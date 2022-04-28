Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $12.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced first quarter 2022 net income of $12.9 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $14.0 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. All results are unaudited.

“We delivered solid earnings for the first quarter of 2022, fueled by year-over-year growth in net interest income and noninterest income resulting from healthy loan and deposit growth and the benefit of excellent credit quality,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our credit quality continues to be particularly strong with nonperforming assets declining 32% to $3.8 million from $5.6 million a year ago and classified assets declining year-over-year and on a linked quarter basis. We had net loan recoveries of $65,000 on previously charged-off loans, compared to net recoveries of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $225,000 in the preceding quarter,” continued Mr. Kaczmarek. With a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $567,000 for the first quarter of 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.41% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.64% at March 31, 2021, and 1.40% at December 31, 2021.

“As we move on from pandemic-related activities, we continue to focus our efforts on strategic growth in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “Our capital levels and excess liquidity positions all remain strong, and with a solid earnings performance, a large core deposit base and excellent credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation upon which to continue to grow our franchise.”

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended March 31, 2022, compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.21 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.19 for the first quarter of 2021, and $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2021.





The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended: March 31, December 31, March 31, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 Return on average tangible assets 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.99 % Return on average tangible equity 12.47 % 13.50 % 11.50 %

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 9% to $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $35.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. Net interest income remained relatively flat compared to $38.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities, and a lower cost of funds, were offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022.



The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022 from 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities, higher average yields on overnight funds, and a slightly lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, lower average balances of factored receivables, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.



The FTE net interest margin contracted 17 basis points to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022, from 3.22% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, lower interest and fees on PPP loans, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by increases in the average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a decline in the cost of funds.





The following table sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates noted, as of March 31, 2022. Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.



Increase/(Decrease) in Estimated Net Interest Income Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Change in Interest Rates (basis points) +400 $ 52,129 34.7 % +300 $ 39,086 26.0 % +200 $ 26,071 17.4 % +100 $ 13,035 8.7 % 0 — — −100 $ (14,636 ) (9.7 ) % −200 $ (25,760 ) (17.2 ) %

The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:



The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.70% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 5.24% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower fees on PPP loans, higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, declines in the average yields of the core bank and asset-based lending and Bay View Funding factored receivables, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.



For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,553,325 $ 27,047 4.30 % $ 2,225,342 $ 25,064 4.57 % Prepayment fees — 510 0.08 % — 517 0.09 % PPP loans 60,264 146 0.98 % 319,168 784 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 1,346 9.06 % — 3,401 4.32 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 57,761 2,793 19.61 % 48,094 2,650 22.35 % Purchased residential mortgages 355,626 2,428 2.77 % 22,194 119 2.17 % Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans 8,514 77 3.67 % 17,162 172 4.06 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (6,901 ) 754 0.12 % (11,626 ) 1,129 0.21 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,028,589 $ 35,101 4.70 % $ 2,620,334 $ 33,836 5.24 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.70% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower fees on PPP loans, lower average balances and average yields on factored receivables, higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgage loans, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. The loss of income from the lower average yield on the loan portfolio was offset by the purchase of residential mortgage loans late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and organic loan growth resulting in a higher average balance of loans for the first quarter of 2022.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,553,325 $ 27,047 4.30 % $ 2,496,026 $ 27,167 4.32 % Prepayment fees — 510 0.08 % — 397 0.06 % PPP loans 60,264 146 0.98 % 127,592 318 0.99 % PPP fees, net — 1,346 9.06 % — 2,211 6.87 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 57,761 2,793 19.61 % 62,571 3,248 20.59 % Purchased residential mortgages 355,626 2,428 2.77 % 188,731 1,437 3.02 % Purchased CRE loans 8,514 77 3.67 % 8,929 69 3.07 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (6,901 ) 754 0.12 % (7,728 ) 915 0.15 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,028,589 $ 35,101 4.70 % $ 2,876,121 $ 35,762 4.93 %





• In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolios was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $6.6 million at March 31, 2022.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.12% for the first quarter of 2021.





During the first quarter of 2022, there was a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $567,000, compared to a $1.5 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2021, and a $615,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021.





Total noninterest income increased to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a realized gain on warrants of $637,000, partially offset by a lower gain on the sale of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022.



Total noninterest income decreased from $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a lower gain on sale of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2022 included a $637,000 gain on warrants, while the fourth quarter of 2021 included $618,000 of termination fees at Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of the Bank.





Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was relatively flat at $23.3 million, compared to $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, as higher insurance expense and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments were offset by lower professional fees during the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased from $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits during the first quarter of 2022, consistent with the cyclical nature of these expenses.



Full time equivalent employees were 325 at both March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, and 326 at December 31, 2021.





The efficiency ratio was 57.16% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 62.38% for the first quarter of 2021, and 54.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021.





Income tax expense was $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 28.5%, compared to 27.8% for the first quarter of 2021, and 27.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021.



The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% was primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.





Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

Total assets increased 9% to $5.427 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $5.001 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased (1)% from $5.499 billion at December 31, 2021.





Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $111.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $196.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $102.3 million at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $89.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities) and $21.6 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale at March 31, 2022 was ($1.5) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $4.9 million at March 31, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $2.9 million at December 31, 2021. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized loss (or a lower unrealized gain) on the securities portfolio. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $21.6 million of U.S. Treasury securities (available-for-sale), with a book yield of 2.22% and an average life of 2.51 years.



At March 31, 2022, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $736.8 million, compared to $306.5 million at March 31, 2021, and $658.4 million at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $696.1 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $40.7 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $109.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 2.12% and an average life of 6.52 years.

The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



LOANS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 568,053 19 % $ 594,108 19 % $ 559,698 20 % PPP Loans 37,393 1 % 88,726 3 % 349,744 13 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 597,542 20 % 595,934 19 % 568,637 21 % CRE - non-owner occupied 928,220 31 % 902,326 29 % 700,117 26 % Land and construction 153,323 5 % 147,855 5 % 159,504 6 % Home equity 111,609 3 % 109,579 4 % 104,303 4 % Multifamily 221,767 7 % 218,856 7 % 168,917 6 % Residential mortgages 391,171 13 % 416,660 13 % 82,181 3 % Consumer and other 17,110 1 % 16,744 1 % 19,872 1 % Total Loans 3,026,188 100 % 3,090,788 100 % 2,712,973 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (2,124 ) — (3,462 ) — (8,266 ) — Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 3,024,064 100 % $ 3,087,326 100 % $ 2,704,707 100 %





• Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $319.4 million, or 12%, to $3.024 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.705 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased ($63.3) million, or (2%), from $3.087 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in loans at March 31, 2022 from December 31, 2021, was primarily due to forgiveness of PPP loans and paydowns in the residential loan portfolio. Total loans at March 31, 2022 included $37.4 million of PPP loans, compared to $349.7 million at March 31, 2021 and $88.7 million at December 31, 2021. Total loans at March 31, 2022 included $391.2 million of residential mortgages, compared to $82.2 million at March 31, 2021, and $416.7 million at December 31, 2021. Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 31% at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, compared to 28% at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, 39% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate, compared to 45% at March 31, 2021, and 40% at December 31, 2021. At both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, approximately 38% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 40% at March 31, 2021.

In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans totaling $530.8 million. At March 31, 2022, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 1” PPP loans were $1.2 million and “Round 2” PPP loans were $36.2 million. In total, the Bank had $37.4 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at March 31, 2022. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:



At or For the Quarter Ended: PPP LOANS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 Interest income $ 146 $ 318 $ 784 Fee income, net 1,346 2,211 3,401 Total $ 1,492 $ 2,529 $ 4,185 PPP loans outstanding at period end: Round 1 $ 1,186 $ 1,717 $ 170,391 Round 2 36,207 87,009 179,353 Total $ 37,393 $ 88,726 $ 349,744 Deferred fees outstanding at period end $ (876 ) $ (2,342 ) $ (8,757 ) Deferred costs outstanding at period end 69 189 1,099 Total $ (807 ) $ (2,153 ) $ (7,658 )

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:



At or For the Quarter Ended: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 43,290 $ 43,680 $ 44,400 Charge-offs during the period (16 ) (87 ) (263 ) Recoveries during the period 81 312 1,671 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period 65 225 1,408 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period (567 ) (615 ) (1,512 ) Balance at end of period $ 42,788 $ 43,290 $ 44,296 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 3,024,064 $ 3,087,326 $ 2,704,707 Total nonperforming loans $ 3,830 $ 3,738 $ 5,593 ACLL to total loans 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.64 % ACLL to total nonperforming loans 1,117.18 % 1,158.11 % 791.99 %





• The ACLL was 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2022 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,117.18%. The ACLL was 1.64% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 791.99% at March 31, 2021. The ACLL was 1.40% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,158.11% at December 31, 2021. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.43% at March 31, 2022, 1.87% at March 31, 2021 and 1.44% at December 31, 2021.



