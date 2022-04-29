World ICU Equipment Market Trends and Forecasts Report: Data from 2019-2021 with CAGR Projections to 2026

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for ICU equipment. It describes the different types of ICU equipment (continuous patient monitors, mechanical ventilators, infusion pump and ICU beds) and their current and historical market revenues. This report does not include other medical devices used in hospitals, and market sizing is restricted to the product types mentioned above.
An in-depth analysis of the global ICU equipment market includes historical data and market projection on sales by product type, end user and region. For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global intensive care unit (ICU) equipment market within the healthcare industry
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall ICU equipment marketplace
- Information about critical care services provided for ICU, requirement for research, education, and quality improvement, and classification, levels and equipment used for intensive care units
- Insights into changing regulatory landscape, coverage and reimbursement issues, and pricing pressure for ICU
- Detailed description of infusion pumps, smart infusion pump, and mechanical ventilators, their modes and types, and discussion on potential complications caused by ventilators
- Assessment of market potential and revenue forecast (in dollar value terms) for these critical care equipment based on product type, end user application and geographic region
- Competitive landscape of the global market, market share analysis of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments
- Descriptive company profiles of the major global medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers including Baxter, BD Medical, Cardinal, Dragerwerk, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, ResMed Inc., and Stryker Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Intensive Care
- Intensive Care Unit
- Physical Space
- Support and Monitoring Technology
- Critical Care Services Provided
- Research, Education and Quality Improvement
- Classification of Intensive Care Units
- Levels
- Equipment Used in Intensive Care Units
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing and Aging Population
- Greater Incidence of Non-communicable/Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Number of Global Surgeries
- Greater Incidence of Accidents
- Growing Demand for Advanced ICU Equipment
- Rising Demand in Emerging Markets
- Market Restraints
- Changing Regulatory Landscape
- Coverage and Reimbursement Issues
- Pricing Pressure
- High Cost of ICU Equipment
- Shortage of Intensivist/Critical Care Professionals
- Key Market Trends
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capabilities in Equipment
- Growing Focus on Managing Cybersecurity Risks
- Decarbonization
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Continuous Patient Monitors
- Commonly Measured Physiological Parameters
- Mechanical Ventilators
- Ventilation Modes
- Main Types of Ventilators
- Potential Complications Caused by Ventilators
- Infusion Pumps
- Smart Infusion Pump
- ICU Beds
- Smart Beds
- Market Revenue by Product Type
- Market Analysis
- Continuous Patient Monitors
- Mechanical Ventilators
- Infusion Pumps
- ICU Beds
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for ICU Equipment by End User
- Regional Markets for Hospitals and Surgery Centers
Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure and New Product Approvals
- Medical Device Regulations for Selected Countries
- United States
- FDA Approvals, by Product Type
- Canada
- European Union
- Japan
- China
Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19
- Impact on the Market for Mechanical Ventilators
- Impact on the Market for Continuous Patient Monitors
- Impact on the Market for Infusion Pumps
- Impact on the Market for ICU Beds
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Continuous Patient Monitors
- Mechanical Ventilators
- Infusion Pumps
- ICU Beds
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton Dickson and Co.
- Cardinal Health
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge Ab
- Hamilton Medical AG
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Icu Medical Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic plc
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Resmed Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Stryker Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptt9zi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment