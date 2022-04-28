U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation Announces Jeff Webb, USNA Class of ’95, as Incoming President and CEO

Annapolis, MD, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Former Navy Seal, Long-Time Supporter of Alumni Association and Foundation, Volunteer and Co-Founder for Initiatives Serving Families of the Fallen and Wounded Chosen to Lead Organization

Annapolis, MD - The United States Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation has selected Mr. Jeff R. Webb ’95 as its next President and CEO. After graduating from the Naval Academy, Webb served five years as a U.S. Navy SEAL officer. He has spent the last fifteen years in the financial services industry - most recently as Principal with Bessemer Trust. Webb devoted seven years as a director of Families of the Wounded Fund, which provides direct financial support to the families and caregivers of severely wounded combat troops. His 15 years of active volunteer service in the alumni community included six years as the Eastern Region Trustee for the Alumni Association, chair of the Board of Trustees Communications Committee, 10 years on the USNA Memorial Oversight Committee, and co-founding the Run To Honor Shared Interest Group, which honors Naval Academy alumni who are lost in combat or training operations.

“Stepping into this role is the opportunity of a lifetime for me and my family,” said Webb. “To be able to dedicate myself professionally to institutions that have meant so much to me personally is an absolute privilege and an honor. I am incredibly fortunate to join a talented staff that has performed exceptionally well during challenging years. As a team, we will work together to understand the needs and interests of our wonderfully diverse alumni body so that we can deliver world-class programs and services. Thanks to the phenomenal leadership of my predecessor, Byron Marchant ’78, the Enterprise is well positioned to carry this mission forward.”

Webb is married to Shannon Revell Webb, a 2004 graduate of the Naval Academy. Shannon served in the Navy for nearly six years as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officer. She then attended the Wharton School of Business and has worked in corporate development over the last eight years. She is a long-time volunteer, director, and former President of Run to Honor. The Webbs have four children.

“Our Class of 1995 was hit hard by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We wanted to honor all of our fallen Naval Academy shipmates and their families in a personal and profound way,” said Giovanna (Kostrubala) Meek ’95, Webb’s Naval Academy classmate and partner in co-founding the Run to Honor Shared Interest Group. “I cherish the journey we have been on together, to lock arms as a community to care for one another. Jeff is an excellent leader and businessman, but what strongly differentiates him is his vision, compassion, and humility.”

The eight-member Joint Search Committee was co-chaired by Admiral Mark Ferguson ’78, USN (Ret.), chair of the Naval Academy Alumni Association Board of Trustees, and J. Ronald Terwilliger ’63, chair of the Naval Academy Foundation Board of Directors.

“I want to thank the eight members of our Joint Search Committee for their outstanding service and vital contribution to our alumni community in the difficult task of narrowing the field from approximately 50 outstanding nominees, including many nominated by alumni,” said Ferguson. “Jeff emerged from that richly talented and representative field as the best overall fit to lead our Association and Foundation going forward.”

The executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles assisted with the search, underway since December 2021, when the previous President and CEO, Byron Marchant ’78, gave notice of his departure. “I want to thank our partner Heidrick and Struggles for helping us conduct a truly professional and rigorous search process from the start,” said Terwilliger. “Congratulations to Jeff, his wife Shannon, and their family. I am thrilled to partner with Jeff as we take this next great step forward as an Enterprise.”

The CEO leads a staff that performs alumni engagement services as well as heritage promotion, fundraising, and stewardship supporting the annual operating and long-term strategic objectives of the Naval Academy.

“I have known Jeff since the inception of my tenure as CEO in 2009 when we mutually started an effort to formally honor fallen alumni families; an effort that eventually became an annual Alumni Association event,” said Marchant. “He represents the best qualities of our alumni community. I welcome the opportunity to help ensure Jeff and Shannon have a successful transition as our new President and CEO family. The Long Blue Line will be in good hands.”

Other Joint Search Committee members included: Vice Admiral John Ryan ’67, USN (Ret.); Rear Admiral Julius Caesar ’77, USN (Ret.); Matice Wright-Springer ’88; JoAnna Sohovich ’93; Becky Haase ’94; and Donald Horner III ’08. Robert Gast, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, served as the committee’s staff liaison.

“I wish to the thank the Board of Trustees, the Board of Directors, and the search committee for their trust and confidence in selecting me as President and CEO,” Webb continued. “They are highly committed volunteer leaders who care deeply for our alumni body and the Naval Academy. I look forward to partnering with them in support of the premier leadership institution in the country.”

The United States Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation shares a single CEO and operates as a fully integrated organization to support the alumni community and the Naval Academy.

Webb will report as President and CEO in June. In the interim, Gast will continue to serve as Senior Executive in Charge.

