SBA Administrator Guzman Announces National Small Business Week Winners in Exporting, Small Business Investment, and Government Contracting

Washington, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the National Small Business Week award winners in the categories of Small Business Investment Company of the Year, Small Business Exporter of the Year, and the Top Federal Contractors of the Year.

“These entrepreneurs have made significant impacts on their industries and our nation, advancing innovative solutions to global challenges, securing capital to help their firms thrive, or finding creative solutions to strengthen America’s supply chains,” said Administrator Guzman, “Their grit, ingenuity, and spirit of service are a powerful example of what the American people can achieve when we invest in entrepreneurs and small business owners from all walks of life and come together to build a better America through entrepreneurship.”

The winners in each category will be recognized during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) virtual Awards Ceremony event on May 5, 2022.

Guzman added, “I want to thank my leadership team Bibi Hildago, Associate Administrator for the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development ; Bailey DeVries, Associate Administrator for the Office of Investment and Innovation; and Gabriel Esparza , Associate Administrator for the Office of International Trade , for working with these small businesses to secure funding for expansion and counseling needs, as well as their thoughtful leadership and service to help position our small business ecosystems to excel in these highly competitive marketplaces.”

The 2022 winners for these categories include:

Exporting Award: The SBA recognizes the importance of small exporters to our economy as they remain committed to maintaining sustainable growth through innovation and global expansion, especially as e-commerce has emerged as a rare bright spot during the pandemic.

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Glacier Hops Ranch

Tom Britz - President & CEO

Whitefish, MT

Investment Awards: The SBA recognizes these companies for their mission dedication, successful investment track record, and unwavering support of small businesses nationwide, particularly in underserved markets.

Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year Award - Established Manager

Grayhawk Ventures Fund II, L.P. (Grayhawk)

Brian N. Burns, Sherman Chu, and Brian S. Smith - Managing Partners

Scottsdale, AZ

Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year Award - Emerging Manager

Valesco Commerce Street Capital, L.P. (Valesco)

Heather Hubbard and Bud Moore - Managing Partners

Dallas, TX

Government Contracting Awards: The SBA honors small businesses for their work in federal contracting with several categories of recognition such as the Prime and Subcontractor of the Year Award, the 8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence which recognizes large prime contractors that have excelled in the utilization of small businesses as suppliers and subcontractors within the construction, research and development, services, utility, and manufacturing industries.

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Haight Bey & Associates, Inc.

Aliahu K. Bey - President & CEO

West Haven, UT

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

M2 Global Technology, LTD

Douglas Carlberg - President & CEO

San Antonio, TX

8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year

The ELOCEN Group

Necole Parker - Principal & CEO

Washington, D.C.

Eisenhower Award Categories: Construction, Manufacturing, and Services

Construction

Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Brad D. Lewis - Corporate Director of Supplier Diversity

Tysons Corner, VA

Manufacturing

L3 Harris Technologies – CSB Sector

Daisy Galvan - Supplier Diversity Manager/Small Business Liaison Officer (SBLO)

Greenville, TX

Services

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Barbara Petersen - Director of Contracts and Procurement, Small Business Liaison Officer (SBLO)

Pasadena, CA

For more information on the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW .

