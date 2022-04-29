Statement By SBA Administrator Guzman on White House Report Showing Small Business Boom Under Biden-Harris Administration

Washington, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement on the new report published by the White House highlighting the strongest recovery for Main Street, in part due to the American Rescue Plan and the equitable implementation of emergency relief program.

“America is experiencing an unprecedented wave of entrepreneurship and new business creation under President Biden and Vice President Harris. Their leadership and focus on building equity and opportunity for all Americans has brought millions of new and aspiring entrepreneurs off the sidelines—with more Americans applying to start a new business in 2021, than in any other year on record—delivering on their commitment to build a better America, with small businesses leading the way.

“During President Biden’s first year, the SBA secured more than $450 billion in financial relief for small businesses under the American Rescue Plan. As a result, mom and pop shops in communities across the country were able to keep their doors open, protecting millions of jobs and stabilizing countless local economies. Based on this report, we know it did even more—enabling millions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners to regroup, reinvest in themselves and their businesses, and build the next chapter of their American dreams.

“At the U.S. Small Business Administration and across the Biden-Harris Administration, we will continue leveraging every tool we have—including access to patients, affordable capital, business mentoring, professional networks, technical training, and digital support—to power this entrepreneurial resurgence and build lasting, sustainable growth under President Biden’s four-pillar economic strategy to lower costs and level the playing field for families and small businesses, and ensure that this entrepreneurial boom continues for years to come.”