• The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for the first quarter of 2022:





DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL (in $000’s, unaudited) ACLL at December 31, 2021 $ 43,290 Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2022 65 Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2022 (98 ) Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts (469 ) ACLL at March 31, 2022 $ 42,788





• Net recoveries totaled $65,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $225,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.



• The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:





NONPERFORMING ASSETS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total CRE loans $ 2,233 58 % $ 2,254 60 % $ 2,973 53 % Commercial loans 997 26 % 1,122 30 % 1,985 36 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 527 14 % 278 8 % 51 1 % Home equity loans 73 2 % 84 2 % 177 3 % Consumer and other loans — — % — — % 407 7 % Total nonperforming assets $ 3,830 100 % $ 3,738 100 % $ 5,593 100 %





• NPAs totaled $3.8 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, $3.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.



• There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, or December 31, 2021.



• Classified assets decreased to $30.6 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $33.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and $33.7 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.

The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,811,943 38 % $ 1,903,768 40 % $ 1,813,962 42 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,268,942 27 % 1,308,114 27 % 1,101,807 26 % Savings and money market 1,447,434 31 % 1,375,825 29 % 1,189,566 28 % Time deposits — under $250 38,417 1 % 38,734 1 % 42,596 1 % Time deposits — $250 and over 93,161 2 % 94,700 2 % 102,508 2 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 30,008 1 % 38,271 1 % 28,663 1 % Total deposits $ 4,689,905 100 % $ 4,759,412 100 % $ 4,279,102 100 %





• Total deposits increased $410.8 million, or 10%, to $4.690 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.279 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased ($69.5) million, or (1%), from $4.759 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, was primarily due to a decline in temporary deposits from two customers. The deposits from those two customers decreased ($73.8) million to $194.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $268.6 million at December 31, 2021. The Company expects further decreases in the deposits of those two customers in the second quarter of 2022.



• Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $423.0 million, or 10%, to $4.528 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.105 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased ($59.4) million, or (1%), compared to $4.588 billion at December 31, 2021.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2022, as reflected in the following table:

Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Capital 14.6% 13.9% 10.0% 10.5% Tier 1 Capital 12.4% 12.9% 8.0% 8.5% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.4% 12.9% 6.5% 7.0% Tier 1 Leverage 8.3% 8.7% 5.0% 4.0%

__________________

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

__________________

The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale $ (1,127 ) $ 1,991 $ 3,113 Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity — — 252 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (5,491 ) (5,480 ) (6,148 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (7,588 ) (7,669 ) (8,699 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 152 162 214 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (14,054 ) $ (10,996 ) $ (11,268 )

Tangible equity was $420.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $398.1 million at March 31, 2021, and $416.7 million at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $6.96 at March 31, 2022, compared to $6.64 at March 31, 2021, and $6.91 at December 31, 2021.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, and financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (3) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (4) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (5) inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margin and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; (6) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (7) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (8) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (9) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (10) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (11) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (12) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (16) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (17) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (18) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (19) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (20) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (21) risks of loss of funding of SBA or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (22) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (23) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (24) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (25) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (26) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (27) risks resulting from social unrest and protests: (28) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes and flooding) and other events beyond our control; (29) our participation as a lender in the SBA PPP and similar programs and its effect on our liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (30) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:

