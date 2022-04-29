Riber : 2022 first-quarter revenues

English French

2022 first-quarter revenues

Bezons, April 29, 2022 - 8:00am (CET) - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first quarter of 2022.

Change in revenues

At March 31 (€m) 2022 2021 Change Systems 0.0 0.0 ns Services and accessories 2.4 3.2 -25% Total quarterly revenues 2.4 3.2 -25%



2022 first-quarter revenues came to €2.4m, down 25% compared with the first quarter of 2021.

While no revenues were recorded for MBE systems, this reflects the production cycle for machines that have been ordered for 2022 and is not an indication of the Company's performance over the full year.

Revenues for services and accessories (€2.4m) show a temporary contraction, down 25% due to deferred billing for a major order. They are therefore expected to bounce back strongly in the second quarter.

At end-March 2022, the breakdown of the Company's revenues was as follows: 50% in Europe, 39% in Asia and 11% in the US.

Order book developments

At March 31 (€m) 2022 2021 Change Systems 16.7 9.6 +74% Services and accessories 6.1 7.7 -20% Total order book 22.8 17.3 +32%



During the first quarter, the Company recorded six orders for MBE systems, confirming the significant upturn in new orders despite the persistent obstacles for granting export licenses for certain contracts in Asia.

At end-March 2022, the order book totaled €22.8m, up 32% from end-March 2021. The systems order book is up 74% to €16.7m, based on nine machines, with eight to be delivered in 2022. The services and accessories order book is down 20% to €6.1m, faced with a high basis for comparison.

Outlook for 2022

The Company is forecasting growth in both revenues and profitability for 2022 compared with 2021.

Alongside this, the Company expects to continue to record new orders during the second quarter of 2022 thanks to a strong pipeline of prospects for both systems and services.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

