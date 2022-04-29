360 DigiTech Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company"), a leading financial technology platform in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.360shuke.com as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.



About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) is a leading financial technology platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. The Company’s solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

For more information, please contact:

360 DigiTech

E-mail: ir@360shuke.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-138-0111-0739

E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com