Debbie Reuter

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Direct: (408) 494-4542

Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com





For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income $ 39,906 $ 39,956 $ 36,761 0 % 9 % Interest expense 1,685 1,847 1,803 (9 ) % (7 ) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 38,221 38,109 34,958 0 % 9 % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans (567 ) (615 ) (1,512 ) 8 % 63 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 38,788 38,724 36,470 0 % 6 % Noninterest income: Gain on warrants 637 — — N/A N/A Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 612 644 601 (5 ) % 2 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 480 454 456 6 % 5 % Gain on sales of SBA loans 156 491 550 (68 ) % (72 ) % Servicing income 106 138 182 (23 ) % (42 ) % Termination fees — 618 90 (100 ) % (100 ) % Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance — 104 66 (100 ) % (100 ) % Other 469 361 356 30 % 32 % Total noninterest income 2,460 2,810 2,301 (12 ) % 7 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,821 12,871 13,958 7 % (1 ) % Occupancy and equipment 2,437 2,366 2,274 3 % 7 % Professional fees 1,080 1,200 1,719 (10 ) % (37 ) % Other 5,914 5,790 5,293 2 % 12 % Total noninterest expense 23,252 22,227 23,244 5 % 0 % Income before income taxes 17,996 19,307 15,527 (7 ) % 16 % Income tax expense 5,130 5,342 4,323 (4 ) % 19 % Net income $ 12,866 $ 13,965 $ 11,204 (8 ) % 15 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 (9 ) % 11 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 (9 ) % 11 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,393,883 60,298,424 59,641,309 0 % 1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,921,835 60,844,221 60,404,213 0 % 1 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,407,846 60,339,837 59,932,334 0 % 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 0 % 0 % Book value per share $ 9.95 $ 9.91 $ 9.71 0 % 2 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.96 $ 6.91 $ 6.64 1 % 5 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 8.71 % 9.35 % 7.85 % (7 ) % 11 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 12.47 % 13.50 % 11.50 % (8 ) % 8 % Annualized return on average assets 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.95 % (1 ) % 1 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.99 % (1 ) % 0 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.05 % 2.84 % 3.22 % 7 % (5 ) % Efficiency ratio 57.16 % 54.32 % 62.38 % 5 % (8 ) % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,443,240 $ 5,695,136 $ 4,773,878 (4 ) % 14 % Average tangible assets $ 5,262,175 $ 5,513,359 $ 4,589,861 (5 ) % 15 % Average earning assets $ 5,093,851 $ 5,336,129 $ 4,419,963 (5 ) % 15 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 1,478 $ 4,047 $ 3,458 (63 ) % (57 ) % Average total loans $ 3,027,111 $ 2,872,074 $ 2,616,876 5 % 16 % Average deposits $ 4,697,136 $ 4,945,204 $ 4,048,953 (5 ) % 16 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,857,164 $ 1,979,940 $ 1,712,903 (6 ) % 8 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,839,972 $ 2,965,264 $ 2,336,050 (4 ) % 22 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,879,952 $ 3,005,212 $ 2,375,851 (4 ) % 21 % Average equity $ 599,355 $ 592,291 $ 579,157 1 % 3 % Average tangible equity $ 418,290 $ 410,514 $ 395,140 2 % 6 %







For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income $ 39,906 $ 39,956 $ 39,907 $ 36,632 $ 36,761 Interest expense 1,685 1,847 1,725 1,756 1,803 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 38,221 38,109 38,182 34,876 34,958 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans (567 ) (615 ) (514 ) (493 ) (1,512 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 38,788 38,724 38,696 35,369 36,470 Noninterest income: Gain on warrants 637 — — — — Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 612 644 584 659 601 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 480 454 470 458 456 Gain on sales of SBA loans 156 491 594 83 550 Servicing income 106 138 129 104 182 Termination fees — 618 32 57 90 Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance — 104 109 396 66 Other 469 361 490 412 356 Total noninterest income 2,460 2,810 2,408 2,169 2,301 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,821 12,871 12,461 12,572 13,958 Occupancy and equipment 2,437 2,366 2,151 2,247 2,274 Professional fees 1,080 1,200 1,211 1,771 1,719 Other 5,914 5,790 6,008 9,185 5,293 Total noninterest expense 23,252 22,227 21,831 25,775 23,244 Income before income taxes 17,996 19,307 19,273 11,763 15,527 Income tax expense 5,130 5,342 5,555 2,950 4,323 Net income $ 12,866 $ 13,965 $ 13,718 $ 8,813 $ 11,204 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,393,883 60,298,424 60,220,717 60,089,327 59,926,816 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,921,835 60,844,221 60,760,189 60,730,141 60,404,213 Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,407,846 60,339,837 60,266,316 60,202,766 59,932,334 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 9.95 $ 9.91 $ 9.79 $ 9.69 $ 9.71 Tangible book value per share $ 6.96 $ 6.91 $ 6.77 $ 6.65 $ 6.64 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 8.71 % 9.35 % 9.29 % 6.06 % 7.85 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 12.47 % 13.50 % 13.49 % 8.84 % 11.50 % Annualized return on average assets 0.96 % 0.97 % 1.06 % 0.70 % 0.95 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 0.99 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 0.73 % 0.99 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.05 % 2.84 % 3.18 % 3.00 % 3.22 % Efficiency ratio 57.16 % 54.32 % 53.78 % 69.58 % 62.38 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,443,240 $ 5,695,136 $ 5,139,239 $ 5,047,097 $ 4,773,878 Average tangible assets $ 5,262,175 $ 5,513,359 $ 4,956,738 $ 4,863,814 $ 4,589,861 Average earning assets $ 5,093,851 $ 5,336,129 $ 4,778,574 $ 4,678,084 $ 4,419,963 Average loans held-for-sale $ 1,478 $ 4,047 $ 4,810 $ 4,053 $ 3,458 Average total loans $ 3,027,111 $ 2,872,074 $ 2,766,731 $ 2,790,368 $ 2,616,876 Average deposits $ 4,697,136 $ 4,945,204 $ 4,396,315 $ 4,307,555 $ 4,048,953 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,857,164 $ 1,979,940 $ 1,835,219 $ 1,808,638 $ 1,712,903 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,839,972 $ 2,965,264 $ 2,561,096 $ 2,498,917 $ 2,336,050 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,879,952 $ 3,005,212 $ 2,601,002 $ 2,538,747 $ 2,375,851 Average equity $ 599,355 $ 592,291 $ 586,012 $ 583,009 $ 579,157 Average tangible equity $ 418,290 $ 410,514 $ 403,511 $ 399,726 $ 395,140







