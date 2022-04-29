Global Artificial Coma/Medically Induced Coma Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Astrazeneca, Baxter Healthcare, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Fresenius and Piramal Healthcare

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Coma/Medically Induced Coma Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (by Drug Type, Application and Distribution Channel), 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial coma/medically induced coma market was valued at $640.17 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $868.63 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1%.

An increase in the number of surgical procedures such as cosmetic surgery, brain surgery leads to a surge in usage of drugs such as propofol and barbiturate to induce coma in patients. Moreover, a growing geriatric population significantly contributes toward the market growth. A rise in production of various types of drugs to induce coma acts a key driving force of the global market.

In addition, as per the statistics provided by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2019, approximately 1.8 million cases of cosmetic minimally-invasive surgeries were performed in the U.S. The application of anesthetics in general surgeries is expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing incidences of emergency surgeries, extensive uses of propofol and barbiturate drugs propels the growth of the market.

The global artificial coma/medically induced coma market is segmented on the basis of drug type, application, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into propofol and barbiturate. By application, the market is fragmented into status epilepticus, stroke, traumatic brain injury, brain infections, drug overdose, and others. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies and online providers. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Escalating demand for the management of pain from geriatric population

Increase in number of emergency surgeries

Increase in number of drug launch and approvals

Rising prevalence of cancer

Restraints

Risk associated with the use of anesthetics in pediatric patients and pregnant women

Side effects associated with anesthetics

Opportunity

Rise in heavy investment in healthcare sector

Some of the major companies that operate in the global artificial coma/medically induced coma market are Astrazeneca Plc., B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Fresenius SE & CO., Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.



Key Report Benefits:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global artificial coma/medically induced coma market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- & country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

Propofol

Barbiturate

By Application

Status Epilepticus

Stroke

Traumatic Brain Injury

Brain Infections

Drug Overdose

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Astrazeneca Plc.

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

Fresenious SE & CO.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Healthcare

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc

