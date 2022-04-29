The diaphragm pumps market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 6.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5%

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diaphragm Pumps Market by Mechanism, Operation, Discharge Pressure, End User and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03756542/?utm_source=GNW



A diaphragm pump is a type of positive displacement pump which consists of one or more pumping chambers alternately filled and discharged by the movement of a flexible diaphragm.Hence, liquid flows inside a diaphragm pump with cyclic flow.



This cyclic action of the pump creates pulses in the discharge, with the fluid accelerating during the compression/discharge phase and slowing during the suction phase.This pulsation is undesirable and can cause vibrations which may cause catastrophic components or entire pumping system failure.



Pulsation dampeners are commonly employed to limit a diaphragm pump’s pulsation but it cannot completely eliminate it.Diaphragm pumps can also be used in sequence to mitigate the pulsation problem to an extend.



However, both these remedies result in an additional cost for pump users. The undesirable effect of pulsation, as a result, is expected to hamper the growth of the diaphragm pumps market.



The double acting segment, by operation, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The by operation segment is categorized into single acting, and double acting diaphragm pumps.The double acting diaphragm pumps segment held the largest share of the diaphragm pumps market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.



Double acting diaphragm pumps utilize two flexible diaphragms and two sets of valves.Compressed air or electrical motor is utilized to alternately drive the two diaphragms of the pump.



These pumps have good suction lift, as well viscous fluid handling capabilities.Compared to single acting diaphragm pumps, these pumps provide a smoother flow with low pulsation making them more desirable.



These advantages will fuel the fast growth of the double acting segment in the near future.



The up to 80 Bar segment, by discharge pressure, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The up to 80 Bar segment held the largest market share of the diaphragm pumps market in 2021.The above 80 Bar diaphragm pumps find applications in a wide range of industries, including, water & wastewater, food & beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper industry, amongst others.



The up to 80 Bar diaphragm pumps are also primarily used for metering and dosing applications in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry. The growth of this segment, hence, can be attributed to the high demand for diaphragm pumps in the water & wastewater, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverage industries.



Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest growing region in the diaphragm pumps market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global diaphragm pumps market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022–2027 The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing investments and government incentives in the water and wastewater industry in countries like China and India. Also, the region is experiencing increased investments in the mining, pharmaceuticals and chemicals sector with the region accounting for the largest global chemicals sales in 2021, further driving the growth of the diaphragm pumps market in the region.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 20%, and Others- 50%



By Region: Asia Pacific– 60%, North America – 18%, Europe – 8%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America– 4%



Note: “Others” include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers

The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenue as of 2021: Tier 1: >USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:

The diaphragm pumps market is dominated by major globally established players. The leading players in the diaphragm pumos market are Ingersoll Rand, Inc. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), PSG (US), Xylem, Inc. (US), IDEX Corporation (US), URACA (Germany), Yamada Corporation (Japan), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), LEWA GmbH (Germany), Tapflo AB (Sweden), Verder International B.V. (Germany), Price Pump (US), SPX FLOW (US), Wenzhou Kaixin Pump Co., Ltd. (China), Kimray, Inc. (US), SERFILCO (US), SANDPIPER Pump (US), Wanner Engineering, Inc. (US), Dr. JESSBERGER GmbH (Germany), Versamatic (US), and others.



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the diaphragm pumps market, by mechanism (air operated and electrically operated), operation (single acting and double acting), discharge pressure (up to 80 Bar, 81–200 Bar, and above 200 Bar), end user (water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America). It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the diaphragm pumps market.



