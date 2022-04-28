Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $12.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2022

| Source: Heritage Commerce Corp Heritage Commerce Corp

San Jose, California, UNITED STATES

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced first quarter 2022 net income of $12.9 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $14.0 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. All results are unaudited.

“We delivered solid earnings for the first quarter of 2022, fueled by year-over-year growth in net interest income and noninterest income resulting from healthy loan and deposit growth and the benefit of excellent credit quality,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our credit quality continues to be particularly strong with nonperforming assets declining 32% to $3.8 million from $5.6 million a year ago and classified assets declining year-over-year and on a linked quarter basis. We had net loan recoveries of $65,000 on previously charged-off loans, compared to net recoveries of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $225,000 in the preceding quarter,” continued Mr. Kaczmarek. With a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $567,000 for the first quarter of 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.41% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.64% at March 31, 2021, and 1.40% at December 31, 2021.

“As we move on from pandemic-related activities, we continue to focus our efforts on strategic growth in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “Our capital levels and excess liquidity positions all remain strong, and with a solid earnings performance, a large core deposit base and excellent credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation upon which to continue to grow our franchise.”

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended March 31, 2022, compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.21 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.19 for the first quarter of 2021, and $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
       
  For the Quarter Ended:
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
(unaudited) 2022 2021 2021
Return on average tangible assets 0.99% 1.00% 0.99%
Return on average tangible equity 12.47% 13.50% 11.50%
  • Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 9% to $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $35.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. Net interest income remained relatively flat compared to $38.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities, and a lower cost of funds, were offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022.

    • The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022 from 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities, higher average yields on overnight funds, and a slightly lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, lower average balances of factored receivables, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.

    • The FTE net interest margin contracted 17 basis points to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022, from 3.22% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, lower interest and fees on PPP loans, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by increases in the average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a decline in the cost of funds.

  • The following table sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates noted, as of March 31, 2022. Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.
       
  Increase/(Decrease) in 
  Estimated Net 
  Interest Income 
  Amount Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Change in Interest Rates (basis points)      
+400 $52,129  34.7 %
+300 $39,086  26.0 %
+200 $26,071  17.4 %
+100 $13,035  8.7 %
0      
−100 $(14,636) (9.7)%
−200 $(25,760) (17.2)%
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.70% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 5.24% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower fees on PPP loans, higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, declines in the average yields of the core bank and asset-based lending and Bay View Funding factored receivables, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.
                   
  For the Quarter Ended  For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31, 2022  March 31, 2021 
  Average Interest Average  Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield  Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $2,553,325  $27,047 4.30% $2,225,342  $25,064 4.57%
Prepayment fees     510 0.08%     517 0.09%
PPP loans  60,264   146 0.98%  319,168   784 1.00%
PPP fees, net     1,346 9.06%     3,401 4.32%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  57,761   2,793 19.61%  48,094   2,650 22.35%
Purchased residential mortgages  355,626   2,428 2.77%  22,194   119 2.17%
Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans  8,514   77 3.67%  17,162   172 4.06%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (6,901)  754 0.12%  (11,626)  1,129 0.21%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,028,589  $35,101 4.70% $2,620,334  $33,836 5.24%
                   


  •The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.70% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower fees on PPP loans, lower average balances and average yields on factored receivables, higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgage loans, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. The loss of income from the lower average yield on the loan portfolio was offset by the purchase of residential mortgage loans late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and organic loan growth resulting in a higher average balance of loans for the first quarter of 2022.


                   
  For the Quarter Ended  For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  Average Interest Average  Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield  Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $2,553,325  $27,047 4.30% $2,496,026  $27,167 4.32%
Prepayment fees     510 0.08%     397 0.06%
PPP loans  60,264   146 0.98%  127,592   318 0.99%
PPP fees, net     1,346 9.06%     2,211 6.87%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  57,761   2,793 19.61%  62,571   3,248 20.59%
Purchased residential mortgages  355,626   2,428 2.77%  188,731   1,437 3.02%
Purchased CRE loans  8,514   77 3.67%  8,929   69 3.07%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (6,901)  754 0.12%  (7,728)  915 0.15%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,028,589  $35,101 4.70% $2,876,121  $35,762 4.93%


 In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolios was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $6.6 million at March 31, 2022.
  • The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.12% for the first quarter of 2021.

