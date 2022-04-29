Bone Therapeutics announces 2021 full year results

English French

Strategic focus revised and fully focused on achieving topline results of the ALLOB Phase IIb study in tibial fractures.

Discussions for ALLOB global partnership still ongoing.

Board of Directors and Management exploring all strategic options to protect shareholder value.

Strengthening financial position with EIB agreement and private placement in 2021 and a new bond issuance foreseen in May 2022

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, 29 April 2022, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces its business update and full year financial results for the year ending 31 December 2021, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union.

“Incomplete fracture healing remains a seriously unmet medical need affecting hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide. Despite the pandemic and subsequent seriously geopolitical and economic global events, Bone Therapeutics still remains on target for delivery of topline results for its Phase IIb study of its allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, in patients with difficult tibial fractures,” said Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, CEO of Bone Therapeutics. “We believe ALLOB could provide difficult tibial fracture patients a convenient treatment option with a potentially superior outcome. Having successfully completed two clinical studies showing promising safety profile and efficacy signals in more than 60 patients, we firmly believe that ALLOB has the highest potential of near-term value creation and is focused on completing the current Phase IIb study. In addition, Bone Therapeutics has made a serious contribution for the future into the use of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) derived, genetically engineered MSCs. Bone Therapeutics is continuing its efforts to establish value adding business collaborations and to strengthen its financial position.”





Clinical and operational highlights (including post-period events)

In January 2021, Bone Therapeutics initiated the treatment of patients in the Phase IIb study of its allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, in patients with difficult tibial fractures. Bone Therapeutics anticipates finalizing patient recruitment of this study in 2022. This recruitment finalization is subject, as across the industry, to evolution of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated containment measures. Although early recruitment rates were very promising, the recruitment rates have temporarily slowed in subsequent months due to pandemic-related factors, such as reduced site activities due to staff availability and the number of available patients due to less occurrence of accidents. Bone Therapeutics has implemented several mitigating measures in collaboration with the involved clinical research organization to improve and facilitate recruitment. These measures include site expansion, training, information, best practices sharing and close monitoring of progress. As a result of these measures and the improving recruitment rate, Bone Therapeutics continues to currently expect the release of topline data by Q1 2023.

In January 2021, Bone Therapeutics signed an initial agreement for a process development partnership with the mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) specialist, Rigenerand. This collaboration focused on further developing and enhancing Bone Therapeutics’ bone-forming platform.

In June 2021, Bone Therapeutics published the positive results of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with delayed union fractures. The results were published in Stem Cell Research & Therapy, the international peer-reviewed journal focusing on translational research in stem cell therapies. ALLOB was generally well-tolerated and that all patients met the primary endpoint.

In August 2021, Bone Therapeutics announced topline results from the Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its enhanced viscosupplement JTA-004, its legacy non-MSC product. JTA-004 had a favorable safety profile. However, the study did not meet the primary and key secondary endpoints. No statistically significant difference in pain reduction could be observed between the treatment, placebo and comparator groups, with all treatment arms showing similar efficacy.

In September 2021, Bone Therapeutics signed a research evaluation agreement with Implant Therapeutics, the developer of hypoimmunogenic and safe harbor engineered IPSC derived cells. The agreement enables Bone Therapeutics to access, evaluate and materially transfer Implant Therapeutics’ Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) derived, genetically engineered MSCs, including lines, media, differentiation protocols and expertise.

In November 2021, Bone Therapeutics signed a non-binding term sheet for the global rights for ALLOB, Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic osteoblastic cell therapy product, with one of its current Chinese partners, Link Health Pharma Co., Ltd (Link Health). The negotiations for the global rights agreement are still ongoing but take longer than expected. The envisaged completion of a final binding agreement has been delayed and is now contemplated over the course of Q2 2022.





Corporate highlights (including post-period events)

In March, 2021, Bone Therapeutics appointed the stem cell therapy industry veteran, Anthony Ting, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ting is responsible for Bone Therapeutics’ research activities.

In July 2021, Bone Therapeutics appointed Dr. Anne Leselbaum as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Leselbaum brings three decades of experience in strategic international clinical development, clinical operations and medical affairs. As CMO, she takes responsibility for the leadership of all clinical development and medical affairs strategies and activities across the entire Bone Therapeutics’ pipeline and will oversee the regulatory interactions.

In September 2021, Bone Therapeutics appointed Lieve Creten, as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Jean-Luc Vandebroek. Lieve’s extensive financial experience ensures the continued optimal financial control, oversight and compliance.

In October 2021, Bone Therapeutics appointed key experts to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The members of the SAB consist of world-recognized scientists and clinicians in the cell and gene therapy field.

