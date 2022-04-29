Image SEO King: Get The Royal Treatment with Magic PR’s New Image Service

North Carolina, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Leading press release distribution and SEO link building service, Magic PR, announce their new image SEO service that guarantees to boost your websites Google ranking, drive quality organic traffic and most importantly, crown you the image SEO king over your competition.

A study by New York based agency, We Are Social and social media firm, Hootsuite, found that the average internet user spends over 6 hours a day on the internet.



So, there’s your audience, but how do you cut through pages of content to attract them to your website?

Thanks to the constant stream of varied content produced on social media, gone are the days of websites relying on long bodies of text for marketing. Today’s audience needs that unique hook to stop their scrolling and reel them in.

That’s why creating eye-catching, clickable content, makes you an image SEO king (https://thenewsfront.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/image-seo-king.png).

How to Reign Supreme by using Image SEO

If you are running an eCommerce, celebrity news or stock photo website, then utilising image SEO is extremely important. As it not only increases your websites viability on social media and google but images are perfectly optimised to appeal to an audience reading at home on their phone or laptop screen.

Magic PR uses their expertise in maximising your online presence with their new image SEO service, to provide your website with authority, relevance and trust, that ensures a boost in your online traffic.

For your image SEO to reach its highest potential, Magic PR targets:

The Images Popularity – This is important to search engines, as if they see an image is used frequently, (think about how many times you’ve seen Johnny Depp or Amber Heards face the last week), then it will rank highly. Magic PR will embed your images to other similar websites that are already trending, to give you that advantage.

– This is important to search engines, as if they see an image is used frequently, (think about how many times you’ve seen Johnny Depp or Amber Heards face the last week), then it will rank highly. Magic PR will embed your images to other similar websites that are already trending, to give you that advantage. Authority – Magic PR strives to provide your website with access to influential media and news outlets such as Apple, Bing and Google News networks, while also helping you determine the best place for your image.

– Magic PR strives to provide your website with access to influential media and news outlets such as Apple, Bing and Google News networks, while also helping you determine the best place for your image. Credit – to widen your audience, especially within niche or difficult subject areas, Magic PR will ensure that wherever your images are used, links are also built, and people are redirected to your website.

So, why settle for an inferior service when Magic PR’s expertise can make you an image SEO king?

More information

Magic PR also offers a specialised press release distribution service and an exclusive SEO process that utilises link building on Amazon, Bing, and Google Cloud that guarantees results.

To find out more on how to become an image SEO king, please visit the website at https://magicpr.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/image-seo-king-get-the-royal-treatment-with-magic-prs-new-image-service/