English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2022



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Release, 29 April 2022 at 09.45 a.m. Finnish time



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on Thursday April 28th 2022 at 2:00 pm in Oulu.



The AGM confirmed the financial statements for the financial year 2021, discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability.

The AGM decided that the company will not pay dividends for the financial year 2021.



The Board of Directors and the Auditor



The AGM decided that the number of Board members will be five (5). Until the end of next AGM, Jarmo Halonen, Pekka Jalovaara, Seppo Nevalainen and Kirk Andriano were re-elected as board members. Ahti Paananen was elected as a new member.

The AGM decided that the chairman of the board be paid EUR 1300 per meeting and EUR 900 per meeting for other members. No compensation will be payed for e-mail meetings.



Ernst&Young Oy was re-elected as the company’s auditor, and KHT

Jari Karppinen will act as the company’s principal auditor. The auditor is paid a fee according to a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc's website at www.bbs-artebone.fi no later than 6 May 2022.

Oulu, 29 April 2022

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc



For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

puh. +35840 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Liisa Hukka, CFO,

puh. +35840 0611038, e-mail: liisa.hukka@bbs-artebone.fi



Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, p. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Key media

www.bbs-artebone.fi





BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi