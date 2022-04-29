English French

Amundi: Q1 2022 Results

A solid quarter in a less favourable environment

Robust inflows1 in MLT2 assets excl. JVs (+€21bn), particularly in Retail

Net income up +5% vs. Q1 20213, 4

Business activity Robust business activity driven by Retail and by the main areas of expertise

Inflows of +€21bn in MLT assets 5 , +€8bn in JVs and outflows from treasury products ( - €26 bn)

Amundi continued to develop despite the market environment and the international crisis

AuM of €2,021bn as of 31/03/2022, up +15% year-on-year Results Growth in adjusted net income of +5% vs. Q1 2021 4 , in particular thanks to the Lyxor integration

Increase in asset management revenues (+8.7% vs. Q1 2021 4 ), driven by strong inflow s over several quarters, amplified by Lyxor integration and market growth over the year

Excellent operational efficiency maintained (cost/income ratio3 4 of 50.6% in Q1 2022) Lyxor Excellent business momentum

Integration in line with the roadmap

Successful start to the first IT migration projects Responsible Investment6 Inflows of +€9bn in MLT 7 asset s

AuM of €834bn at the end of March 2022 Russia/Ukraine A very limited impact Non-material client exposure Very low exposure to Russian and Ukrainian assets Strict application of European and international sanctions



Paris, 29 April 2022

Amundi’s Board of Directors, chaired by Yves Perrier, convened on 28 April 2022 to review the financial statements for the first quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the figures, Valérie Baudson, CEO, said:

“In a more difficult backdrop due to increased market volatility and the conflict in Ukraine, Amundi has had a solid quarter thanks to robust inflows in medium- and long-term assets, driven by the majority of our areas of expertise and our different customer segments. The acquisition of Lyxor is paying off with solid business momentum in passive management.

The increase in our earnings and high level of operational efficiency shows that our diversified model is resilient and our strategic choices are appropriate”.

I. Robust business activity, driven by Retail and by the main areas of expertise





Inflows8 of +€21bn in MLT9 assets excl. JVs

Despite a less favourable backdrop, the quarter was characterised by robust inflows in MLT assets, especially in Retail. In the JVs, business activity was solid (+€8.4bn), mainly in India and China.

To be note, however, there has been a sharp slowdown since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Overall, given the outflows from treasury products (+€26.3bn excl. JVs) and a negative market effect (-€46.4bn), Amundi’s assets under management totalled €2,021bn as of 31 March 2022, up +15.1% year-on-year10 and down -2.1% vs. the end of December 202111.

Net flows in MLT assets (excl. JVs) totalled €21.0bn this quarter, despite the crisis in Ukraine:

Retail: solid activity (+€14.4bn), particularly with third-party distributors





Inflows were once again robust, driven by all customer segments, in particular third-party distributors (+€10.8bn) and both active and passive management, and occurred mainly in Europe (Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Germany). In the international networks (+€1.3bn excl. BOC WM), inflows remained steady, especially in Italy and Germany. In the French networks, activity stood at a good level in MLT assets (+€1.3bn) but was offset by continued outflows from structured products.

Amundi’s Chinese subsidiary BOC Wealth Management continued to post robust figures early this quarter (+€2.3bn), bringing AuM to over €13bn. However, business slowed substantially in March, partly due to the first maturities of funds launched last year, and also due to the new market environment and health crisis in China.

Institutionals: positive flows (+€6.6bn) and treasury product outflows





This quarter was characterised by solid inflows in MLT assets (active and passive management, real assets, ESG solutions), mainly driven by Institutionals and Sovereign clients (for instance new Green, Social and Sustainable bonds mandates won in Germany and Japan, new OCIO12 client in Ireland, new client in passive in Israel), as well as CA and SG Insurers.

High inflows in MLT assets were driven by most areas of expertise: Passive management had an excellent first quarter with +€10.6bn in net inflows, bringing AuM to €309bn at end-March 2022. With +€8,8bn in ETF inflows, Amundi is ranked no. 2 in terms of European inflows 13 with a market share of 22%. This excellent business momentum is primarily the result of a stronger product range thanks to the acquisition of Lyxor. In total, ETF assets were €191bn at 31 March 2022. Amundi is the number one European player in this area and confirms its leadership with a market share of 14.1% 13 . Active management saw high inflows (+€9.1bn), especially in multi-asset management, with the acquisition of major new clients. Fund performance remained solid, with over 80% of assets in open-ended funds in the top two quartiles for their three-year performance 14 . Growth in Real and Alternative Assets continued, with +€2.6bn in net inflows driven by all areas of expertise (Private Equity, Private Debt, Liquid Alternatives, Real Estate). Assets under management totalled €93bn at the end of March 2022.



Good business momentum in the JVs (+€8.4bn)

The Indian JV continued its growth momentum with high inflows (+€3.6bn), leading to a gain in market share (from 16.4% to 16.9%15). SBI FM is thereby confirming its leadership in India.

In China (ABC-CA), business activity was also robust with flows remaining solid at +€3.6bn (excluding -€0.7bn in outflows from low margin Channel Business products).

II. Adjusted n et income 16 up +5% 17 vs. Q1 2021







Amundi maintained a good level of adjusted net income (€324m) in the first quarter of 2022, in a less favourable environment. This growth was driven by the scope effect (consolidation of Lyxor as of Q1 2022) as well as a sharp increase in revenues and continued excellent operational efficiency (cost/income ratio of 50.6%16).

Net revenues (excluding financial income)18 were up sharply:

The sharp growth in net management fees compared to Q1 2021’s reported figure (+16.3%) was driven by the trend in inflows over the last several quarters, and further bolstered by the consolidation of Lyxor and market growth (+8.6% Q1/Q1 for the Eurostoxx average); growth remains very high (+9.2%) compared to the Amundi and Lyxor combined figures for Q1 2021.

compared to Q1 2021’s reported figure (+16.3%) was driven by the trend in inflows over the last several quarters, and further bolstered by the consolidation of Lyxor and market growth (+8.6% Q1/Q1 for the Eurostoxx average); growth remains very high (+9.2%) compared to the Amundi and Lyxor combined figures for Q1 2021. Performance fees remained high (€71m vs. €111m in Q1 2021 and €70m in Q4 2021) and are in the process of normalising.

remained high (€71m vs. €111m in Q1 2021 and €70m in Q4 2021) and are in the process of normalising. Amundi Technology’s revenues (which are now reported in the income statement) increased 37.8% vs Q1 2021, confirming its growth (42 clients as of the end of March, particularly with a new robo-advisor solution developed at ALTO W&D19).





Operating expenses16 were under control (€423m, up 3.4% vs. Q1 2021 combined). As a result, the adjusted cost/income ratio16 was very good and stood at 50.6%. Normalised20 for performance fees, the cost/income ratio (51.8% in Q1 2022) is almost stable compared to Q1 2021.

Given the strong activity of the equity-accounted companies (mainly the Asian joint ventures), their contribution to income increased to €20m vs. €18m in Q1 2022.

III. Other information





General Meeting and dividend

Amundi’s Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 18 May at 9:30 a.m. As already announced, the Board of Directors will propose a cash dividend of €4.10 per share at the General Meeting. This dividend represents a payout ratio of 65% of 2021 accounting net income Group share21 and a 7.1% return based on the share price at 26 April 2022 (at market close).

Detachment: 23 May 2022

Payout: as from 25 May 2022

Financial disclosure schedule

AGM for the 2021 financial year: 18 May 2022

Publication of H1 2022 results: 29 July 2022

Publication of 9M 2022 results: 28 October 2022





***

Income Statements

Q1 2022 Q1 2021

(excl. Lyxor) Chg. Q1/Q1 Chg. Q1/Q1 combined2 Q4 2021

(excl. Lyxor) Chg. Q1/Q4 Chg. Q1/Q4 combined2 Adjusted net revenue 1 835 770 8.4% 2.6% 794 5.1% -2.0% Net asset management revenue 837 770 8.7% 2.8% 789 6.0% -1.3% o/w net management fees 766 658 16.3% 9.2% 719 6.5% -0.7% o/w performance fees 71 111 -36.2% -37.3% 70 1.2% -7.6% Amundi Technology revenues 10 7 37.8% 37.8% 9 9.9% 9.9% Net financial income and other net income (12) (7) - - (4) - - Operating expenses 1 (423) (376) 12.5% 3.4% (388) 9.0% -1.4% Adjusted gross operating income 1 412 394 4.5% 1.8% 406 1.5% -2.5% Cost of risk & Other (4) (2) - - 1 - - Equity-accounted entities 20 18 11.5% 11.5% 21 -7.0% -7.0% Adjusted income before taxes 1 428 410 4.5% 2.0% 429 0.0% -3.7% Corporate tax 1 2 (103) (103) -0.6% -3.7% (99) 4.2% -0.5% Minority interests (1) 2 - - (1) -3.2% -3.2% Adjusted net income, Group share 1 324 309 5.0% 2.8% 328 -1.3% -4.6% Amortisation of intangible assets after tax (15) (12) 20.5% 25.1% (12) - - Integration costs net of tax (8) - - - (12) - - Net income, Group share 302 297 1.9% -0.6% 304 -0.8% -4.5%

1. Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of intangible assets and integration costs 2. Combined data: Amundi + Lyxor

Change in assets under management1 from end-December 2020 to end-March 2022

(€bn) Assets under

management Net

inflows Market and

forex effect Scope

effect Change in AuM vs. previous quarter At 31/12/2020 1,729 +4.0% Q1 2021 -12.7 +39.3 / At 31/03/2021 1,755 +1.5% Q2 2021 +7.2 +31.4 / At 30/06/2021 1,794 / +2.2% Q3 2021 +0.2 +17.0 / At 30/09/2021 1,811 / +1.0% Q4 2021 +65.6 +39.1 +14822 At 31/12/2021 2,064 / Q1 2022 +3.2 -46.4 / -2.1% At 31/03/2022 2,021 /

1. AuM (including Lyxor from 31/12/2021) and net inflows (including Lyxor only in Q1 2022) include assets under advisory and assets marketed and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ assets under management and net inflows. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

Assets under management and net inflows by client segment1

AuM AuM % chg. Inflows Inflows Inflows (€bn) 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 vs. 31/03/2021 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 French networks 122 121 1.0% -1.3 +3.6 +0.4 International networks 172 151 14.0% +3.5 +5.1 +2.7 o/w Amundi BOC WM 13 1 NS +2.3 +3.3 +0.9 Third-party distributors 322 196 64.5% +11.9 +11.3 +4.3 Retail (excl. JVs) 617 468 31.8% +14.1 +19.9 +7.4 Institutionals2 & sovereigns 476 413 15.3% -3.0 +5.5 -10.7 Corporates 95 89 6.2% -13.4 +14.9 -6.7 Employee Savings 75 71 6.0% -1.3 +0.1 +0.0 CA & SG insurers 462 466 -0.9% -1.7 -0.3 +1.1 Institutionals 1,108 1,039 6.6% -19.4 +20.2 -16.2 JVs 296 248 19.2% +8.4 +25.5 -4.0 TOTAL 2,021 1,755 15.1% +3.2 +65.6 -12.7

Note: Q1 2022 and 31/03/2022: data for Amundi + Lyxor combined; Q1 and Q4 2021 and 31/03/2021: data for Amundi only

1. Assets under management (including Lyxor as of 31/12/2021) and Inflows (including Lyxor in Q1 2022 only) include assets under advisory and assets sold and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ inflows and assets under management. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis. 2. Including funds of funds.

Assets under management and net inflows by asset class1

AuM AuM % chg. Inflows Inflows Inflows (€bn) 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 vs. 31/03/2021 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Active management 1,117 1,036 7.8% 9.1 20.0 5.9 Equities 183 163 12.4% -0.7 5.3 2.0 Multi-asset 321 269 19.6% 11.0 8.7 5.5 Bonds 612 604 1.4% -1.2 6.0 -1.6 Structured products 32 37 -14.5% -1.2 -1.7 0.2 Passive management 309 171 80.4% 10.6 9.5 2.3 Real and alternative assets 93 58 60.4% 2.6 1.2 1.4 MLT assets 1,551 1,302 19.1% 21.0 1.2 9.8 Treasury products 174 205 -15.1% -26.3 1.2 -18.6 JVs 296 248 19.2% 8.4 1.2 -4.0 TOTAL 2021 1,755 15.1% 3.2 1.2 -12.7

Note: Q1 2022 and 31/03/2022: data for Amundi + Lyxor combined; Q1 and Q4 2021 and 31/03/2021: data for Amundi only

1. Assets under management (including Lyxor as of 31/12/2021) and Inflows (including Lyxor in Q1 2022 only) include assets under advisory and assets sold and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ inflows and assets under management. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

Assets under management and net inflows by geographic segment1

AuM AuM % chg. Inflows Inflows Inflows (€bn) 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 vs. 31/03/2021 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 France 948 927 2.3% -22.8 10.1 -15.7 Italy 209 185 12.8% 3.8 5.2 3.2 Europe excl. France and Italy 350 233 50.3% 8.7 15.0 2.6 Asia 386 311 23.9% 14.2 33.7 -1.5 Rest of world 128 99 28.6% -0.7 1.6 -1.4 TOTAL 2,021 1,755 15.1% 3.2 65.6 -12.7 TOTAL excl. France 1,072 829 29.4% 26.0 55.5 3.0

Note: Q1 2022 and 31/03/2022: data for Amundi + Lyxor combined; Q1 and Q4 2021 and 31/03/2021: data for Amundi only

1. AuM (including Lyxor from 31/12/2021) and net inflows (including Lyxor only in Q1 2022) include assets under advisory and assets marketed and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ assets under management and net inflows. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

Methodology appendix

I. Accounting and adjusted data





Accounting data

For the first three months of 2021 and 2022, data after amortisation of intangible assets (distribution agreements with Bawag, UniCredit and Banco Sabadell; Lyxor client contracts); and after the integration costs related to Lyxor.

