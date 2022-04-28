Silver Nanoparticle Paint an Emerging Technology in Medical Device Coatings Market. The Market to Hit Above $15 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the global medical device coatings market will grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. Growing demand for antimicrobial coatings, technological innovations, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the major drivers in the market.



Silver and its compounds are the commonly used antibacterial materials against bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Recently, silver nanoparticles have gained attention in antimicrobial applications due to their good microbial resistance in silver-based dressings and silver-coated medical devices.

The utilization of hydrophilic coatings in the medical field has constantly been increasing with new coated devices and tools. Hydrophilic coatings will generate significant revenue during the forecast period.

Medical Device Coatings Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $15 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $10.6 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6% LARGEST MARKET North America BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTATION Coating type, Material, Product, and Geography KEY VENDORS Hydromer, Covalon, DSM, AST Products, BioInteractions, Specialty Coating Systems (SCS), and Sciessens

Rise in Startups for Coating Medical Devices

There has been significant growth in start-up organizations that provide coatings for medical devices. These start-ups are offering robust and state-of-the-art coatings for a wide range of medical devices across key applications. Over the few years, new entrants are gaining significant traction with their novel coatings and coating technologies that are improving the effectiveness of medical devices.

Tractivus, a Spanish start-up, offers antibiofilm coatings. This start-up’s proprietary technology, PHOBOSTech, involves coating thin nanoscale layers onto a surface that offers antibacterial properties. The high hydrophobicity of the coating restricts bacterial adherence to the surface without antibiotics or drugs. The company currently focuses on urinary catheters and tracheal stents, with many more coatings in the pipeline.

Key Insights

The global medical device coatings market is growing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Hydrophilic coatings accounted for the highest share of more than 31% in the global medical device coatings market due to their wide application on medical devices for lubricity and compatibility.

Metallic coatings provide antibacterial properties, durability, compatibility, and other features when coated on medical devices which are contributing to its larger share of around 64.60% compared to non-metallic coatings in the global medical device coatings market.

Catheters being the most used medical devices in healthcare settings accounted for the major share of over 29% in the global medical device coatings market in 2021.

In 2021, North America dominated the global medical device coatings market with the highest share of more than 38% owing to the high usage of medical devices, advancement in the medical coating, and the large presence of manufacturers.

With the advent of COVID-19, many scientists started developing novel and eco-friendly surface coating-based nanomaterials from anti-viral and anti-bacterial metal ions and polymers that can prevent surface-related SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Segmentation Analysis

Coating Type

Hydrophilic

Antimicrobial

Drug-Eluting

Thromboresistant

Others



Material

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Product

Catheters

Implants

Electrosurgical Instruments

Stents

Others



Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

A PAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa





Competitive Overview

Key vendors are focusing on market expansion in existing and new markets to cater to the needs of the growing customer base, widen their product portfolios, and boost their production capabilities to gain traction from end-users. Established vendors are forming strategic alliances and entering into co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and penetration in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market. Vendors are even strategizing long-term partnerships with suppliers and distributors to increase their sales volume and increase their geographical reach in the medical device coating market.

Key Vendors

Hydromer

Covalon

DSM

AST Products

BioInteractions

Specialty Coating Systems (SCS)

Sciessens



Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced Industrial Coatings

Allvivo Vascular

Avient

Axalta Coating Systems

BioCote

Biomerics

Biocoat

Corline Biomedical

Carmeda AB

Cytonix

DOT GmbH

Endura Coatings

ENS Technology

Formacoat

Freudenberg Medical

Harland Medical Systems

Hemoteq

Isoflux

IST

jMedtech Coating Technologies

Merit Medical Systems

Microban

Mitsubishi Chemical America

Mitsui Chemicals

Medtronic

NanoSono

Orchid

Orion Industries

Para-Coat Technologies

Precision Coating Company

Surmodics

Surface Solutions Group

Teleflex

The Sherwin-Williams Company

TST

TUA Systems

Wright Coating Technologies





