Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

YORK, Pa., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Codorus Valley, or the Corporation) (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (PeoplesBank), today announced net income of $3.1 million or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This compares to a net income of $2.7 million or $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $359,000 or 13.3 percent and net income of $3.9 million or $0.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter financial and operational highlights include:

Quarterly net income of $3.1 million compared to net income of $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $2.7 million in the linked quarter

Board of Directors declared a cash dividend at $0.15 per share

Board of Directors appointed new Director at April Board meeting

Board of Directors entered into Cooperation Agreement with Driver Opportunity Partners I LP, Driver Management Company LLC and J. Abbott Cooper

Hunt Valley Connections Center opened in the Maryland market in the first quarter

New niche portfolio mortgage products launched in the first quarter

New online small business loan application scheduled to roll out in second quarter 2022



“During the first quarter, our team executed on several key initiatives to enhance the client experience, grow the business, and increase shareholder value. These initiatives include, executing against our shareholder repurchase program, announcing the closure of the Gardenville Financial Center, closing the Young Manor Business Banking Center, and opening our new Hunt Valley location. Net income for the first quarter increased by 13.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Total non PPP loans increased by 3.4 percent annualized compared to the fourth quarter 2021 due to growth in commercial and consumer loans. We anticipate the launch of the new small business online application in the second quarter to further support small business loan growth. We remain focused on growing low cost core deposits and expect the net interest margin will continue to grow within the rising interest rate environment,” stated Craig L. Kauffman, President and CEO.

“Lower gains in mortgage loans impacted non-interest income. In the midst of a rising mortgage rate environment, we have executed on several initiatives this quarter to continue to grow mortgages including rolling out new jumbo niche mortgage products, hiring a Sales Manager, broadening our geographical focus, and promoting the new online mortgage application. We also celebrated the opening of the new Hunt Valley Connections Center in February. This highly visible hub location will help to further grow our presence in Maryland and cultivate business, wealth, and consumer relationships in an important growth market,” added Mr. Kauffman.

REVIEW OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment, which include SBA-backed Paycheck Protection Program loans (SBA PPP loans), decreased by $1.3 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, or 0.08 percent as the impact of SBA PPP loan forgiveness outpaced net commercial loan growth. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased by $12.7 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, or 3.4 percent annualized. SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, declined by $13.9 million to $13.8 million at March 31, 2022 from $27.7 million at December 31, 2021 due to forgiveness activity.

Non-accrual loans decreased by $3.3 million to $30.2 million over the three months ended March 31, 2022 as a result of PeoplesBank’s continued progress in reducing such assets.

Investment Securities

Investment Securities increased by $48.1 million to $302.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $254.3 million at December 31, 2021, as the bank purchased mortgage-backed securities, corporate securities and municipal securities, deploying excess liquidity.

Deposits

Deposits decreased by $47.9 million, or 2.2 percent from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, ending the period at $2.1 billion. During the first quarter of 2022, non-interest bearing demand accounts decreased by $16.3 million or 3.1 percent. Also decreasing during the first quarter of 2022 were money market accounts by $18.0 million or 2.4 percent and certificates of deposits by $27.5 million or 6.0 percent. Offsetting the decreases was a $2.1 million or 0.8 percent increase in interest bearing checking accounts and an $11.7 million increase or 7.8 percent in savings accounts. The change in deposit mix resulted in a 6 basis point decrease in average interest bearing deposit cost of deposits to 0.27 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.33 percent average interest bearing cost of deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Income Statement

The Corporation’s net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $15.7 million, an increase of 1.5 percent when compared to $15.5 million for the same period in 2021 and the same when compared to $15.7 million for the linked quarter. The Corporation’s tax-equivalent net interest margin (NIM) was 2.79 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.04 percent for the same period in 2021 and 2.75 percent for the linked quarter. The growth of lower cost core deposits and resulting near-term growth in short-term investments served to dilute the reported NIM while having minimal impact on net interest income. PPP fees recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $356,000, compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $760,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Despite the decrease in PPP fees recognized, net interest income was able to grow during these periods. Deposits continued to shift to lower cost core deposits, reducing our average interest bearing cost of deposits by 35 basis points as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 6 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1.0 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021 and $1.7 million for the linked quarter. The Corporation’s nonperforming assets ratio was 2.00 percent as of March 31, 2022, a 21.6 percent decrease from the nonperforming assets ratio as of March 31, 2021 of 2.55 percent and a 9.9 percent decrease from the nonperforming assets ratio as of December 31, 2021 of 2.22 percent.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 was $3.9 million, a decrease of $571,000 or 12.9 percent, as compared to noninterest income of $4.4 million for the first quarter 2021 and a decrease of $611,000 or 13.7 percent as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower gains on sales of mortgage loans recognized during the current quarter, partially offset by higher income in other categories, particularly trust and wealth fees, as compared to the prior periods.

Noninterest expense was $14.7 million for the first quarter 2022, an increase of $1.0 million or 7.1 percent, as compared to noninterest expense of $13.7 million for the first quarter 2021 and a decrease of 2.6 percent compared to noninterest expense of $15.1 million for the linked quarter. Professional and legal expenses were the primary drive of the increase in the first quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. A decrease in charitable donations was the primary driver between the current quarter and the linked quarter.

Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $807,000, compared to $1.1 million, for the same period in 2021 and $639,000 in the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021 was 20.9 percent, 21.6 and 19.2 percent, respectively.

Dividend Declared and Stock Buyback

On April 12, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on May 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2022. The payment of this $0.15 per share cash dividend for the second quarter 2022 is equal to the cash dividend paid in the prior quarter.

The Corporation repurchased 1,535 shares at a weighted average price of $22.00 per share during the first quarter 2022, completing the share repurchase plan approved in August 2021.

Business Lines

The new Hunt Valley Connections Center opened on February 7, 2022 as the first Connections Center in the Maryland market. This replaced the Hunt Valley Financial Center that was located nearby. The new location allows PeoplesBank to consolidate business, mortgage, and wealth operations in Maryland contributing to our overall strategy of optimizing our delivery channels and provide clients an enhanced retail banking experience. The Hunt Valley Connections Center features expanded hours, drive-thru service and a drive-thru ATM, comfortable conversation areas to speak with a financial mentor, the vision board experience, and a concierge area to assist with digital banking needs.

In the first quarter of 2022, PeoplesBank announced the closure of the Gardenville Financial Center located in Baltimore City. The location will close on May 13, 2022 with clients transitioning to the Perry Hall Financial Center located seven miles north of Gardenville. The Young Manor Business Banking Center in downtown Hanover closed on February 11, 2022.

The Mortgage Banking Division experienced lower than anticipated mortgage sales due to rising rates and a softening of the market. The new online application was in full use during the first quarter and helped to create increased efficiencies and improve the client experience. A Mortgage Sales Manager was hired in late March to increase brand awareness, recruit additional Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) in the Maryland market and develop current MLOs. Three new portfolio niche products were finalized and rolled out late in the first quarter -- a new Physician Preferred Mortgage, Entrepreneurial Mortgage, and Private Banking & Private Wealth Mortgage. The mortgage team continues to provide first time homebuyers with 100% financing and a CRA grant program to assist with down payments and closing costs.

Plans are underway to roll out a new online small business loan application process with streamlined underwriting for small business loan products in the second quarter 2022. PeoplesBank will be one of the first in the local market to offer this online experience. Once launched, small businesses will complete an online assessment to determine if they meet eligibility requirements for the online small business loan. If requirements are met, the business will be provided a link to apply for a small business loan. The streamlined application process is estimated to take an average of 15 minutes to complete. The new offering will also allow for electronic signatures of some loan documents. Maximum loan amounts range from $100,000 to $500,000 depending on the product.

PeoplesBank launched a new Rewards+ credit card in December 2021. Success of this new card along with the sales of other credit card products resulted in a 28% increase in credit cards sales during the first quarter.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the quarter close on April 12, 2022, Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. entered into a Cooperation Agreement (“the Agreement”) with Driver Opportunity Partners I LP, Driver Management Company LLC and J. Abbott R. Cooper (collectively, "Driver").

In conjunction with the Agreement, the Corporation’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) announced it is implementing a series of initiatives designed to enhance the Corporation’s corporate governance practices, further analyze credit risk policies and practices, and ensure continued alignment with shareholders. These initiatives follow engagement and input from shareholders, including Driver Management Company LLC and its affiliates, which together own 6.7% of Codorus Valley’s outstanding common stock.

