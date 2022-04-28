Toronto Police Association applauds Ford Government investment in mental health services for public safety personnel

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the provincial government announced a $45 million investment in programs and organizations that provide specialized mental health services for public safety personnel as part of its 2022 Budget, funds that will go a long way to support, in part, Toronto Police Service members.



“The mental health of our members is a priority for the Toronto Police Association,” said Jon Reid, President of the TPA. “A one-size fits all approach is not suitable for law enforcement and we believe the funds announced today by Premier Ford will enhance the variety of resources needed to best support members’ mental health and wellbeing.”

The recent funding announcement by the provincial government is in addition to the existing initiatives supported by the Toronto Police Association. Working in close partnership with the Toronto Police Service, mental health professionals, Employee Family Assistance Programs and specialized charities like Toronto Beyond the Blue, Wounded Warriors and Boots on the Ground, the TPA has advocated consistently for dedicated services for police members.

For example, the TPA has its own EFAP consultant for members and their families who provides assessments, referrals and follow-up for members with mental health, addictions, and related issues.

“The impact of police work on the mental health of members is well-documented,” continued Reid. “Our members have an unwavering dedication to upholding the safety of our city’s residents and, as their Association, we applaud any step taken to support them in their efforts.”

