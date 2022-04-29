Audited annual report 2021 of Hepsor AS

English Estonian

The Management Board of Hepsor AS has prepared the audited annual report for 2021. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 23 February 2022, there are no material differences in the audited report.

The consolidated anual report 2021 of Hepsor AS has been attached to the current release and will be made available on Hepsor's webpage hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/information-materials/.

The annual report will be presented for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders.





Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last ten years Hepsor has developed more than 1,400 homes and 23,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 177,000 m2.

Attachments