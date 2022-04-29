DexCheck: Giving Investors access to reliable data across DEXes and the NFT Market

Lugano, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This notwithstanding, many retail investors did not make the most of the opportunity, as it has become increasingly challenging to surface the signal from the noise in the industry due to fragmented market data.





On the flip side, we witnessed whales cashing out mouth-watering figures as profits from their investments. This unfair advantage comes from how they source their information. Whales are usually high net worth individuals with access to quality market data that guide their investment decisions. To create a level playing ground for everyone, there is a need to develop a platform that gives the average Joe access to these market data.

DexCheck provides an intuitive platform that gives investors of all kinds easy access to market data across Decentralized Exchanges (DEXes) and NFT projects. It distills data from newly launched liquidity pools, crypto tokens, NFTs, and market performance across different blockchain networks into digestible and informative formats to help investors utilize the data in their investment decisions.

The DexCheck Platform comes with Unique Features

DexCheck believes every investor deserves to make investment decisions based on informed and trusted data to help increase their profitability, stay ahead of whale manipulations, and avoid scams. To this end, it will support a handful of innovative features to make its product offering stand out from competitors.

Wallet Tracking

For starters, DexCheck will provide a Wallet Tracking feature to enable retail investors to keep an eye on market activities of whales and traders with a proven track record of success. This will bring them closer to emulating whales and help inform their investment strategies.

Big Trades

The Big Trades feature further strengthens the whale tracking benefit, as it signals the user whenever massive trade volumes are executed on their selected cryptocurrency across different decentralized exchanges.

NFT Board

Additionally, the NFT Board will be a game-changer for all NFT lovers. With this feature, users can identify the most promising NFT projects, get in early, and keep track of their performance and prices over time.

DexTax

DexCheck observed that calculating cryptocurrency taxes appears to be a nightmare for many investors. To help solve this problem, DexCheck will incorporate its uniquely designed tax system, DexTax. This will allow users to get their tax duties done by simply connecting their wallet, and in a single click, they will receive a complete and comprehensive breakdown of their tax details.

DXCHECK Token

The DexCheck platform will launch its native token DXCHECK, which will serve its governance and utility purpose. Holding DXCHECK tokens will grant users access to unlock premium platform features. Only users who hold specific amounts of the token will be able to participate in the platform's governance.

What’s next for DexCheck

The DexCheck web platform is projected to go live in Q2 of 2022 with full support for aggregating data from DEX platforms across EVM chains, with plans to integrate non-EVM chains with time. The DXCHECK token will also be launched concurrently as a presale on notable launchpads, with DEX/CEX listings following immediately. To get early access to the platform, be sure to connect with DexCheck on Telegram and Twitter to stay updated on the project developments.

Presale Whitelist Competition

To kickstart the rally towards launching, DexCheck is opening its doors to the public who wants to avail DXCHECK tokens early!

DexCheck will allocate 1000 guaranteed whitelist spots worth $250,000! 900 spots for lucky winners + 100 spots for top referrals.

Complete the tasks to get a chance to have at least $250 guaranteed participation.

Join DexCheck’s Presale Whitelist Competition here: https://givelab.com/presale/dexcheck-ido-whitelist-competition

About DexCheck





DexCheck is an all-in-on data analytics platform that aggregates relevant data across Decentralized Exchanges and NFT projects to help users surface the signal from the noise and take advantage of the data to make better-informed investment decisions, in order to maximize their profit potentials.

Its intuitive platform makes it easier for investors to keep track of newly launched liquidity pools and monitor big swaps happening in real-time across different DEXes. With DexCheck it becomes easier to predict crypto/NFT pricing trends based on accurate market patterns informed by its cutting-edge data analytics tools.