End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,729 $ 15,703 $ 36,534 89 % (19 ) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,187,436 1,290,513 1,406,520 (8 ) % (16 ) % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 111,217 102,252 196,718 9 % (43 ) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 736,823 658,397 306,535 12 % 140 % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 831 2,367 2,834 (65 ) % (71 ) % Loans: Commercial 568,053 594,108 559,698 (4 ) % 1 % PPP loans 37,393 88,726 349,744 (58 ) % (89 ) % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 597,542 595,934 568,637 0 % 5 % CRE - non-owner occupied 928,220 902,326 700,117 3 % 33 % Land and construction 153,323 147,855 159,504 4 % (4 ) % Home equity 111,609 109,579 104,303 2 % 7 % Multifamily 221,767 218,856 168,917 1 % 31 % Residential mortgages 391,171 416,660 82,181 (6 ) % 376 % Consumer and other 17,110 16,744 19,872 2 % (14 ) % Loans 3,026,188 3,090,788 2,712,973 (2 ) % 12 % Deferred loan fees, net (2,124 ) (3,462 ) (8,266 ) (39 ) % (74 ) % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 3,024,064 3,087,326 2,704,707 (2 ) % 12 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (42,788 ) (43,290 ) (44,296 ) (1 ) % (3 ) % Loans, net 2,981,276 3,044,036 2,660,411 (2 ) % 12 % Company-owned life insurance 78,069 77,589 77,421 1 % 1 % Premises and equipment, net 9,580 9,639 10,220 (1 ) % (6 ) % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 13,009 13,668 15,931 (5 ) % (18 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 111,797 117,614 120,635 (5 ) % (7 ) % Total assets $ 5,427,398 $ 5,499,409 $ 5,001,390 (1 ) % 9 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,811,943 $ 1,903,768 $ 1,813,962 (5 ) % 0 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,268,942 1,308,114 1,101,807 (3 ) % 15 % Savings and money market 1,447,434 1,375,825 1,189,566 5 % 22 % Time deposits-under $250 38,417 38,734 42,596 (1 ) % (10 ) % Time deposits-$250 and over 93,161 94,700 102,508 (2 ) % (9 ) % CDARS - money market and time deposits 30,008 38,271 28,663 (22 ) % 5 % Total deposits 4,689,905 4,759,412 4,279,102 (1 ) % 10 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,987 39,925 39,786 0 % 1 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 96,450 102,044 100,839 (5 ) % (4 ) % Total liabilities 4,826,342 4,901,381 4,419,727 (2 ) % 9 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 498,763 497,695 494,617 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 116,347 111,329 98,314 5 % 18 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,054 ) (10,996 ) (11,268 ) (28 ) % (25 ) % Total shareholders' equity 601,056 598,028 581,663 1 % 3 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,427,398 $ 5,499,409 $ 5,001,390 (1 ) % 9 %