  • During the first quarter of 2022, there was a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $567,000, compared to a $1.5 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2021, and a $615,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Total noninterest income increased to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a realized gain on warrants of $637,000, partially offset by a lower gain on the sale of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022.

    • Total noninterest income decreased from $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a lower gain on sale of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2022 included a $637,000 gain on warrants, while the fourth quarter of 2021 included $618,000 of termination fees at Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of the Bank.

  • Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was relatively flat at $23.3 million, compared to $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, as higher insurance expense and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments were offset by lower professional fees during the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased from $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits during the first quarter of 2022, consistent with the cyclical nature of these expenses.

    • Full time equivalent employees were 325 at both March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, and 326 at December 31, 2021.

  • The efficiency ratio was 57.16% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 62.38% for the first quarter of 2021, and 54.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Income tax expense was $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 28.5%, compared to 27.8% for the first quarter of 2021, and 27.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

    • The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% was primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets increased 9% to $5.427 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $5.001 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased (1)% from $5.499 billion at December 31, 2021.

  • Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $111.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $196.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $102.3 million at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $89.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities) and $21.6 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale at March 31, 2022 was ($1.5) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $4.9 million at March 31, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $2.9 million at December 31, 2021. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized loss (or a lower unrealized gain) on the securities portfolio. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $21.6 million of U.S. Treasury securities (available-for-sale), with a book yield of 2.22% and an average life of 2.51 years.
  • At March 31, 2022, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $736.8 million, compared to $306.5 million at March 31, 2021, and $658.4 million at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $696.1 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $40.7 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $109.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 2.12% and an average life of 6.52 years.
  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                   
LOANS  March 31, 2022  December 31, 2021  March 31, 2021 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance  % to Total  Balance  % to Total  Balance  % to Total 
Commercial $568,053  19% $594,108  19% $559,698  20%
PPP Loans  37,393  1%  88,726  3%  349,744  13%
Real estate:                  
CRE - owner occupied  597,542  20%  595,934  19%  568,637  21%
CRE - non-owner occupied  928,220  31%  902,326  29%  700,117  26%
Land and construction  153,323  5%  147,855  5%  159,504  6%
Home equity  111,609  3%  109,579  4%  104,303  4%
Multifamily  221,767  7%  218,856  7%  168,917  6%
Residential mortgages  391,171  13%  416,660  13%  82,181  3%
Consumer and other  17,110  1%  16,744  1%  19,872  1%
Total Loans  3,026,188  100%  3,090,788  100%  2,712,973  100%
Deferred loan costs (fees), net  (2,124)    (3,462)    (8,266)  
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $3,024,064  100% $3,087,326  100% $2,704,707  100%


 Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $319.4 million, or 12%, to $3.024 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.705 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased ($63.3) million, or (2%), from $3.087 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in loans at March 31, 2022 from December 31, 2021, was primarily due to forgiveness of PPP loans and paydowns in the residential loan portfolio. Total loans at March 31, 2022 included $37.4 million of PPP loans, compared to $349.7 million at March 31, 2021 and $88.7 million at December 31, 2021. Total loans at March 31, 2022 included $391.2 million of residential mortgages, compared to $82.2 million at March 31, 2021, and $416.7 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 31% at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, compared to 28% at March 31, 2021.
  • At March 31, 2022, 39% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate, compared to 45% at March 31, 2021, and 40% at December 31, 2021.
  • At both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, approximately 38% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 40% at March 31, 2021.
  • In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans totaling $530.8 million. At March 31, 2022, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 1” PPP loans were $1.2 million and “Round 2” PPP loans were $36.2 million. In total, the Bank had $37.4 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at March 31, 2022. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:
          
  At or For the Quarter Ended:
PPP LOANS March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021 
Interest income $146  $318  $784 
Fee income, net  1,346   2,211   3,401 
Total $1,492  $2,529  $4,185 
          
PPP loans outstanding at period end:         
Round 1 $1,186  $1,717  $170,391 
Round 2  36,207   87,009   179,353 
Total $37,393  $88,726  $349,744 
          
