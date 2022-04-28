Leonovus Inc. Announces Year End 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

OTTAWA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus") (TSXV: LTV) announces the filing of its audited Financial Statements, Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021. The MD&A contains a comprehensive discussion of Leonovus' financial position and results of operations and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



"Our primary product development and sales focus was the federal government over the past three years. From 2019 to 2021, the Departments of Justice ("Justice") and National Defence ("Defence") completed testing our Vault and Smart Filer technologies. On March 21, 2022, Leonovus received a standing offer to supply the Government of Canada ("GoC") with a next-generation secure file sharing, transfer, and cloud storage solution. XVault was the original name for the product, now renamed Torozo. Justice and Shared Services Canada completed production testing of the software last week and as of April 27, 2022, we have moved to the next evaluation phase,” said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.

"Our Torozo www.torozo.com hyper-secure file sharing, transfer, and cloud storage Software as a Service ("SaaS") was officially released to the private sector on April 26, 2022. Torozo is virtually the identical product selected by the GoC, plus additional features needed by the business and enterprise markets. Security of private personal information is paramount in today’s digital world. Torozo business segment is the multi-billion fast growing secure file sharing and transfer market. Examples of feature needs for this market include a hyper-secure digital safety deposit box with secure sharing and work-from-home capabilities for legal documents, medical information, created content, backup hard and soft crypto wallets, NFT storage and backup, work at home files, and secure messaging,” said Gaffney.

About Torozo

Torozo is hyper-security for data made easy. The key factors in cybersecurity are CIA (confidentiality, integrity, and availability). Torozo hyper-secures data through strict adherence to these precepts. With a combination of controls, encryption, life cycle management, separation, and reliability, in Torozo data is safer than if it was in your own hands.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software provider that offers storage solutions that untether your data, allowing you to embrace cloud storage securely, simply, and cost-effectively while giving you the flexibility to deal with the ever-evolving cloud storage landscape.

