UPDATE: Fleet Reaches 1.65 Million Devices Enrolled, Raises Series A at a $100M Valuation for Open Source Device Management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet, an open-source endpoint visibility platform that helps developers, security teams, and IT professionals track and secure their organization's laptops and servers, today announced it has raised a $20M Series A. The round was led by CRV with participation from angel investors including Sid Sijbrandij (GitLab), Sanjay Poonen (Ex: VMware COO), Christina Cacioppo (Vanta CEO), Omer Singer (Snowflake Head of Cybersecurity), Dylan Field (Figma CEO), Alex Wang (Scale AI CEO), Ankit Sobti (Postman CTO) and Dan Grzelak (Atlassian). The round of funding comes four months after the company announced its $5M seed round.

"The device management category has long been underserved and is becoming increasingly more strategic for IT, Security and DevOps teams. We're pleased to lead Fleet's Series A," said Reid Christian, general partner at CRV. "Since participating in their seed round, we've been excited about what the Fleet team is building, and we're excited to continue to support the team's mission to make enterprise device management cross-platform, developer-friendly, universal, and most importantly, open-source."

Since launching last year, Fleet has seen continuous adoption from IT and security engineers at organizations including Uber, Heroku, Dropbox, Square, Ernst & Young, Wayfair, Schrödinger, and Gusto. To date Fleet has over 1.65 million devices enrolled.

"Fleet's traction demonstrates there's growing market demand for open source device management software," said Fleet's CEO Mike McNeil. "We're thrilled to have CRV lead our Series A and look forward to bringing enterprise-grade open source device management to more IT and security engineering teams."

Fleet Device Management builds open-source software to manage and secure computing infrastructure: employee laptops, cloud servers, and more. Its device management platform helps IT and security teams build trust within their organization while getting their jobs done more effectively. The company is dedicated to making Fleet the best management platform for osquery, the leading open-source endpoint agent. Fleet is hiring.