Deferred fees outstanding at period end $(876) $(2,342) $(8,757)
Deferred costs outstanding at period end  69   189   1,099 
Total $(807) $(2,153) $(7,658)
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
           
  At or For the Quarter Ended: 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  
Balance at beginning of period $43,290  $43,680  $44,400  
Charge-offs during the period  (16)  (87)  (263) 
Recoveries during the period  81   312   1,671  
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period  65   225   1,408  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period  (567)  (615)  (1,512) 
Balance at end of period $42,788  $43,290  $44,296  
           
Total loans, net of deferred fees $3,024,064  $3,087,326  $2,704,707  
Total nonperforming loans $3,830  $3,738  $5,593  
ACLL to total loans  1.41  1.40  1.64 
ACLL to total nonperforming loans  1,117.18  1,158.11  791.99 


 The ACLL was 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2022 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,117.18%. The ACLL was 1.64% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 791.99% at March 31, 2021. The ACLL was 1.40% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,158.11% at December 31, 2021. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.43% at March 31, 2022, 1.87% at March 31, 2021 and 1.44% at December 31, 2021.

 The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for the first quarter of 2022:


    
DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL  
(in $000’s, unaudited)  
ACLL at December 31, 2021 $43,290 
Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2022  65 
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2022  (98)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first   
quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts  (469)
ACLL at March 31, 2022 $42,788 


 Net recoveries totaled $65,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $225,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

 The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:


                   
NONPERFORMING ASSETS March 31, 2022  December 31, 2021  March 31, 2021 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % of Total     Balance    % of Total     Balance    % of Total 
CRE loans $2,233 58% $2,254 60% $2,973 53%
Commercial loans  997 26%  1,122 30%  1,985 36%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  527 14%  278 8%  51 1%
Home equity loans  73 2%  84 2%  177 3%
Consumer and other loans   %   %  407 7%
Total nonperforming assets $3,830 100% $3,738 100% $5,593 100%


 NPAs totaled $3.8 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, $3.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.

 There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, or December 31, 2021.

 Classified assets decreased to $30.6 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $33.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and $33.7 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                   
DEPOSITS March 31, 2022  December 31, 2021  March 31, 2021 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total  Balance % to Total  Balance % to Total 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,811,943 38% $1,903,768 40% $1,813,962 42%
Demand, interest-bearing  1,268,942 27%  1,308,114 27%  1,101,807 26%
Savings and money market  1,447,434 31%  1,375,825 29%  1,189,566 28%
Time deposits — under $250  38,417 1%  38,734 1%  42,596 1%
Time deposits — $250 and over  93,161 2%  94,700 2%  102,508 2%
CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                  
money market and time deposits  30,008 1%  38,271 1%  28,663 1%
Total deposits $4,689,905 100% $4,759,412 100% $4,279,102 100%
                   


 Total deposits increased $410.8 million, or 10%, to $4.690 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.279 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased ($69.5) million, or (1%), from $4.759 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, was primarily due to a decline in temporary deposits from two customers. The deposits from those two customers decreased ($73.8) million to $194.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $268.6 million at December 31, 2021. The Company expects further decreases in the deposits of those two customers in the second quarter of 2022.

 Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $423.0 million, or 10%, to $4.528 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.105 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased ($59.4) million, or (1%), compared to $4.588 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2022, as reflected in the following table:
             
                       Well-capitalized  
        Financial  
        Institution Basel III
  Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum
  Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1)
Total Capital 14.6%  13.9%  10.0%  10.5% 
Tier 1 Capital 12.4%  12.9%  8.0%  8.5% 
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.4%  12.9%  6.5%  7.0% 
Tier 1 Leverage 8.3%  8.7%  5.0%  4.0% 

__________________

(1)Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

__________________

  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
          
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021 
Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale $(1,127) $1,991  $3,113 
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities         
available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity        252 
Split dollar insurance contracts liability  (5,491)  (5,480)  (6,148)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability  (7,588)  (7,669)  (8,699)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans  152   162   214 
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $(14,054) $(10,996) $(11,268)
          
  • Tangible equity was $420.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $398.1 million at March 31, 2021, and $416.7 million at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $6.96 at March 31, 2022, compared to $6.64 at March 31, 2021, and $6.91 at December 31, 2021.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, and financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (3) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (4) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (5) inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margin and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; (6) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (7) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (8) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (9) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (10) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (11) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (12) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (16) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (17) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (18) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (19) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (20) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (21) risks of loss of funding of SBA or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (22) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (23) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (24) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (25) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (26) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (27) risks resulting from social unrest and protests: (28) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes and flooding) and other events beyond our control; (29) our participation as a lender in the SBA PPP and similar programs and its effect on our liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (30) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com


               
  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021  
Interest income $39,906  $39,956  $36,761  0 %9 %
Interest expense  1,685   1,847   1,803  (9)%(7)%
Net interest income before provision              
for credit losses on loans  38,221   38,109   34,958  0 %9 %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  (567)  (615)  (1,512) 8 %63 %
Net interest income after provision              
for credit losses on loans  38,788   38,724   36,470  0 %6 %
Noninterest income:              
Gain on warrants  637        N/A N/A 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  612   644   601  (5)%2 %
Increase in cash surrender value of              
life insurance  480   454   456  6 %5 %
Gain on sales of SBA loans  156   491   550  (68)%(72)%
Servicing income  106   138   182  (23)%(42)%
Termination fees     618   90  (100)%(100)%
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance     104   66  (100)%(100)%
Other  469   361   356  30 %32 %
Total noninterest income  2,460   2,810   2,301  (12)%7 %
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  13,821   12,871   13,958  7 %(1)%
Occupancy and equipment  2,437   2,366   2,274  3 %7 %
Professional fees  1,080   1,200   1,719  (10)%(37)%
Other  5,914   5,790   5,293  2 %12 %
Total noninterest expense  23,252   22,227   23,244  5 %0 %
Income before income taxes  17,996   19,307   15,527  (7)%16 %
Income tax expense  5,130   5,342   4,323  (4)%19 %
Net income $ 12,866  $ 13,965  $ 11,204  (8)%15 %
               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                
(unaudited)                 
Basic earnings per share $0.21  $0.23  $0.19  (9)%11 %
Diluted earnings per share $0.21  $0.23  $0.19  (9)%11 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  60,393,883   60,298,424   59,641,309  0 %1 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  60,921,835   60,844,221   60,404,213  0 %1 %
Common shares outstanding at period-end  60,407,846   60,339,837   59,932,334  0 %1 %
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  0 %0 %
Book value per share $9.95  $9.91  $9.71  0 %2 %
Tangible book value per share $6.96  $6.91  $6.64  1 %5 %
               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                   
(unaudited)                   
Annualized return on average equity  8.71 % 9.35 % 7.85 %(7)%11 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity  12.47 % 13.50 % 11.50 %(8)%8 %
Annualized return on average assets  0.96 % 0.97 % 0.95 %(1)%1 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets  0.99 % 1.00 % 0.99 %(1)%0 %
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.05 % 2.84 % 3.22 %7 %(5)%
Efficiency ratio  57.16 % 54.32 % 62.38 %5 %(8)%
               
AVERAGE BALANCES                  
(in $000’s, unaudited)                   
Average assets $5,443,240  $5,695,136  $4,773,878  (4)%14 %
Average tangible assets $5,262,175  $5,513,359  $4,589,861  (5)%15 %
Average earning assets $5,093,851  $5,336,129  $4,419,963  (5)%15 %
Average loans held-for-sale $1,478  $4,047  $3,458  (63)%(57)%
Average total loans $3,027,111  $2,872,074  $2,616,876  5 %16 %
Average deposits $4,697,136  $4,945,204  $4,048,953  (5)%16 %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,857,164  $1,979,940  $1,712,903  (6)%8 %
Average interest-bearing deposits $2,839,972  $2,965,264  $2,336,050  (4)%22 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $2,879,952  $3,005,212  $2,375,851  (4)%21 %
Average equity $599,355  $592,291  $579,157  1 %3 %
Average tangible equity $418,290  $410,514  $395,140  2 %6 %



