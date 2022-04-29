Nomeda Kaučikienė becomes the new CEO of Utenos Trikotažas

English Lithuanian

The managing board of SBA Group company Utenos Trikotažas has approved Nomeda Kaučikienė, who has been the head of the company’s Business Development Department since last year, as the company’s CEO. The new CEO will take office on 3 May.



“Nomeda, a textile professional who started leading the business development and innovation of Utenos Trikotažas last year, has mobilised the team and successfully continued the company’s strategic transformation into a high value-added, sustainable and innovative production. Furthermore, the new CEO’s international management experience, global knowledge of the sector, and connections with sector leaders will further strengthen Utenos Trikotažas’ position in highly competitive global markets,” says Dovilė Tamoševičienė, chairwoman of the board at Utenos Trikotažas.

N. Kaučikienė has 20 years of experience in the textile sector. Prior to joining Utenos Trikotažas, she successfully managed a factory in Vietnam established by LTP, a Danish textile manufacturing company, for almost nine years. Since joining Utenos Trikotažas, Ms Kaučikienė has made significant contributions to the company’s accelerated operational refinement.

“Despite the recent challenges in raw materials, energy prices, and supply chains, Utenos Trikotažas has huge long-term potential for profitable growth. Together with the company’s professional team, we will maintain the strategic discipline to ensure sustainable production while introducing innovative technologies. These are the prerequisites for increasing our sales volumes in the most promising market segments. In addition, employee development and more efficient and maximally digitised processes that will increase the speed of order fulfilment are among the key priorities,” says N. Kaučikienė.

The new CEO will replace Vytautas Vaškys, who temporarily headed Utenos Trikotažas, and will continue to lead the SBA Business Risk Department and serve on the boards of other SBA companies.

More information:

Živilė Jonaitytė

CFO, Utenos Trikotažas AB

Mob.: +370 686 51938

Email: zivile.jonaityte@ut.lt