Valoe’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report Have Been Disclosed

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 April 2022 at 10.00 Finnish time
Valoe Corporation's Annual Report 2021 has been disclosed. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Auditor’s Report, and the Corporate Governance Statement. In addition, the company has disclosed the Remuneration Report for 2021.
The Annual Report and the Remuneration Report for 2021 The Annual Report are available in Finnish and in English on the company’s website at www.valoe.com.
In Mikkeli 29 April 2022
Valoe Corporation Board of Directors
For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
Attachments