In March 2022, Bone Therapeutics announced it was redefining its strategic priorities to concentrate specifically on the development of its most advanced clinical asset, ALLOB. As a result, Bone Therapeutics will focus its R&D activities to support the clinical development of ALLOB and all activities related to the development of the pre-clinical iMSCg platform as well as all other non ALLOB related activities, were stopped. In this context, some members of Bone Therapeutics' management team will depart Bone Therapeutics in the following months in alignment with the refocus in activity. This includes Miguel Forte (CEO), Tony Ting (CSO), Stefanos Theoharis (CBO) and Lieve Creten (CFO). During the transition, CEO, Miguel Forte, will remain in function. The Scientific Advisory Board was also dissolved.





Financial highlights (including post-period events)

In July 2021, Bone Therapeutics secured a loan agreement of up to €16.0 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan financing will be disbursed in two tranches of €8.0 million each, subject to conditions precedent. Following the approval of the issuance of associated warrants by Bone Therapeutics’ General Meetings at the end of August 2021, Bone Therapeutics received a payment from the EIB for the first tranche of €8.0 million and the EIB was granted 800,000 warrants approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

In August 2021, Bone Therapeutics also renegotiated 800 convertible bonds issued on May 7, 2020 (for an amount of €2 million) to Patronale Life into a loan subject to the same repayment terms as the agreement with the EIB, with the issuance of 200,000 additional warrants approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

In December 2021, Bone Therapeutics raised additional €3.3 million funding through a private placement with current and new institutional investors to advance its lead orthopedic asset, ALLOB, through mid-stage clinical development.

The total revenues and operating income for 2021 amounted to €2.7 million compared to €3.7 million in 2020. As a result of the reduced clinical activities following the completion of the Phase III JTA-004 study, and the slower pace of patient enrollment for the ALLOB TF2 Phase IIb study due to the COVID-19 pandemic, operating loss for the period decreased to €12.0 million from €15.0 million for the full year 2020. Consequently, cash used for operating activities amounted to €12.8 million for the full year 2021. Year-end cash position amount to €9.5 million compared to €14.7 million year-end 2020.

In April 2022, Bone Therapeutics signed a binding term sheet for a €5 million convertible bonds (CBs) facility arranged by ABO Securities. The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the clinical development of Bone Therapeutics’ lead asset, the allogeneic bone cell therapy, ALLOB. ABO Securities, on behalf of the CB investor, commits to subscribe to up to €5 million in CBs. Subject to the fulfillment of condition precedents, Bone Therapeutics and ABO Securities aim to agree on and execute the final subscription agreement for the CBs and to issue the first tranche of CBs by the beginning of May 2022.





Outlook for the remainder of 2022

In the ongoing Phase IIb ALLOB clinical study in difficult tibial fractures, Bone Therapeutics’ clinical team, in partnership with its clinical research organization, is continuing to institute measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and will closely monitor the recruitment progress. As a result of the initial mitigation actions and the improving recruitment rate due to the gradual lifting of COVID-19 related measures in Europe, Bone Therapeutics expects to report topline results as scheduled by the first quarter of 2023. However, a delay cannot be excluded. Should the pandemic continue to have impact on patient availability, Bone Therapeutics may have to re-evaluate this timeline and, in that eventuality, will communicate again to the market.

The negotiations for ALLOB, with one of Bone Therapeutics’ current Chinese partners, for the global rights agreement are still ongoing but are taking longer than originally anticipated. The potential completion of a final binding agreement has been delayed into Q2 2022.

Subsequent to some preliminary contacts, the board of directors of Bone Therapeutics is currently examining various opportunities to combine certain activities within Bone Therapeutics, taking into account the interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders. Further announcements will be made in due course, if and when circumstances so allow or require.

Following the restructuring of the management team announced on 12 April 2022, Bone Therapeutics has initiated the search for a new CEO and CFO.

Disciplined cost and cash management will remain a key priority. The operating cash burn for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of €8-10 million, assuming normal operations as the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic cannot be excluded. The situation will be actively and closely monitored. The company anticipates having sufficient cash to carry out its business objectives into Q1 2023, assuming, amongst other, full issuance of the new convertible bond facility. Bone Therapeutics refers to the going concern statement in the Annual Report 2021 for all key assumptions taken.





Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer will host a webcast with conference call today at 3:00 pm CEST / 9:00 am EST. To participate in webcast or the conference call, please use the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81633950602

Or select your dial-in number from the list below quoting the conference ID 816 3395 0602#:

Belgium: +32 2 290 9360

France: +33 1 7095 0103

United Kingdom: +44 208 080 6592

United States: +1 646 876 9923

The presentation will be made available on the Investors section - Presentations of the Bone Therapeutics website shortly prior to the call.





About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. Currently Bone Therapeutics is concentrating specifically on the development of its most advanced clinical asset, the allogeneic cell therapy platform, ALLOB.

Bone Therapeutics’ core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital. Its leading investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells are produced via the Bone Therapeutics’ scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company has initiated patient recruitment for the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB continues to be evaluated for other orthopedic indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. The Company is based in the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.