                 
  For the Quarter Ended: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30,    March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021  
Interest income $39,906  $39,956  $39,907  $36,632  $36,761  
Interest expense  1,685   1,847   1,725   1,756   1,803  
Net interest income before provision                
for credit losses on loans  38,221   38,109   38,182   34,876   34,958  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  (567)  (615)  (514)  (493)  (1,512) 
Net interest income after provision                
for credit losses on loans  38,788   38,724   38,696   35,369   36,470  
Noninterest income:                
Gain on warrants  637              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  612   644   584   659   601  
Increase in cash surrender value of                
life insurance  480   454   470   458   456  
Gain on sales of SBA loans  156   491   594   83   550  
Servicing income  106   138   129   104   182  
Termination fees     618   32   57   90  
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance     104   109   396   66  
Other  469   361   490   412   356  
Total noninterest income  2,460   2,810   2,408   2,169   2,301  
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  13,821   12,871   12,461   12,572   13,958  
Occupancy and equipment  2,437   2,366   2,151   2,247   2,274  
Professional fees  1,080   1,200   1,211   1,771   1,719  
Other  5,914   5,790   6,008   9,185   5,293  
Total noninterest expense  23,252   22,227   21,831   25,775   23,244  
Income before income taxes  17,996   19,307   19,273   11,763   15,527  
Income tax expense  5,130   5,342   5,555   2,950   4,323  
Net income $ 12,866  $ 13,965  $ 13,718  $ 8,813  $ 11,204  
                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                
(unaudited)                     
Basic earnings per share $0.21  $0.23  $0.23  $0.15  $0.19  
Diluted earnings per share $0.21  $0.23  $0.23  $0.15  $0.19  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  60,393,883   60,298,424   60,220,717   60,089,327   59,926,816  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  60,921,835   60,844,221   60,760,189   60,730,141   60,404,213  
Common shares outstanding at period-end  60,407,846   60,339,837   60,266,316   60,202,766   59,932,334  
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  
Book value per share $9.95  $9.91  $9.79  $9.69  $9.71  
Tangible book value per share $6.96  $6.91  $6.77  $6.65  $6.64  
                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                
(unaudited)                     
Annualized return on average equity  8.71 % 9.35 % 9.29 % 6.06 % 7.85 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity  12.47 % 13.50 % 13.49 % 8.84 % 11.50 %
Annualized return on average assets  0.96 % 0.97 % 1.06 % 0.70 % 0.95 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets  0.99 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 0.73 % 0.99 %
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.05 % 2.84 % 3.18 % 3.00 % 3.22 %
Efficiency ratio  57.16 % 54.32 % 53.78 % 69.58 % 62.38 %
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Average assets $5,443,240  $5,695,136  $5,139,239  $5,047,097  $4,773,878  
Average tangible assets $5,262,175  $5,513,359  $4,956,738  $4,863,814  $4,589,861  
Average earning assets $5,093,851  $5,336,129  $4,778,574  $4,678,084  $4,419,963  
Average loans held-for-sale $1,478  $4,047  $4,810  $4,053  $3,458  
Average total loans $3,027,111  $2,872,074  $2,766,731  $2,790,368  $2,616,876  
Average deposits $4,697,136  $4,945,204  $4,396,315  $4,307,555  $4,048,953  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,857,164  $1,979,940  $1,835,219  $1,808,638  $1,712,903  
Average interest-bearing deposits $2,839,972  $2,965,264  $2,561,096  $2,498,917  $2,336,050  
Average interest-bearing liabilities $2,879,952  $3,005,212  $2,601,002  $2,538,747  $2,375,851  
Average equity $599,355  $592,291  $586,012  $583,009  $579,157  
Average tangible equity $418,290  $410,514  $403,511  $399,726  $395,140  



               
  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021  
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $29,729  $15,703  $36,534  89 %(19)%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits              
in other financial institutions  1,187,436   1,290,513   1,406,520  (8)%(16)%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  111,217   102,252   196,718  9 %(43)%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  736,823   658,397   306,535  12 %140 %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  831   2,367   2,834  (65)%(71)%
Loans:              
Commercial  568,053   594,108   559,698  (4)%1 %
PPP loans  37,393   88,726   349,744  (58)%(89)%
Real estate:              
CRE - owner occupied  597,542   595,934   568,637  0 %5 %
CRE - non-owner occupied  928,220   902,326   700,117  3 %33 %
Land and construction  153,323   147,855   159,504  4 %(4)%
Home equity  111,609   109,579   104,303  2 %7 %
Multifamily  221,767   218,856   168,917  1 %31 %
Residential mortgages  391,171   416,660   82,181  (6)%376 %
Consumer and other  17,110   16,744   19,872  2 %(14)%
Loans  3,026,188   3,090,788   2,712,973  (2)%12 %
Deferred loan fees, net  (2,124)  (3,462)  (8,266) (39)%(74)%
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees  3,024,064   3,087,326   2,704,707  (2)%12 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (42,788)  (43,290)  (44,296) (1)%(3)%
Loans, net  2,981,276   3,044,036   2,660,411  (2)%12 %
Company-owned life insurance  78,069   77,589   77,421  1 %1 %
Premises and equipment, net  9,580   9,639   10,220  (1)%(6)%
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631  0 %0 %
Other intangible assets  13,009   13,668   15,931  (5)%(18)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  111,797   117,614   120,635  (5)%(7)%
Total assets $ 5,427,398  $ 5,499,409  $ 5,001,390  (1)%9 %
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,811,943  $1,903,768  $1,813,962  (5)%0 %
Demand, interest-bearing  1,268,942   1,308,114   1,101,807  (3)%15 %
Savings and money market  1,447,434   1,375,825   1,189,566  5 %22 %
Time deposits-under $250  38,417   38,734   42,596  (1)%(10)%
Time deposits-$250 and over  93,161   94,700   102,508  (2)%(9)%
CDARS - money market and time deposits  30,008   38,271   28,663  (22)%5 %
Total deposits  4,689,905   4,759,412   4,279,102  (1)%10 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,987   39,925   39,786  0 %1 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  96,450   102,044   100,839  (5)%(4)%
Total liabilities  4,826,342   4,901,381   4,419,727  (2)%9 %
               
Shareholders’ Equity:              
Common stock  498,763   497,695   494,617  0 %1 %
Retained earnings  116,347   111,329   98,314  5 %18 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (14,054)  (10,996)  (11,268) (28)%(25)%
Total shareholders' equity  601,056   598,028   581,663  1 %3 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,427,398  $ 5,499,409  $ 5,001,390  (1)%9 %
               



                
  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30,    March 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021  
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $29,729  $15,703  $33,013  $41,904  $36,534  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits               
in other financial institutions  1,187,436   1,290,513   1,588,334   1,286,418   1,406,520  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  111,217   102,252   121,000   145,955   196,718  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  736,823   658,397   537,285   421,286   306,535  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  831   2,367   3,678   4,344   2,834  
Loans:               
Commercial  568,053   594,108   578,944   557,686   559,698  
PPP loans  37,393   88,726   164,506   286,461   349,744  
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  597,542   595,934   580,624   583,091   568,637  
CRE - non-owner occupied  928,220   902,326   829,022   742,135   700,117  
Land and construction  153,323   147,855   141,277   129,426   159,504  
Home equity  111,609   109,579   106,690   107,873   104,303  
Multifamily  221,767   218,856   205,952   198,771   168,917  
Residential mortgages  391,171   416,660   211,467   205,904   82,181  
Consumer and other  17,110   16,744   20,106   21,519   19,872  
Loans  3,026,188   3,090,788   2,838,588   2,832,866   2,712,973  
Deferred loan fees, net  (2,124)  (3,462)  (5,729)  (8,070)  (8,266) 
Total loans, net of deferred fees  3,024,064   3,087,326   2,832,859   2,824,796   2,704,707  
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (42,788)  (43,290)  (43,680)  (43,956)  (44,296) 
Loans, net  2,981,276   3,044,036   2,789,179   2,780,840   2,660,411  
Company-owned life insurance  78,069   77,589   77,509   77,393   77,421  
Premises and equipment, net  9,580   9,639   9,821   10,040   10,220  
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631  
Other intangible assets  13,009   13,668   14,423   15,177   15,931  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  111,797   117,614   121,129   121,887   120,635  
Total assets $ 5,427,398  $ 5,499,409  $ 5,463,002  $ 5,072,875  $ 5,001,390  
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,811,943  $1,903,768  $1,804,965  $1,840,516  $1,813,962  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,268,942   1,308,114   1,141,944   1,140,867   1,101,807  
Savings and money market  1,447,434   1,375,825   1,600,754   1,174,587   1,189,566  
Time deposits-under $250  38,417   38,734   39,628   42,118   42,596  
Time deposits-$250 and over  93,161   94,700   103,046   110,111   102,508  
CDARS - money market and time deposits  30,008   38,271   36,044   36,273   28,663  
Total deposits  4,689,905   4,759,412   4,726,381   4,344,472   4,279,102  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,987   39,925   39,878   39,832   39,786  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  96,450   102,044   106,625   105,127   100,839  
Total liabilities  4,826,342   4,901,381   4,872,884   4,489,431   4,419,727  
                
