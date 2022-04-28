Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.



Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Withheld John Begeman Carried 527,509,702 39,053,928 (93.11%) (6.89%) Christiane Bergevin Carried 548,486,069 18,077,561 (96.81%) (3.19%) Alexander Davidson Carried 516,206,846 50,356,784 (91.11%) (8.89%) Richard Graff Carried 522,758,224 43,805,405 (92.27%) (7.73%) Kimberly Keating Carried 564,683,090 1,880,540 (99.67%) (0.33%) Peter Marrone Carried 520,475,411 46,088,219 (91.87%) (8.13%) Daniel Racine Carried 563,729,925 2,833,705 (99.50%) (0.50%) Jane Sadowsky Carried 525,641,315 40,922,315 (92.78%) (7.22%) Dino Titaro Carried 518,905,877 47,657,753 (91.59%) (8.41%)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote

Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Withheld Carried

574,523,546 78,292,288 (88.01%) (11.99%)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company’s 2022 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote

Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Against Carried

527,357,320 39,206,295 (93.08%) (6.92%)

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