The Corporation also announced the appointment of three new directors to its Board. The first new director, John E. Kiernan, Esq., was appointed by the Board at its April 12, 2022 meeting per the terms of the Agreement. Mr. Kiernan has been appointed to the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Compensation Committee of the Board. The second new director will be chosen solely by the Board, and will be appointed no later than the end of Q2 2022. The Board and Driver together will identify a third new director with substantial public company board experience from the banking sector. Immediately following the appointment to the Board, the third new director will be appointed to the Board’s Enterprise Risk Management Committee. The third new director also will be appointed no later than Q2 2022. Upon completion of these additions, the size of the Board will not exceed eleven directors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr December 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income $ 17,297 $ 17,519 $ 18,375 $ 71,691 Interest expense 1,596 1,858 2,898 9,591 Net interest income 15,701 15,661 15,477 62,100 Provision for loan losses 1,027 1,731 1,231 3,663 Noninterest income 3,862 4,473 4,433 16,365 Noninterest expense 14,676 15,070 13,706 56,215 Income before income taxes 3,860 3,333 4,973 18,587 Provision for income taxes 807 639 1,073 3,928 Net income $ 3,053 $ 2,694 $ 3,900 $ 14,659 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.40 $ 1.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.40 $ 1.50 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Cash and short term investments $ 439,215 $ 545,494 $ 426,904 Investment securities 303,694 255,596 181,828 Loans 1,530,512 1,537,627 1,592,475 Allowance for loan losses (22,027 ) (22,782 ) (22,411 ) Net loans 1,508,485 1,514,845 1,570,064 Premises and equipment, net 21,779 21,955 24,816 Operating leases right-of-use assets 3,584 1,697 2,198 Goodwill 2,301 2,301 2,301 Other assets 80,624 76,684 70,393 Total assets $ 2,359,682 $ 2,418,572 $ 2,278,504 Deposits $ 2,095,872 $ 2,143,765 $ 1,964,063 Borrowed funds 32,349 32,340 54,342 Subordinated debentures 30,703 30,683 30,622 Operating leases liability 3,738 1,803 2,325 Other liabilities 13,301 14,476 28,401 Shareholders' equity 183,719 195,505 198,751 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,359,682 $ 2,418,572 $ 2,278,504





Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarterly 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Earnings and Per Share Data (1) (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 3,053 $ 2,694 $ 4,783 $ 3,282 $ 3,900 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 19.28 $ 20.64 $ 20.72 $ 20.44 $ 20.12 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.04 $ 20.40 $ 20.48 $ 20.20 $ 19.89 Average shares outstanding 9,486 9,506 9,699 9,816 9,842 Average diluted shares outstanding 9,517 9,548 9,748 9,848 9,867 Performance Ratios (%) Return on average assets (3) 0.51 0.46 0.83 0.58 0.71 Return on average equity (3) 6.33 5.46 9.56 6.56 7.96 Net interest margin (4) 2.79 2.75 2.90 2.80 3.04 Efficiency ratio (5) 74.51 74.31 67.33 74.81 68.36 Net overhead ratio (3)(6) 1.81 1.79 1.66 1.85 1.69 Asset Quality Ratios (%) Net loan charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.47 0.34 0.01 0.19 0.02 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (7) 1.44 1.49 1.47 1.43 1.42 Nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed real estate 2.00 2.22 2.75 2.59 2.55 Capital Ratios (%) Average equity to average assets 8.09 8.34 8.70 8.88 8.97 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.60 8.59 8.92 9.11 9.39 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.93 12.11 12.38 12.87 13.13 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.54 12.74 13.01 13.53 13.81 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.67 15.92 16.21 16.80 17.13 (1) per share amounts and shares outstanding were adjusted for stock dividends (2) book value less goodwill and core deposit intangibles (3) annualized for the quarterly periods presented (4) net interest income (tax-equivalent) as a percentage of average interest earning assets (5) noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income (tax-equivalent) (6) noninterest expense less noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (7) excludes loans held for sale Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure (Tangible Book Value) (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Total Shareholders' Equity $ 183,719 $ 195,505 $ 198,712 $ 199,273 $ 198,751 Less: Preferred Stock 0 0 0 0 0 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (2,305 ) (2,301 ) (2,306 ) (2,307 ) (2,307 ) Tangible Shareholders' Equity $ 181,414 $ 193,204 $ 196,406 $ 196,966 $ 196,444 Common Shares Outstanding 9,528 9,472 9,592 9,752 9,877 Book Value Per Share $ 19.28 $ 20.64 $ 20.72 $ 20.44 $ 20.12 Book Value Per Share $ 19.28 $ 20.64 $ 20.72 $ 20.44 $ 20.12 Effect of Intangible Assets (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.23 ) Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 19.04 $ 20.40 $ 20.48 $ 20.20 $ 19.89 This report contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of the Corporation’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance because it believes this measure is material and will be used as a measure of our performance by investors.



