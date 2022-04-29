English Swedish

Nilorn Group AB releases Progress Report

Nilorn has released a one-page progress report that highlights both our Sustainability and Annual Report, designed to give you a ‘teaser’. We hope you enjoy the highlights and welcome you to read the full reports, which can be easily accessed via separate links.

For further information, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, President and CEO

tel: 0704-852 114, e-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

General about Nilorn Group

Nilorn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilorn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy and Pakistan. Partner companies are located in Tunisia, the United States and Switzerland. See also: www.nilorn.se

Attachment