,577,472 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value  546,470   568,255   314,620   249,330   268,511 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses  1,099,514   1,139,193   1,125,382   1,146,735   1,082,326 
Equity investments  93,888   101,155   101,314   90,917   50,159 
Restricted equity investments, at cost  56,704   53,195   53,017   52,519   52,199 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses  9,065,679   8,583,352   8,139,961   7,774,351   7,820,590 
Deposits  10,056,233   9,732,816   9,774,097   9,415,286   9,502,812 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  75,002             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings  312,178   347,910   372,179   370,039   362,641 
Stockholders’ equity  1,519,334   1,516,553   1,513,249   1,508,789   1,498,719 


  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Selected Operating Data:          
Interest income $90,983  $88,457  $85,420  $83,341  $84,874 
Interest expense  6,756   7,871   8,288   9,325   11,270 
Net interest income  84,227   80,586   77,132   74,016   73,604 
Credit loss expense (benefit)  1,851   (1,573)  (3,179)  (6,460)  (620)
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  82,376   82,159   80,311   80,476   74,224 
Other income (excluding net (loss) gain on equity investments)  11,638   10,662   10,349   11,227   12,548 
Net (loss) gain on equity investments  (2,786)  (1,252)  (466)  576   8,287 
Operating expenses (excluding merger related and branch consolidation expenses, net)  55,128   57,097   54,434   51,198   50,291 
Branch consolidation expense, net  402   7,286   4,014   26   1,011 
Merger related expenses  1,965   451   225   446   381 
Income before provision for income taxes  33,733   26,735   31,521   40,609   43,376 
Provision for income taxes  7,974   4,078   7,354   10,054   10,679 
Net income $25,759  $22,657  $24,167  $30,555  $32,697 
Net income available to common stockholders $24,755  $21,653  $23,163  $29,551  $31,693 
Diluted earnings per share $0.42  $0.37  $0.39  $0.49  $0.53 
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $2,953  $3,610  $3,644  $2,835  $3,650 
                     


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2022 2021 2021 2021 2021
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):          
Performance Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets (2) 0.84% 0.72% 0.78% 1.03% 1.12%
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.88  0.75  0.82  1.08  1.18 
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 6.57  5.65  6.05  7.88  8.59 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 9.94  8.59  9.20  12.07  13.22 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.49  12.92  12.79  13.14  12.95 
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 8.60  8.89  8.78  9.01  8.83 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.13  8.40  8.29  8.50  8.33 
Net interest rate spread 3.08  2.88  2.80  2.75  2.78 
Net interest margin 3.18  2.99  2.93  2.89  2.93 
Operating expenses to average assets (2) 1.95  2.15  1.98  1.80  1.83 
Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 61.77  72.04  67.43  60.21  54.73 
Loans-to-deposits 90.60  88.60  83.71  83.06  82.84 
                


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Trust and Asset Management:          
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $296,818  $287,404  $274,807  $278,785  $274,172 
Nest Egg AUA/M  415,478   428,558   423,563   425,921   410,497 
Total AUA/M  712,296   715,962   698,370   704,706   684,669 
Per Share Data:          
Cash dividends per common share $0.17  $0.17  $0.17  $0.17  $0.17 
Stockholders' equity per common share at end of period  25.58   25.63   25.47   25.22   24.84 
Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3)  15.94   15.93   15.78   15.58   15.26 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  59,388,983   59,175,046   59,417,266   59,834,018   60,329,504 
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period  57,370   57,370   57,370   57,370   57,370 
Number of full-service customer facilities:  38   47   58   58   62 
Quarterly Average Balances          
Total securities $1,846,452  $1,710,143  $1,542,630  $1,501,484  $1,311,683 
Loans receivable, net  8,796,861   8,297,395   7,864,720   7,788,919   7,729,798 
Total interest-earning assets  10,732,139   10,706,190   10,461,147   10,282,888   10,180,392 
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible  518,106   519,401   520,765   522,122   523,499 
Total assets  11,947,210   11,953,610   11,738,037   11,539,732   11,439,501 
Time deposits  767,709   819,025   904,384   1,002,086   1,221,123 
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)  9,944,352   9,937,607   9,699,033   9,507,392   9,425,609 
Total borrowed funds  375,578   361,500   371,189   363,531   357,812 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,918,133   7,831,519   7,494,099   7,408,720   7,571,148 
Non-interest bearing deposits  2,401,797   2,467,588   2,576,123   2,462,203   2,212,273 
Stockholders' equity  1,527,839   1,519,976   1,519,488   1,504,035   1,495,580 
Tangible stockholders’ equity  1,009,733   1,000,575   998,723   981,913   972,081 
           
Quarterly Yields          
Total securities  1.86%  1.57%  1.57%  1.62%  2.07%
Loans receivable, net  3.79   3.89   3.98   3.97   4.09 
Total interest-earning assets  3.43   3.28   3.24   3.25   3.38 
Time deposits  0.77   0.84   0.94   1.03   1.21 
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)  0.16   0.20   0.22   0.27   0.37 
Total borrowed funds  2.93   3.14   3.11   3.31   3.14 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.35   0.40   0.44   0.50   0.60 
Net interest spread  3.08   2.88   2.80   2.75   2.78 
Net interest margin  3.18   2.99   2.93   2.89   2.93 
                     

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Core Earnings:          
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $24,755  $21,653  $23,163  $29,551  $31,693 
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:          
Merger related expenses  1,965   451   225   446   381 
Branch consolidation expense, net (1)  402   7,286   4,014   26   1,011 
Net loss (gain) on equity investments  2,786   1,252   466   (576)  (8,287)
Income tax (benefit) expense on items  (1,141)  (2,144)  (1,138)  26   1,666 
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $28,767  $28,498  $26,730  $29,473  $26,464 
Income tax expense  7,974   4,078   7,354   10,054   10,679 
Credit loss provision (benefit)  1,851   (1,573)  (3,179)  (6,460)  (620)
Income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items  (1,141)  (2,144)  (1,138)  26   1,666 
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $39,733  $33,147  $32,043  $33,041  $34,857 
Core earnings diluted earnings per share $0.49  $0.48  $0.45  $0.49  $0.44 
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $0.67  $0.56  $0.54  $0.55  $0.58 
           
Core Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets  0.98%  0.95%  0.90%  1.02%  0.94%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity  11.55   11.30   10.62   12.04   11.04 
Efficiency ratio  57.51   62.57   62.22   60.06   58.37 
 

(1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the three months ended December 31, 2021.  

  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Tangible Equity:          
Total stockholders' equity $1,519,334  $1,516,553  $1,513,249  $1,508,789  $1,498,719 
Less:          
Goodwill  500,319   500,319   500,319   500,319   500,319 
Core deposit intangible  17,005   18,215   19,558   20,912   22,273 
Tangible stockholders' equity  1,002,010   998,019   993,372   987,558   976,127 
Less:          
Preferred stock  55,527   55,527   55,527   55,527   55,527 
Tangible common equity $946,483  $942,492  $937,845  $932,031  $920,600 
           
Tangible Assets:           
Total assets $12,164,945  $11,739,616  $11,829,688  $11,483,901  $11,577,472 
Less:          
Goodwill  500,319   500,319   500,319   500,319   500,319 
Core deposit intangible  17,005   18,215   19,558   20,912   22,273 
Tangible assets $11,647,621  $11,221,082  $11,309,811  $10,962,670  $11,054,880 
           
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets  8.60%  8.89%  8.78%  9.01%  8.83%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.13%  8.40%  8.29%  8.50%  8.33%
                     

Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com