Adjusted data

To present an income statement that is closer to the economic reality, the following adjustments have been made: restatement of amortisation of intangible assets (deducted from net revenues); the integration costs related to Lyxor.

In the accounting data, amortisation of intangible assets:

Q1 2021: €17m before tax and €12m after tax

Q1 2022: €20m before tax and €15m after tax

In the accounting data, integration costs related to Lyxor:

Q1 2021: 0

Q1 2022: €10m before tax and €8m after tax

Acquisition of Lyxor

In accordance with IFRS 3, recognition on Amundi’s balance sheet as of 31/12/2021 of:

goodwill in the amount of €652m;

an intangible asset, representing client contracts, of €40m before tax (€30m after tax), which will be amortised on a straight-line basis over 3 years;

In the Group income statement, the above-mentioned intangible asset is amortised on a straight-line basis over 3 years starting in 2022; the full-year impact of this amortisation is €10m net of tax (i.e. €13m before tax). This amortisation is recognised as a deduction from net income and is added to the existing amortisation of distribution agreements.

II. Alternative Performance Indicators 23





To present an income statement that is closer to the economic reality, Amundi publishes adjusted data which excludes amortisation of the intangible assets and the integration costs related to Lyxor.

These combined and adjusted data are reconciled with accounting data as follows:

accounting data

adjusted data

€m Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Net revenues (a) 814 777 753 + Amortisation of intangible assets before tax 20 17 17 Adjusted net revenues (b) 835 794 770 Operating expenses (c) -433 -404 -376 + Integration costs before tax 10 16 Adjusted operating expenses (d) -423 -388 -376 Gross operating income (e) = (a)+(c) 382 373 377 Adjusted gross operating income (f) = (b)+(d) 412 406 394 Cost/Income ratio (c)/(a) 53.1% 52.0% 49.9% Adjusted cost/income ratio (d)/(b) 50.6% 48.8% 48.8% Cost of risk & Other (g) -4 1 -2 Equity-accounted entities (h) 20 21 18 Income before tax (i) = (e)+(g)+(h) 398 396 393 Adjusted income before tax (j) = (f)+(g)+(h) 428 429 410 Taxes (k) -94 -90 -99 Adjusted taxes (l) -103 -99 -103 Minority interests (m) -1 -1 2 Net income, Group share (n)= (i)+(k)+(m)-(p) 302 304 297 Adjusted net income, Group share (o) = (j)+(l)+(m) 324 328 309

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players24, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs25, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,300 employees in 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.0 trillion of assets26.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

1 Assets under management (including Lyxor as of 31/12/2021) and net inflows (including Lyxor in Q1 2022 only) include assets under advisory and assets sold and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ inflows and assets under management. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

2 Medium/Long-Term Assets: excluding treasury products

3Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of intangible assets and excluding integration costs. See page 6 for definitions and methodology.

4 Change from Q1 2021 reported data, excluding Lyxor

5 Excl. JVs

6 See glossary in Amundi’s 2021 Universal Registration Document

7 Excl. insurer mandates

8 Assets under management (including Lyxor as of 31/12/2021) and net inflows (including Lyxor in Q1 2022 only) include assets under advisory and assets sold and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs’ inflows and assets under management. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

9 Medium/Long-Term Assets: excluding treasury products

10 Compared to 31 March 2021 excl. Lyxor.

11 Including Lyxor AuM.

12 Outsourced Chief Investment Officer solutions

13 Source: ETF GI, end of March 2022

14 Source: Morningstar Direct, Broadridge FundFile - Open-ended funds and ETFs worldwide, March 2022

15 Source: AMFI. Market share at end-December 2021 and end-March 2022.

16Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of intangible assets and excluding integration costs. See page 6 for definitions and methodology.

17 Change from Q1 reported data, excluding Lyxor

18 Net revenues excluding financial income and other net income, including asset management revenues and revenues from Amundi Technology which are now isolated on a specific line.

19 Wealth & Distribution

20 Cost/income ratio (in %) excluding exceptional performance fees (= higher-than-average performance fees per quarter in 2017-2020).

21 Excluding Affrancamento and Lyxor integration costs

22 Lyxor

23 Please refer to section 4.3 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the French AMF on 12/04/2022

24 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2020

25 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

26 Amundi data including Lyxor as at 31/03/2022

Attachment