Milhouse Family of Companies to Celebrate Arbor Day with Tree Planting at Chicago Public School

CHICAGO, IL, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. (Milhouse) and Milhouse Charities will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day by donating and planting a tree at Morrill Math & Science Specialty School in the Englewood community. Volunteers from the Milhouse Environmental services division, the Milhouse Green Team and Milhouse Charities will be joined by 16th ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman for the tree planting event at 11:00 a.m. (CDT) on Arbor Day—Friday, April 29, 2022.

“I am so grateful that Milhouse Charities and Milhouse have chosen our sweet 16th ward for their Seeds of Promise Arbor Day donation,” said Alderman Coleman. “Community investment is a critical component to creating a more equitable future for all.”

As an African-American owned engineering firm whose roots began on Chicago’s Southside, Milhouse understands the value of partnership with local, minority-owned vendors who share the same commitment to the community. Milhouse purchased the Malus Royal Crabapple Tree from family-owned and operated Growers Outlet located at 7757 S. Western Avenue. Joe Jr Landscapers, an African-American owned small business, will support the planting of the tree.

Morrill Elementary School is focused on closing the opportunity gap for students by creating a safe and supportive learning environment that fosters resilience and builds confidence. 98.4% of the student body is Hispanic or African-American and 95% come from Low Income households.

“At Morrill, we are a community that strives to create an environment that encourages each student to become who they want to be,” stated Principal Dawn Sydnor Cole. “We inspire a lifelong love of learning by empowering our kids with the desire for change. This gift from the Milhouse family of companies symbolizes the seeds of promise for change.”

Milhouse’s Green Team is an employee resource group dedicated to driving sustainable practices at Milhouse. Milhouse is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and supporting clients in advancing their own sustainability initiatives.

About Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is a full-service engineering firm offering expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, structural and environmental engineering, as well as construction and program management. We deliver creative solutions to complex problems around the globe. Driven by our diverse perspectives, we challenge the status quo to pursue a brighter future for the communities we serve. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Milhouse Charities

Milhouse Charities exists to support the education, exposure and advancement of underrepresented youth and minorities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Since our founding in 2012, Milhouse Charities has invested nearly one million dollars in organizations and programming, and completed over 6000 hours of hands-on community service. We are intentional about being the change we wish to see around the globe. Milhouse Charities is a 501c3 private foundation. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.