End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,729 $ 15,703 $ 33,013 $ 41,904 $ 36,534 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,187,436 1,290,513 1,588,334 1,286,418 1,406,520 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 111,217 102,252 121,000 145,955 196,718 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 736,823 658,397 537,285 421,286 306,535 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 831 2,367 3,678 4,344 2,834 Loans: Commercial 568,053 594,108 578,944 557,686 559,698 PPP loans 37,393 88,726 164,506 286,461 349,744 Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 597,542 595,934 580,624 583,091 568,637 CRE - non-owner occupied 928,220 902,326 829,022 742,135 700,117 Land and construction 153,323 147,855 141,277 129,426 159,504 Home equity 111,609 109,579 106,690 107,873 104,303 Multifamily 221,767 218,856 205,952 198,771 168,917 Residential mortgages 391,171 416,660 211,467 205,904 82,181 Consumer and other 17,110 16,744 20,106 21,519 19,872 Loans 3,026,188 3,090,788 2,838,588 2,832,866 2,712,973 Deferred loan fees, net (2,124 ) (3,462 ) (5,729 ) (8,070 ) (8,266 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 3,024,064 3,087,326 2,832,859 2,824,796 2,704,707 Allowance for credit losses on loans (42,788 ) (43,290 ) (43,680 ) (43,956 ) (44,296 ) Loans, net 2,981,276 3,044,036 2,789,179 2,780,840 2,660,411 Company-owned life insurance 78,069 77,589 77,509 77,393 77,421 Premises and equipment, net 9,580 9,639 9,821 10,040 10,220 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 13,009 13,668 14,423 15,177 15,931 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 111,797 117,614 121,129 121,887 120,635 Total assets $ 5,427,398 $ 5,499,409 $ 5,463,002 $ 5,072,875 $ 5,001,390 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,811,943 $ 1,903,768 $ 1,804,965 $ 1,840,516 $ 1,813,962 Demand, interest-bearing 1,268,942 1,308,114 1,141,944 1,140,867 1,101,807 Savings and money market 1,447,434 1,375,825 1,600,754 1,174,587 1,189,566 Time deposits-under $250 38,417 38,734 39,628 42,118 42,596 Time deposits-$250 and over 93,161 94,700 103,046 110,111 102,508 CDARS - money market and time deposits 30,008 38,271 36,044 36,273 28,663 Total deposits 4,689,905 4,759,412 4,726,381 4,344,472 4,279,102 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,987 39,925 39,878 39,832 39,786 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 96,450 102,044 106,625 105,127 100,839 Total liabilities 4,826,342 4,901,381 4,872,884 4,489,431 4,419,727 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 498,763 497,695 496,622 495,665 494,617 Retained earnings 116,347 111,329 105,202 99,311 98,314 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,054 ) (10,996 ) (11,706 ) (11,532 ) (11,268 ) Total shareholders' equity 601,056 598,028 590,118 583,444 581,663 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,427,398 $ 5,499,409 $ 5,463,002 $ 5,072,875 $ 5,001,390







At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 3,303 $ 3,460 $ 5,542 (5 ) % (40 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 527 278 51 90 % 933 % Total nonperforming loans 3,830 3,738 5,593 2 % (32 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 3,830 $ 3,738 $ 5,593 2 % (32 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 125 $ 125 $ 152 0 % (18 ) % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (65 ) $ (225 ) $ (1,408 ) 71 % 95 % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ (567 ) $ (615 ) $ (1,512 ) 8 % 63 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 42,788 $ 43,290 $ 44,296 (1 ) % (3 ) % Classified assets $ 30,579 $ 33,719 $ 33,421 (9 ) % (9 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.64 % 1 % (14 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,117.18 % 1,158.11 % 791.99 % (4 ) % 41 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0 % (36 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.21 % 8 % (38 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 7 % 7 % (14 ) % (14 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 7 % 7 % (14 ) % (14 ) % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 420,416 $ 416,729 $ 398,101 1 % 6 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.07 % 10.87 % 11.63 % 2 % (5 ) % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 8.01 % 7.84 % 8.26 % 2 % (3 ) % Loan to deposit ratio 64.48 % 64.87 % 63.21 % (1 ) % 2 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 38.63 % 40.00 % 42.39 % (3 ) % (9 ) % Total capital ratio 14.6 % 14.4 % 16.5 % 1 % (12 ) % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.4 % 12.3 % 14.0 % 1 % (11 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.4 % 12.3 % 14.0 % 1 % (11 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.3 % 7.9 % 9.1 % 5 % (9 ) % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 13.9 % 13.8 % 15.8 % 1 % (12 ) % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 % 12.8 % 14.7 % 1 % (12 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 % 12.8 % 14.7 % 1 % (12 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.7 % 8.2 % 9.5 % 6 % (8 ) %

