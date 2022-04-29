Umicore: All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings

English French Dutch

All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings





On Thursday 28 April 2022, Umicore held its ordinary, special and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings in the “Marquis Building” in Brussels, Belgium. The meetings were also live webcasted.

The shareholders approved all agenda items. In particular, the ordinary shareholders’ meeting approved the new remuneration policy as well as the appointment of Alison Henwood as a new, independent Supervisory Board member for a term of 3 years.

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting also approved the payment of a gross annual dividend of € 0.80 per share. Taking into account the gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share paid out on 24 August 2021, a gross amount of € 0.55 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) will be paid out on 4 May 2022.

Details of the resolutions as well as the replay of the webcast are available on Umicore’s website .





For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 70 68 adrien.raicher@umicore.com

Media Relations

Marjolein Scheers +32 2 227 71 47 marjolein.scheers@umicore.com

Caroline Jacobs +32 2 227 71 29 caroline.jacobs@umicore.com





About Umicore

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 4.0 billion (turnover of € 24.1 billion) and employed 11,050 people in 2021.