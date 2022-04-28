NOVAGOLD Issues 2021 Sustainability Report Outlining Strong Achievements in Building a Lasting Legacy for Stakeholders

The 2021 Sustainability Report is an extensive review of NOVAGOLD’s performance in the areas of health and safety, environmental stewardship, social and community engagement, as well as corporate governance, reflecting the status of long-standing policies and practices.



NOVAGOLD is continuing to build upon its strategy to deliver, in coordination with its Native Corporation partners Calista Corporation and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), as well Donlin Gold LLC and Barrick Gold Corporation, a strong record of health and safety, effective mitigation of minimal impacts on the environment and positive long-term benefits to the people of the Yukon-Kuskokwim region of Alaska.

NOVAGOLD is proud to have adopted a formal Board Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy in 2022 reflecting its deeply held commitment to strong governance practices.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the “Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report (the “2021 sustainability report”) titled Building a Lasting Legacy.

The 2021 sustainability report is NOVAGOLD’s first such stand-alone report providing sustainability data and giving our shareholders and stakeholders a tangible overview of our non-financial performance. It builds upon last year’s sustainability disclosures that were integrated with our 2020 annual report and allows us to show how the Company’s performance evolves over time. This will provide an opportunity to see trends and enable the Company to establish near- and long-term goals specific to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance areas. The report specifically demonstrates how policy and practice are positioning NOVAGOLD and Donlin Gold LLC to bring about real benefits at the Donlin Gold project and for the Yukon-Kuskokwim region in Alaska, both today and in the years to come.

During 2021, NOVAGOLD conducted a materiality and risk assessment with the assistance of a global ESG consulting firm and solicited feedback from stakeholders to formally review ESG practices, performance and reporting. Valuable input was provided for our current and future Donlin Gold project development activities. In addition, in 2022 the Board adopted a formal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy.

NOVAGOLD is committed to delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders through responsible mining. Our sustainability approach involves setting and meeting high standards in ESG matters in all that we do while contributing to the social and economic development of the local communities where we operate. We believe that mines can be responsibly developed in partnership with our Alaska Native Corporation partners who have the knowledge to help us manage and minimize environmental impacts. NOVAGOLD is committed to building trust and transparency, and continuous improvement in its sustainability initiatives and policies year-over-year.

The 2021 sustainability report is available on NOVAGOLD’s website: https://www.novagold.com/sustainability/.

NOVAGOLD welcomes comments, questions, or suggestions about the sustainability report and related information. Please send your feedback to info@novagold.com.



NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit

Manager, Communications

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