___________________

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets (2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets







At or For the Quarter Ended: CREDIT QUALITY DATA March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 3,303 $ 3,460 $ 4,091 $ 5,291 $ 5,542 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 527 278 642 889 51 Total nonperforming loans 3,830 3,738 4,733 6,180 5,593 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 3,830 $ 3,738 $ 4,733 $ 6,180 $ 5,593 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 125 $ 125 $ 90 $ 93 $ 152 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (65 ) $ (225 ) $ (238 ) $ (153 ) $ (1,408 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ (567 ) $ (615 ) $ (514 ) $ (493 ) $ (1,512 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 42,788 $ 43,290 $ 43,680 $ 43,956 $ 44,296 Classified assets $ 30,579 $ 33,719 $ 31,937 $ 32,402 $ 33,421 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.54 % 1.56 % 1.64 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,117.18 % 1,158.11 % 922.88 % 711.26 % 791.99 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.21 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 420,416 $ 416,729 $ 408,064 $ 400,636 $ 398,101 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.07 % 10.87 % 10.80 % 11.50 % 11.63 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 8.01 % 7.84 % 7.73 % 8.19 % 8.26 % Loan to deposit ratio 64.48 % 64.87 % 59.94 % 65.02 % 63.21 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 38.63 % 40.00 % 38.19 % 42.36 % 42.39 % Total capital ratio 14.6 % 14.4 % 15.1 % 15.6 % 16.5 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.4 % 12.3 % 12.9 % 13.3 % 14.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.4 % 12.3 % 12.9 % 13.3 % 14.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.3 % 7.9 % 8.6 % 8.6 % 9.1 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 13.9 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 15.0 % 15.8 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 % 12.8 % 13.5 % 13.9 % 14.7 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 % 12.8 % 13.5 % 13.9 % 14.7 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.7 % 8.2 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 9.5 %

___________________



(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets (2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets







For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 3,028,589 35,101 4.70 % $ 2,620,334 $ 33,836 5.24 % Securities - taxable 781,689 3,444 1.79 % 436,858 1,728 1.60 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 44,871 376 3.40 % 66,513 542 3.30 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,238,702 1,064 0.35 % 1,296,258 768 0.24 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,093,851 39,985 3.18 % 4,419,963 36,874 3.38 % Cash and due from banks 37,630 40,823 Premises and equipment, net 9,605 10,369 Goodwill and other intangible assets 181,065 184,017 Other assets 121,089 118,706 Total assets $ 5,443,240 $ 4,773,878 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,857,164 $ 1,712,903 Demand, interest-bearing 1,279,989 459 0.15 % 1,026,210 479 0.19 % Savings and money market 1,394,734 543 0.16 % 1,137,837 572 0.20 % Time deposits - under $100 13,235 5 0.15 % 15,900 9 0.23 % Time deposits - $100 and over 119,082 106 0.36 % 130,843 171 0.53 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 32,932 1 0.01 % 25,260 1 0.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,839,972 1,114 0.16 % 2,336,050 1,232 0.21 % Total deposits 4,697,136 1,114 0.10 % 4,048,953 1,232 0.12 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,951 571 5.80 % 39,757 571 5.82 % Short-term borrowings 29 — 0.00 % 44 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,879,952 1,685 0.24 % 2,375,851 1,803 0.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,737,116 1,685 0.14 % 4,088,754 1,803 0.18 % Other liabilities 106,769 105,967 Total liabilities 4,843,885 4,194,721 Shareholders’ equity 599,355 579,157 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,443,240 $ 4,773,878 Net interest income (3) / margin 38,300 3.05 % 35,071 3.22 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (79 ) (113 ) Net interest income $ 38,221 $ 34,958

___________________



(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances. (2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $1,788,000 for the first quarter of 2022 (of which $1,346,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $3,689,000 for the first quarter of 2021 (of which $3,401,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $510,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $517,000 for the first quarter of 2021. (3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.





