Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) Welcomes Provincial Budget Aimed at Building Supply and Choice for Ontarians

Toronto, Ontario, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the provincial government released the 2022 Ontario budget. Entitled Ontario’s Plan to Build, the budget lays out a path forward to build more housing supply and choice across our province. Important measures are included to increase opportunities in the skilled trades, invest in critical infrastructure needed for new housing and ultimately make it easier and faster to buy a home.

“Today’s provincial budget takes important steps forward to help accelerate the delivery of housing supply in communities big and small across Ontario,” noted OHBA President Bob Schickedanz. “Making it easier to get into the skilled trades, investing in Transit Oriented Communities and resourcing the Ontario Land Tribunal will help make it possible for OHBA members to deliver keys to awaiting families sooner and increase the volume and variety of housing options our province needs.”

First and foremost, OHBA is pleased to see the government commit to building 1.5 million new homes over the next ten years to address the housing crisis in our province and ensure that more Ontarians can find a place to call home. OHBA also welcomes the investments in the skilled trades that will help fill the labour gaps that exist in Ontario and build more homes. Investments of $15.8 million for the Skills Development Fund and $114.4 million for the Skilled Trades Strategy and $15.1 million for the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program will make it easier for our province to development the skilled workforce we need. New expansion of GO Transit services and commitments to transit oriented communities throughout our province will help connect people and support more housing options.

“OHBA welcomes many of the important changes and investments within the budget aimed at filling labour gaps and streamline the development approval process, so we can deliver keys to more families, faster,” noted OHBA President Bob Schickedanz. “We look forward to future Housing Supply Action Plans to fulfill the recommendations of the Housing Affordability Task Force.”

Whether it is the millennial first time home buyer, working adult, young family or retiree, Ontarians need more attainable housing. Without the right mix of home ownership, including rental options, Ontario risks economic damage as opportunities, investments and businesses will leave in search of jurisdictions that provide greater housing choice and supply. Put simply, dramatically increasing housing supply and variety is critical to ensuring Ontario can remain the economic engine of Canada. At the OHBA, we will continue to champion government changes and initiatives that increase housing supply and choice so that more Ontarians can realize the great Canadian dream of home ownership.

About the Ontario Home Builders’ Association

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the building, land development and professional renovation industry in Ontario. It is a voluntary association whose primary goal is to positively impact provincial legislative, regulatory and tax policies that affect the industry. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies in 27 local associations across the province. OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 5,000 Ontario communities in the last 10 years. The residential construction industry employs more than 500,000 people and contributes in excess of $60 billion to the provincial economy.