Shareholders’ Equity:               
Common stock  498,763   497,695   496,622   495,665   494,617  
Retained earnings  116,347   111,329   105,202   99,311   98,314  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (14,054)  (10,996)  (11,706)  (11,532)  (11,268) 
Total shareholders' equity  601,056   598,028   590,118   583,444   581,663  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,427,398  $ 5,499,409  $ 5,463,002  $ 5,072,875  $ 5,001,390  
                



               
  At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $3,303  $3,460  $5,542  (5)%(40)%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due              
and still accruing  527   278   51  90 %933 %
Total nonperforming loans  3,830   3,738   5,593  2 %(32)%
Foreclosed assets          N/A N/A 
Total nonperforming assets $3,830  $3,738  $5,593  2 %(32)%
Other restructured loans still accruing $125  $125  $152  0 %(18)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $(65) $(225) $(1,408) 71 %95 %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $(567) $(615) $(1,512) 8 %63 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans $42,788  $43,290  $44,296  (1)%(3)%
Classified assets $30,579  $33,719  $33,421  (9)%(9)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.41 % 1.40 % 1.64 %1 %(14)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  1,117.18 % 1,158.11 % 791.99 %(4)%41 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.07 % 0.07 % 0.11 %0 %(36)%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.13 % 0.12 % 0.21 %8 %(38)%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 % 7 % 7 %(14)%(14)%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 % 7 % 7 %(14)%(14)%
               
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                   
(in $000’s, unaudited)                   
Heritage Commerce Corp:              
Tangible common equity (1) $420,416  $416,729  $398,101  1 %6 %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  11.07 % 10.87 % 11.63 %2 %(5)%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  8.01 % 7.84 % 8.26 %2 %(3)%
Loan to deposit ratio  64.48 % 64.87 % 63.21 %(1)%2 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  38.63 % 40.00 % 42.39 %(3)%(9)%
Total capital ratio  14.6 % 14.4 % 16.5 %1 %(12)%
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.4 % 12.3 % 14.0 %1 %(11)%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.4 % 12.3 % 14.0 %1 %(11)%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.3 % 7.9 % 9.1 %5 %(9)%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:              
Total capital ratio  13.9 % 13.8 % 15.8 %1 %(12)%
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9 % 12.8 % 14.7 %1 %(12)%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9 % 12.8 % 14.7 %1 %(12)%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.7 % 8.2 % 9.5 %6 %(8)%
               

___________________

(1)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets



                 
  At or For the Quarter Ended: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30,    March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $3,303  $3,460  $4,091  $5,291  $5,542  
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                
and still accruing  527   278   642   889   51  
Total nonperforming loans  3,830   3,738   4,733   6,180   5,593  
Foreclosed assets                
Total nonperforming assets $3,830  $3,738  $4,733  $6,180  $5,593  
Other restructured loans still accruing $125  $125  $90  $93  $152  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $(65) $(225) $(238) $(153) $(1,408) 
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $(567) $(615) $(514) $(493) $(1,512) 
Allowance for credit losses on loans $42,788  $43,290  $43,680  $43,956  $44,296  
Classified assets $30,579  $33,719  $31,937  $32,402  $33,421  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.41 % 1.40 % 1.54 % 1.56 % 1.64 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  1,117.18 % 1,158.11 % 922.88 % 711.26 % 791.99 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.11 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.13 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.21 %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 %
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                
Tangible common equity (1) $420,416  $416,729  $408,064  $400,636  $398,101  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  11.07 % 10.87 % 10.80 % 11.50 % 11.63 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  8.01 % 7.84 % 7.73 % 8.19 % 8.26 %
Loan to deposit ratio  64.48 % 64.87 % 59.94 % 65.02 % 63.21 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  38.63 % 40.00 % 38.19 % 42.36 % 42.39 %
Total capital ratio  14.6 % 14.4 % 15.1 % 15.6 % 16.5 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.4 % 12.3 % 12.9 % 13.3 % 14.0 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.4 % 12.3 % 12.9 % 13.3 % 14.0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.3 % 7.9 % 8.6 % 8.6 % 9.1 %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                
Total capital ratio  13.9 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 15.0 % 15.8 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9 % 12.8 % 13.5 % 13.9 % 14.7 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9 % 12.8 % 13.5 % 13.9 % 14.7 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.7 % 8.2 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 9.5 %

