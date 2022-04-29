The global tangential flow filtration market is projected to USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.2%

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product, Material, Technique, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04201129/?utm_source=GNW

On the contrary, the high capital investments for setting up new production facilities are expected to restrain the market growth.



In 2021 the single-use systems segment accounted for the largest share of the tangential flow market

The tangential flow filtration market is segmented into single-use systems, reusable systems, membrane filters, and filtration accessories on the basis of products. The single-use systems segment in 2021, dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the minimal chances of cross-contamination risks associated with these systems



The microfiltration techniques dominated the market the largest t share of the technique segment in 2021

On the basis of technique, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. The microfiltration segment dominated the market with highest market share in 2021. Several advantages of microfiltration over other techniques, for instance, low operating pressure requirement, ease of usage coupled with reduced energy consumption, cost-effectiveness, elimination of energy-consuming phases such as evaporation alonfg with the requirement of limited manual actions are some of the key factors increasing the market growth for the segment



The final product processing application accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2021

Based on application, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.The final product processing segment is further divided into API filtration, protein purification, vaccine and antibody processing, formulation and filling solutions, and viral clearance.



The raw material filtration segment is further divided into media & buffer filtration, prefiltration, and bioburden reduction.In 2021, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the global tangential flow filtration market.



The rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry and increased generics and biologics production are the key growth drivers for this application segment.

Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), ANDRITZ (Austria), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Sterlitech Corporation US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), PendoTECH (US), ARTeSYN Biosolutions (Ireland), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bionet (Spain), SYSBIOTECH GmbH (Austria), Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Biotree (India), FORMULATRIX (US), Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd. (UK), Smartflow Technologies (US), TAMI Industries (France), and SPF Technologies LLC (US) are some of the major players operating in the market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the tangential flow filtration market

The tangential flow filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are the growing prevalence of viral diseases, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects, expansion of production of generics, and biotechnology industry growth in developing countries.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -15%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

• Repligen Corporation (US)

• Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

• ANDRITZ (Austria)

• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)

• Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US)

• Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy)

• Koch Separation Solutions (US)

• Sterlitech Corporation US)

• Synder Filtration, Inc. (US)

• PendoTECH (US)

• ARTeSYN Biosolutions (Ireland)

• Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Bionet (Spain)

• SYSBIOTECH GmbH (Austria)

• Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

• Biotree (India), FORMULATRIX (US)

• Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd. (UK)

• Smartflow Technologies (US)

• TAMI Industries (France)

• SPF Technologies LLC (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the tangential flow filtration market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall tangential flow filtration market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04201129/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________