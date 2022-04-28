BNBurn Aims To Storm The Crypto Market, Brings In Revolutionary System

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNBurn team is pleased to introduce its project. It is a hyper-deflationary token built on top of the Binance Smart Chain.





The $BNBURN Token

BNBurn has a utility token powering its ecosystem. The token is built on the Binance Smart Chain. The token, with ticker $BNBURN, has a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000. Simply hold $BNBURN and massively earn BNB.

BNBurn Features

BNB Revenue

BNBurn is a project that rewards all token holders with 5% BNB rewards automatically. The rewards will be credited to your wallet for immediate payouts.

Automatic Burn

For every transaction involving $BNBURN, the team has set aside 5% of the transaction to be burned to promote scarcity. This will increase the token value over time.

Security

BNBurn is safe for investors to come onboard. The BNBurn smart contract has been audited by a reputable audit firm in the crypto space. Users will also comply with the KYC protocols put in place, for a safer investing environment.

Days Ahead

The team will organize Pinksale Fair Launch, Pancakeswap Launch, and DAPP Integration. There are also plans to list $BNBURN on centralized exchanges for massive adoption. Promotion-wise, the team will allocate funds to promote and market the project.

About BNBurn

BNBurn ($BNBURN) is a hyper-deflationary token built on top of the Binance Smart Chain. BNBurn lets you earn BNB every hour by simply holding $BNBURN in your wallet. You don't need to do a thing to receive your reward: it will be automatically credited into your wallet every hour. The project's revolutionary contract offers a 5% BNB reward to every token holder, with an auto-claim feature.