___________________

(1)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets



                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,028,589  35,101  4.70%$2,620,334 $33,836  5.24%
Securities - taxable  781,689  3,444  1.79% 436,858  1,728  1.60%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  44,871  376  3.40% 66,513  542  3.30%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
in other financial institutions  1,238,702  1,064  0.35% 1,296,258  768  0.24%
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,093,851  39,985  3.18% 4,419,963  36,874  3.38%
Cash and due from banks  37,630       40,823      
Premises and equipment, net  9,605       10,369      
Goodwill and other intangible assets  181,065       184,017      
Other assets  121,089       118,706      
Total assets $5,443,240      $4,773,878      
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,857,164      $1,712,903      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,279,989  459  0.15% 1,026,210  479  0.19%
Savings and money market  1,394,734  543  0.16% 1,137,837  572  0.20%
Time deposits - under $100  13,235  5  0.15% 15,900  9  0.23%
Time deposits - $100 and over  119,082  106  0.36% 130,843  171  0.53%
CDARS - money market and time deposits  32,932  1  0.01% 25,260  1  0.02%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,839,972  1,114  0.16% 2,336,050  1,232  0.21%
Total deposits  4,697,136  1,114  0.10% 4,048,953  1,232  0.12%
                  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,951  571  5.80% 39,757  571  5.82%
Short-term borrowings  29    0.00% 44    0.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,879,952  1,685  0.24% 2,375,851  1,803  0.31%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,737,116  1,685  0.14% 4,088,754  1,803  0.18%
Other liabilities  106,769       105,967      
Total liabilities  4,843,885       4,194,721      
Shareholders’ equity  599,355       579,157      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,443,240      $4,773,878      
                  
Net interest income (3) / margin     38,300  3.05%    35,071  3.22%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)     (79)       (113)   
Net interest income    $38,221       $34,958    

___________________

(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $1,788,000 for the first quarter of 2022 (of which $1,346,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $3,689,000 for the first quarter of 2021 (of which $3,401,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $510,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $517,000 for the first quarter of 2021.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.



                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,028,589 $35,101  4.70%$2,876,121 $35,762  4.93%
Securities - taxable  781,689  3,444  1.79% 660,663  2,686  1.61%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  44,871  376  3.40% 54,965  457  3.30%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
in other financial institutions  1,238,702  1,064  0.35% 1,744,380  1,147  0.26%
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,093,851  39,985  3.18% 5,336,129  40,052  2.98%
Cash and due from banks  37,630       38,178      
Premises and equipment, net  9,605       9,755      
Goodwill and other intangible assets  181,065       181,777      
Other assets  121,089       129,297      
Total assets $5,443,240      $5,695,136      
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,857,164      $1,979,940      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,279,989  459  0.15% 1,346,878  559  0.16%
Savings and money market  1,394,734  543  0.16% 1,451,230  582  0.16%
Time deposits - under $100  13,235  5  0.15% 13,766  5  0.14%
Time deposits - $100 and over  119,082  106  0.36% 118,089  116  0.39%
CDARS - money market and time deposits  32,932  1  0.01% 35,301  2  0.02%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,839,972  1,114  0.16% 2,965,264  1,264  0.17%
Total deposits  4,697,136  1,114  0.10% 4,945,204  1,264  0.10%
                  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,951  571  5.80% 39,896  583  5.80%
Short-term borrowings  29    0.00% 52    0.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,879,952  1,685  0.24% 3,005,212  1,847  0.24%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,737,116  1,685  